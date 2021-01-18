Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.