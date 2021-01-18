PHILIPSBURG — After committing nine turnovers and being held to just six free throws and no field goals in the second quarter, the Clearfield boys basketball team turned things around against Philipsburg-Osceola on Saturday evening.
The Bison outscored the Mounties 17-6 in the third quarter, hitting 7 of its 11 shots from the field, and kept the hosts at bay from there, scoring a 54-43 victory.
“The third quarter, we came out flat to a point,” P-O head coach T. J. Anderson said. “We had a couple kids who were on this stage for the first time, and I believe that kind of affected them a little bit. But take nothing away from Clearfield. They’re a great team. They raised the pressure up a little bit, and it allowed us to make some mistakes. We’ll learn from it, and go from there.”
“I want to play (P-O) all the time now,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “It forced us to raise our game. I thought our third quarter defense was the some of the best defense we’ve ever played. We were fundamentally sound. We were aggressive, and we didn’t foul. Our kids stepped up and matched Philipsburg’s intensity. Give (P-O) credit. They made us raise our game.”
The Bison held a 17-11 lead after one quarter, thanks to a balanced effort that saw six different players score in the frame.
But after hitting five of its 13 shots in the first, going 6-for-6 from the free throw line and doubling up P-O on the boards, Clearfield found itself on its heels for most of the second quarter.
P-O’s Oliver Harpster scored five of his 10 points in the second quarter, while Jeremy and Ryan Whitehead both netted four to lead the Mounties to a 13-6 second-quarter run.
The Mounties outrebounded Clearfield 8-5 in the second, forced nine turnovers and didn’t allow a field goal, holding their guests to an 0-for-9 effort.
“Give P-O credit,” Glunt said. “I thought we had a really good first quarter. The second quarter, they had great energy. They played really hard. They’re bench did a great job of being loud and encouraging their teammates. T. J. and his staff are doing a fantastic job. It’s a credit to them. They took it to us in the second quarter.”
The Bison’s fortunes turned around in the third as they took advantage of seven Mountie turnovers and were able to get some open looks that translated to easy buckets. Karson Rumsky led the third-quarter charge with eight points and Cole Miller scored six as the Bison won the frame 17-6 and took a 40-30 lead to the fourth.
“We had some guys in some key areas in foul trouble, so that had an affect on us,” Anderson said. “We made some mental errors down the stretch. We couldn’t go as aggressive as we were in the second quarter because of the foul trouble.”
The Bison held a 38-30 advantage late in the third that they quickly turned to a 12-point advantage that helped them seize control.
Rumsky picked up an offensive rebound and putback at the third-quarter buzzer to make it 40-30, while Luke Winters scored a bucket just seconds into the fourth to make it 42-30.
“If you’re up just eight and they hit a 3, it’s down to a five-point game,” Glunt said. “But by going from 8 to 12 like that was a turning point in the game. That took all the momentum.”
Clearfield built on the momentum as the lead surged to 47-32 early in the fourth. Winters was the catalyst to the fourth-quarter run, scoring nine of his team’s 14 points. He ended the game with 14 points.
“There are times in practice and in games that Luke has shown another gear,” Glunt said. “I’ve been talking to Luke and telling him, ‘if you can give us eight to 10 points a game, it’s going to change our team.’ He was all-conference soccer. He’s a great athlete and even a better kid. He was absolutely fantastic. He’s what you want. He’s a competitor on the floor and a nice kid off the floor.”
P-O was able to cut the deficit to 10 behind Ryan Whitehead, who scored eight of his team-leading 20 points in the fourth. But the Bison got it back up to a 14-point lead before settling for the 11-point decision.
Ryan Whitehead had 14 rebounds and three blocked shots to go with his 20 points. Jeremy Whitehead added nine points and four assists.
“Give their kids credit,” Glunt said. “We’ve played against the Whitehead kids and the rest of those kids the whole way up through. They work so hard. They do a fantastic job. But this game is definitely a rivalry, especially in this gym. The sound ... it gets loud. They usually have a pep band, which is awesome. It’s definitely a rivalry game and their kids came ready to play. But I thought our kids stepped up.”
Rumsky led Clearfield with 20 points and nine rebounds. Miller added eight points and five boards.
P-O slipped to 2-1 with the loss and suffered its 16th straight defeat to the Bison. Anderson addressed his team after the game.
“We talked about attitude and effort,” he said. “I believe our effort was there, but we could have changed things mentally, and also our attitude took affect late when we started to panic.
“And we talked about character. Who are you when no one’s around, and who are you when our program needs you? We talked about all those things. We’re a big family, and we’re going to stick together and get through this. It’s just teaching them how to be successful on and off the court.
“They haven’t had a lot of success in the past, so it’s tough to keep telling them that. They have to feel it. They have to be involved in it. Tonight was a good thing. We’ll watch film, we’ll see exactly the mistakes that we made, and we’ll be prepared in two days.”
The Mounties travel to Clearfield on Tuesday.
Clearfield—54
Miller 3 1-1 8, Ryan 0 4-4 4, Pallo 2 0-0 4, Winters 4 5-7 14, Rumsky 6 8-9 20, Gearhart 0 0-0 0, Way 0 0-0 0, Billotte 1 1-2 4, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Greslick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 19-22 54.
Philipsburg-Osceola—43
Harpster 4 0-0 10, DeSimone 0 0-0 0, Doyle 1 0-2 2, J. Whitehead 3 2-2 9, R. Whitehead 9 1-4 20, Depto 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 0-0 2, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0, K. Hahn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 3-7 43.
Three-pointers: Miller, Billotte, Winters; Harpster 2, J. Whitehead, R. Whitehead.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 17 6 17 14—54
P-O 11 13 6 13—43