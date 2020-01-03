HYDE — After surviving a 10-2 run early in the third quarter by Otto-Eldred that got the visiting Terrors to within three of the lead (34-31), the Clearfield boys basketball team answered swiftly and decisively.
The Bison ended the third quarter on 15-0 spurt, led by a pair of Cole Miller 3-pointers and a strong effort in the paint from Cade Walker, and pulled away for a 65-40 non-conference win Friday evening at Bison Gymnasium.
Clearfield led 30-21 at the half and scored the first bucket of the third quarter before Otto climbed back in the game on the shoulders of Dale Maholic, who scored five points in the run and Jake Merry, who drained a 3-pointer.
Miller subbed in to play the wing opposite of Karson Rumsky, who scored 14 of his game-high 18 in the first half, and Clearfield ended the quarter on a 15-0 run thank to Miller’s outside game, Walker’s nine points in the paint and a solid overall effort from Andrew Lopez, who dished out eight assists and pulled down six rebounds in the game.
“Cole Miller made some big threes, Cade had some big shots, but give Andrew Lopez credit. He set up all those shots,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “He was the quarterback of our team. He may not have scored many points (3), but he set up everybody else. He made unbelievable plays hustling back on defense, he got deflections, he boxed out and got rebounds and so many of our open shots came off his assists.”
Clearfield continued to play well into the fourth quarter and upped the advantage to 57-34 when Otto-Eldred began to empty its bench with a little over three minutes to play.
Glunt also dug deep into his bench as the Bison got buckets from seven different players on the way to winning the fourth quarter 16-9.
“The kids do a great job of being enthusiastic,” Glunt said. “They came out focused in the third quarter.
“Give Otto-Eldred credit. That’s a good team. They shoot the ball well. They play together. They’re active in their zone defense. They’re a really well-coached team. We were fortunate to play as well as we did.
The Bison held a 16-13 lead after one quarter, thanks to eight points from Rumsky, who had a pair of treys, and seven from Walker, who netted 17 in the game.
Rumsky drilled two more 3-pointers in the second and Miller hit the first of his three treys to help Clearfield build a 30-21 lead at the break.
The Bison were also 7-of-9 from the free throw line in the first half and 12-of-14 in the contest. Otto-Eldred went to the line just three times, hitting two of its shots.
Rumsky (18), Walker (17), Miller (11) and Matt Pallo (10) were all in double figures for the Bison, who shot nearly 54 percent from the field in the contest.
“We’re getting better shooting,” Glunt said. “We’re concentrating in practice. We were 12-of-14 from the foul line, which is a totally different story from the beginning of the season. The kids are just doing a great job and I’m very proud of them.”
Clearfield improved to 5-3 with the win. The Bison jayvee won 57-17 to move to 6-1 on the season. Nasheed Thompson led the way with 17 points. Miller added nine.
Clearfield hosts Penns Valley on Tuesday.
Otto-Eldred—40
Jimmerson 0 0-0 0, Merry 3 0-0 8, VanScoter 1 0-0 2, Sebastian 6 2-3 15, Maholic 3 0-0 7, Bell 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Rhinehart 1 0-0 2, Murphy 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 2-3 40.
Clearfield—65
Pallo 3 4-4 10, Walker 6 5-6 17, Peacock 0 0-0 0, Rumsky 6 2-2 18, Lopez 1 1-2 3, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Miller 4 0-0 11, Gearhart 1 0-0 2, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Purkett 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Billotte 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 12-14 65.
Three-pointers: Merry 2, Sebastian, Maholic. Rumsky 4, Miller 3.
Score by Quarters
Otto-Eldred 13 8 10 9—40
Clearfield 16 14 19 16—65