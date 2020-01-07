HYDE — After being held to just two points in the first half of Tuesday’s game against Penns Valley, Clearfield’s leading scorer Cade Walker found his offense.
Walker scored 16 of his game-high 18 points in the second half, netting 10 in a momentum-turning third quarter, to lead the Bison over the Rams 50-38 at Bison Gymnasium.
The victory gave Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt his 100th career win. Glunt, now in his sixth season, has 100 wins and just 36 losses during his tenure.
“It’s a credit to our kids,” Glunt said. “I’ve been very fortunate to have good kids who are talented. That’s a good combination. And the second thing is I have so much help. My assistant coaches, they come in the offseason. My junior high coaches put time in. The elementary coaches work so hard and I’m so thankful for that.
“And my wife (Jess) just does an unbelievable job. She does so much behind the scenes. I’m just a cog in this wheel. The community supports us and get behind their kids and bring them to workouts and to games and supporting our fundraisers. It’s a community effort and it’s so fun to be a part of.”
Glunt and his Bison had plenty of fun during the second half of Tuesday’s game, especially in the third quarter when they upped a 20-18 lead to a 36-26 advantage as Walker began to exert his will.
“He makes adjustments on the fly,” Glunt said. “He’s a really smart player. He knows how they are going to play him. We like having him in the short corner because that’s where he’s posting up. And then our kids did a good job feeding him the ball.”
The Rams tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter behind Logan Snyder, who scored eight of his team-high 17 points in the frame, but the Bison went 10-of-12 from the free throw line down the stretch to keep Penns Valley from getting any closer than six points.
“That’s a credit to our kids,” Glunt said. “We tweaked things a little bit, but they’ve been concentrating in practice and working real hard (on foul shooting). It’s a credit to how they practice that they are making shots.”
Penns Valley took a 9-5 lead in a slow-paced first quarter.
The Rams were patient on the offensive end and strong on defense, forcing seven Bison turnovers in the first quarter and allowing Clearfield just seven shots from the field.
Clearfield turned it over five more times in the second quarter, but was able to make a late run thanks to the outside shooting of Karson Rumsky and Cole Miller, who combined for three 3-pointers.
Once the Bison were able to get the lead late in the first half, they turned Walker loose in the third.
“Give (Penns Valley) credit,” Glunt said. “We always try to get the ball inside against their zone. But when we would drive or pass, the gaps are usually open. But they closed those gaps. That led to a lot of our turnovers. We didn’t turn the ball over nearly as much in the second half.
“We were able to get some passes on the perimeter and had better pass fakes and then we were able to get the ball inside and Cade was able to make some big plays.”
Walker had a team-high nine rebounds to go with his 18 points. Rumsky netted 15 points and grabbed five boards, while Miller scored 12 points.
Andrew Lopez dished out five assists and picked up three steals.
“Andrew Lopez has just been fantastic. He is really coming on,” Glunt said. “Karson Rumsky is making big shots. Harry Peacock is giving us big minutes. Matt Pallo playing strong and Cole Miller coming on as a freshman. Nick Ryan started for the first time and played good defense. It’s a total team effort.”
Clearfield improved to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain League.
Penns Valley slipped to 6-4 overall and 2-3 in league play.
The Bison beat the Rams 52-30 in the game behind a 16-point effort from Curvey Purkett.
Clearfield is back in action Friday at Central.
Penns Valley—38
Tobias 3 0-0 6, Braught 3 0-2 7, Narber 0 0-0 0, Snyder 7 1-5 17, Aston 0 1-2 1, Brinker 2 1-2 5, Emel 1 0-0 2, Culver 0 0-0 0, Niewinski 0 0-0 0, Crater 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-11 38.
Clearfield—50
Ryan 0 0-0 0, Pallo 1 1-4 3, Rumsky 4 5-7 15, Lopez 0 0-0 0, Walker 6 6-6 18, Peacock 0 2-2 2, Miller 3 3-4 12, Winters 0 0-0 0, Gearhart 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Purkett 0 0-0 0, Billotte 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 17-23 50.
Three-pointers: Braught, Snyder 2 Rumsky 2, Miller 3.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 9 9 8 12—38
Clearfield 5 15 16 14—50