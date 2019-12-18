HYDE — After escaping a highly-competitive first quarter with a 16-12 advantage over Philipsburg-Osceola on Wednesday evening, the Clearfield boys basketball team asserted itself on the defensive end of the floor.
The Bison pressured the Mounties into nine turnovers in the quarter and allowed them to shoot just 3-of-11 from the field after the visitors got off to a hot 6-of-9 start in the first.
The result was an 18-7 run, punctuated by back-to back breakaway dunks from Harrison Peacock and Cade Walker, as Clearfield pulled away for a 55-32 win at Bison Gymnasium.
“We didn’t take care of the basketball,” P-O head coach Matt Curtis said. “We were very passive on offense. Our scorers didn’t look to attack the basket. You have to give Clearfield all the credit in the world. They spaced us out. We didn’t execute our offenses. The pressure got to us and we just didn’t come to play.
“Hats off to them, but we were not ready to play.”
Clearfield got balanced scoring throughout the game and it started that way from the get-go with Karson Rumsky (7), Matt Pallo (4) and Cade Walker (4) combining for 15 of the team’s 16 first-quarter points.
But P-O was up to the task in nearly matching the Bison basket for basket, getting four points apiece from Kaleb Richardson and Aaron Depto and two from both Jeremy and Ryan Whitehead to close out the first frame down just 16-12.
“Our helpside defense was better in the second quarter,” said Bison head coach Nate Glunt. “We gave up some straightline drives for layups in the first quarter. They had a lot of shots in the paint.
“Matt does a real good job with them where they are going to try to get the ball inside to the two Whitehead boys, who are good players. They get the ball inside and they are tough to stop because they are so skilled.”
Clearfield was able to deny the ball from getting inside for much of the second quarter and were able to turn several deflections and steal into easy transition baskets, including the dunks on back-to-back possessions that brought the house down near the end of the frame.
“Our defense was better in the second quarter,” Glunt said. “We were able to get some deflections and get out and run. We got two dunks in the second quarter, which got everybody going. We had all the momentum and played well.”
While keeping the defensive pressure high in the third and fourth quarters, the Bison slowed the pace on the offensive end, quickly but patiently moving the ball while looking for an open layup.
“The balance is still attacking, but not rushing,” Glunt said. “We did a good job of that, but I think we can do a better job of it.”
Clearfield won the third quarter 6-4 and then took the fourth 13-9 to set the 55-32 final.
“They did a great job of spacing the floor and made it difficult to trap,” Curtis said. “It’s hard to run around like chickens with our heads cut off trying to steal the ball.
“But we didn’t put any pressure on them on the offensive end. we didn’t score, so that allowed them to open up the floor and run that pace of game.”
Walker led the Bison with 17 points, while Pallo netted 13 and Rumsky scored 9. Rumsky paced Clearfield on the boards with eight rebounds and added three steals.
“The starting five played excellent,” Glunt said. “We hit some shots in the first half, which we haven’t been making. That took some of the pressure off and the kids can relax and play. And that allowed us to be patient in the second half and just look for the open shot.”
Jake DeSimone, Richardson and Ryan Whitehead led the Mounties with six points each. Whitehead added nine rebounds and three steals.
Clearfield improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain League.
P-O slipped to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in league play.
Both teams are back in action Friday.
The Bison travel to Tyrone, while the Mounties visit Bald Eagle Area.
Philipsburg-Osceola—32
Richardson 3 0-0 6, R. Whitehead 2 2-5 6, DeSimone 3 0-0 6, J. Whitehead 2 0-1 4, Depto 2 1-2 5, Hahn 1 0-2 3, Tr. Doyle 0 0-0 0, Harpster 0 0-0 0, Fenton 0 0-0 0, Eckberg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-10 32.
Clearfield—55
Winters 3 0-0 6, Pallo 6 0-0 13, Rumsky 4 0-0 9, Lopez 1 2-6 4, Walker 8 0-2 17, Peacock 1 0-0 2, Gearhart 1 0-0 2, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Billotte 1 0-1 2. Totals: 25 2-11 55.
Three-pointers: Hahn Rumsky, Pallo, Walker.
Score by Quarters
P-O 12 7 4 9—32
Clearfield 16 18 6 13—55