CLARION — The Clearfield boys basketball team started the second half on a 12-0 run, surging to a 16-point lead on Bradford in the District 9 class 4A Championship at Clarion University’s newly-renovated Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium Thursday evening.
The Bison withstood a couple Owl rallies, but never had less than a 7-point lead the rest of the way, picking up a 51-40 victory to claim its sixth, straight District 9 title under head coach Nate Glunt.
“I am very fortunate to have excellent players,” Glunt said. “I told the kids at the beginning of the season, ‘I’ve never made a shot, I’ve never boxed out, I’ve never had an assist in a game’ It’s all about the kids. The kids are the ones that do it all.
“And I’m so fortunate to have really good kids that are good players and kids that work so hard.”
Clearfield led 12-8 after one quarter, getting five points, from Luke Winters, who had a late 3 to extend the advantage to four. Karson Rumsky hit a trey at the buzzer as well, but it was ruled that his shot did not count as it left his hand after the light went off.
Neither team was able to find its footing in the second quarter, both scoring just three field goals and shooting below 40 percent. Bison senior Kandyn Hudson did drill a 3-pointer that helped the Bison remain in front throughout the quarter.
“He’s come on at the end of the season,” Glunt said. “Our kids have gotten so much better.”
After getting just four points from leading scorer Cade Walker in the first half, the Bison found ways to get him open early in the second. Andrew Lopez made some nice passes to find him in space and Cole Miller drilled some 3-pointers to help stretch the defense.
Walker had four of the Bison’s first six, second-half points and added an assist to Lopez to help Clearfield turn a 20-16 lead into a 32-16 advantage. Walker ended the game with a team-high 16 points and added six rebounds.
“Give Cade credit, he’s seen that the whole season,” Glunt said. “He’s double and triple-teamed. The second half he made a couple shots. We were able to get the ball to him in a little bit of space, and if he gets a little space it’s like he’s free.
“But Andrew set him up, and Cole made some shots. Karson made some big plays. And Harrison Peacock came in and gave us big minutes.”
Bradford cut the deficit to 11 by the end of the third, 34-23 and was able to get it all the way down to 37-30 midway through the fourth.
But the Owls couldn’t get any closer and the Bison went 9-of-11 from the free throw line in the final stanza to keep any thoughts of a Bradford comeback at bay.
Clearfield also did a good job on Bradford’s career scoring leader Tyler Gigliotti, who had just three points at the half and was in single digits until a late 3-pointer gave him 10.
“For us to hold him to that is a credit to our kids and how we focused on him because he is just so good,” Glunt said.
Miller had nine points, while Rumsky scored eight and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds. Lopez added eight points and six assists to help the Bison take the D-9 title back to Clearfield Area High School for the sixth straight time.
“I’m so blessed to be part of a school district that cares about the kids,” Glunt said. “Our cafeteria workers make sandwiches for our kids every single game. Today they made a special hoagie for them and put on a special note for them. Our custodians clean the floor for us twice a day every single game. They get everything ready for us.
“Our administration supports us. Teachers wish the kids good luck and congratulations. We are so fortunate to be in a school district that supports the basketball team. And I’m just very fortunate to be part of it.”
Clearfield improved to 15-8 with the win and move on to the PIAA playoffs against a team yet to be determined at a date, site and time to be named.
Bradford—40
Manion 4 0-0 8, Knowlton 1 0-0 3, Gigliottii 3 3-4 10, Nuzzo 1 3-5 5, Schmidt 4 0-0 8, Kane 1 0-0 2, Dixon 0 0-0 0, Piscitelli 2 0-0 4. Totals: 16 6-9 40.
Clearfield—51
Rumsky 1 5-7 8, Walker 7 2-3 16, Pallo 0 1-2 1, Lopez 2 4-4 6, Winters 2 0-0 5, Miller 3 0-0 9, Peacock 1 0-0 2, Hudson 1 0-0 3, Gearhart 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Purkett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-16 51.
Three-pointers: Knowlton, Gigliotti; Winters, Rumsky, Hudson, Miller 3.
Score by Quarters
Bradford 8 8 7 17—40
Clearfield 12 8 14 14—51