ALTOONA — The Clearfield wrestling team endured through a tough opening day Friday at the Class AAA Northwest Regional Tournament, as 10 Bison combined to go 4-9 on the mats inside the the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Clearfield went 3-6 in the preliminary round with Luke Freeland (138), Mark McGonigal (152) and Hayden Kovalick (170) being the lone winners to join teammate Oliver Billotte (285) in the quarterfinals. Billotte, District 4/9 champ, had a bye into the quarters.
Billotte (33-2) was the lone Bison to remain in the winner’s bracket by night’s end though, as he bested Cathedral Prep’s Johnson Campbell (21-11) to reach the semifinals.
Billotte scored takedowns in each of the first two periods to take a 4-0 lead to the third, where to took down Campbell two more times to seal the victory.
Next up for the Bison is a matchup with Mifflin County’s Blaine Davis (30-6), the D-6 champ. With a win, Billotte not only reaches the finals but secures his first trip to states.
Freeland, McGonigal and Kovalick all went 1-1 on the day.
Freeland (24-13) opened his day by pinning Obama Academy’s Khalil Schaeffer in 2:52 in their prelim bout at 138. The Bison built and 11-3 lead before securing the fall.
He then dropped a 13-6 decision to Mifflin County’s Kyler Everly (29-10), the District 6 champ. It was a 4-2 bout after one period before Everly pulled away.
McGonigal (29-7), a returning state qualifer, decked Altoona’s Adam Zerbee in 1:27 in his preliminary bout at 152 before suffering a tough 4-2 overtime loss to Mifflin County’s Anson Wagner (25-10) in the quarterfinals.
Wagner earned an escape with 20 seconds left in the match to knot things up (2-2) to force overtime. He then took down the Bison with 28 seconds left in the extra period for the win.
As for Kovalick (25-13), the D-4/9 champ, he used a takedown 27 seconds into the third period to top Bellefonte’s Stephen Ivicic (19-20) in the prelims. However, the Bison was then tech falled in the quarters by State College’s Lance Urbas, 15-0 in 2:24.
Six Bison — Evan Davis (106), Derrick Bender (113), Nolan Barr (126), Karson Kline (145), Brett Zattoni (182) and Matt Bailor (195) — all lost their preliminary bouts Friday and begin action today in the consolation bracket.
Davis (25-14) and Barr (24-12) each have byes into the second round of consolations, while Bender (8-21), Zattoni (20-18) and Bailor (4-10) all face D-4/9 foes in the first consy round today.
Bender battles DuBois freshman Brendan Orr (22-11), the D-4/9 champ who lost 3-0 to Hollidaysburg’s Colin Smilnak in his opener.
Zattoni faces Punxsutawney’s Josh Miller (11-14), while Bailor takes on Cranberry’s Seth Yeager (25-11). Kline squares off against State College’s Kyle Martin (12-23) in his first round consy bout.
Action resumes today at 10 a.m. with a pair of consolation rounds.
The semifinals are slated for 12:30 p.m., with the parade of champions, finals and third-place matches set to begin at 6 p.m.