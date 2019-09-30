HYDE — The first time the Clearfield boys soccer team played Tyrone this season, the Bison needed a late second-half goal from Luke Winters to come away with a 3-2 victory.
There were no late-game heroics needed this time around.
Clearfield scored four times on four, first-half shots and got highlight-reel goal after highlight-reel goal Monday afternoon on the grass field at the Bison Sports Complex in a 7-2 decision.
The Bison were limited in their opportunities by a solid Tyrone defense in the first half of Monday’s game, but made the most of them by scoring on all four of their shots.
The Bison held a slim 4-2 advantage in shots and actually trailed Tyrone in corner kicks 2-0 at the break, but held a commanding 4-0 lead.
“The boys played really well and took advantage of their opportunities,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “Andrew (Lopez), both Lukes (Winters, Sidorick), Nick (Ryan) with the headers, they were all incredible. I can’t ask for anything better.”
Lopez opened the scoring at 11:55 when he beat Golden Eagle keeper Alex Roberts to his left with a solid strike.
The play was started by a throw-in from Winters, who heaved the ball from the sideline to the middle of the field to Crae Ruiz, who was all alone at the top of the box just outside the 18. Ruiz headed the ball down to the ground between two Eagle defenders right to the feet of Lopez, who broke in all alone for the easy finish.
Less than a minute later, the Bison were at it again.
This time, Ryan sent a through ball up and over the Tyrone back line to Winters, who sent a spinning, one-timer to the far post for a 2-0 lead at 12:40.
The next Bison chance didn’t happen until the 31st minute when Hugh Brickley played a ball from the center of the field to Lopez, who was running down the right wing.
Lopez took a couple quick touches then fired a pinpoint shot that clanged in the inside of the near post and ended up in neatly tucked into the corner at the far post for Clearfield’s third goal on its third shot.
Sidorick finalized the first-half scoring when he was at the right place at the right time at 33:14. Sidorick crashed the net as Winters ripped a ball into the box.
The Tyrone keeper got a glove on it, but couldn’t corral it and it landed near the feet of Sidorick, who calmly shot the ball into the empty net to make the score 4-0.
“It was a highlight-reel of accuracy and determination,” Trinidad said. “It shows what kind of talent we have.”
Clearfield continued recording SportsCenter-worthy goals in the second half.
The first came at 45:17 when Ryan leaped above the Tyrone defense to back head a ball over the Golden Eagle keeper’s head but under the cross bar for a 5-0 advantage.
Defenseman Trever Hoffman started the play with a free kick from just a few yards inside the midfield stripe, sending a towering ball into the box where it met the back of Ryan’s head.
The duo struck again at 55:50 with an eerily similar play from the opposite side of the field. When Ryan’s header found the back of the next, the mercy clock began as the Bison opened a 6-goal advantage.
“The guys are practicing hard,” Trinidad said. “We have a tough schedule, so we’re doing all that we can do when we get some opportunities.
“The whole team played really well. We had an incredible offense, but the defense was setting them up, the guys in the middle were patrolling the midfield and getting some good passes.”
Tyrone got goals from Nick Vasbinder and Keegan Raabe over the final 21 minutes of play and Clearfield recorded one more as well when Seth Visnofsky finished a Sidorick cross at 62:08.
Clearfield outshot the Eagles 14-5.
The Bison improved to 8-2 overall and 8-1 in Mountain League play.
Clearfield is back in action Thursday at Brookville.
Clearfield 7, Tyrone 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Andrew Lopez, C, (Crae Ruiz), 11:55.
2. Luke Winters, C, (Nick Ryan), 12:40.
3. Lopez, C, (Hugh Brickley), 30:19.
4. Luke Sidorick, C, (Winters), 33:14.
Second Half
5. Ryan, C, (Trevor Hoffman), 45:17.
6. Ryan, C, (Hoffman), 55:50.
7. Nick Vasbinder, T, (Keegan Raabe), 59:30.
8. Seth Visnofsky, C, (Sidorick), 62:08.
9. K. Raabe, T, 73:20.
Shots: Tyrone 5, Clearfield 14.
Saves: Tyrone (Alex Roberts, Landon Bungo) 7, Clearfield (Graeson Graves 2, Todd Hallman 1) 3.
Corner kicks: Tyrone 4, Clearfield 2.