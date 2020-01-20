HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team fought an uphill battle all game long Monday evening against DuBois, falling behind 20-12 in the first quarter and playing catchup the rest of the way.
The Beavers had a pair of 15-point leads in the second half that the Bison cut to six each time, but the hosts weren’t able to get any closer in an eventual 70-58 loss.
“Give DuBois credit,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “They came out and they played physical, but they’re not dirty. They do things the right way. (Head coach) Dave (Bennett) does a great job with them. They shoot the ball real well and they crash the boards hard and they’re big kids. We had to match that physicality and once we did, it was pretty much even.
“We cut it to six in the fourth quarter and then they made their foul shots. They’re an excellent team. Give them credit.”
The Beavers dominated the boards in the early going, grabbing several offensive rebounds in the early going to help build the lead.
Chase Husted was the benefactor of the early second-chance buckets as he scored six of his 13 points in the first. The Beavers also drilled three 3-pointers in the frame (two by leading scorer Lennon Lindholm, who netted 25) and they took the 20-12 lead.
“I have to do a better job getting our kids ready to play in the first quarter so we can match that physicality and we don’t come out and have a bad quarter,” Glunt said. “That’s my fault that we played so poorly in the first quarter. But give the kids credit for battling back. They didn’t quit.”
The Beavers added the the lead in a low-scoring second quarter, putting in 12 points to the Bison’s 8.
DuBois took a 32-20 lead to the break and nearly had as many offensive boards (8) as the Bison had total rebounds (10) over the first two quarters of play.
DuBois quickly extended the lead to 15 at the start of the second half, but Bison Luke Winters helped keep his team in the game with eight points, including the front end of back-to-back 3-pointers that helped the hosts cut the deficit to 57-52. Winters had 13 points in the game.
‘Luke was fantastic for us this summer. He’s really coming on now,” Glunt said. “He’s being aggressive. He’s playing with confidence. He did a real good job.”
Rumsky drilled the second of the back-to-back treys and took over for Winters over the second part of the third quarter, when he netted 11 of his team-high 17 points.
“Karson made a couple threes, was aggressive and played hard on defense,” Glunt said.
After cutting the deficit to six, there was a crucial sequence that saw Cade Walker miss a shot in the paint as bodies were banging around and DuBois got the rebound, got down the court and nailed a 3-pointer.
Trailing 48-37 after the 3, the Clearfield bench was hit with a technical for arguing about Walker getting fouled on the other end of the floor and soon after the Beavers were back in front by 15.
But once again Clearfield found a way to come back.
The Bison cut the deficit to 57-51 early in the fourth and had to start fouling.
DuBois connected on 10 of its 12 free throws down the stretch and set the final at 70-58.
“Give our team credit,” Glunt said. “I thought we came back and battled when we were down 15 points. And our kids battled back, not once, but twice. That’s a credit to their character.”
Walker scored 16 points and led the Bison in rebounds with nine.
Lindholm pulled down 10 rebounds for the Beavers, while adding four assists.
Nick Felix joined Lindholm and Husted in double figures with 10 points.
DuBois improved to 12-2.
Clearfield (8-5) is back in action this evening, hosting Huntingdon.
DuBois—70
Felix 3 4-6 10, Lindholm 7 7-8 25, Farrell 1 3-4 6, Woodward 2 2-4 6, Husted 6 1-2 13, Sommers 2 0-0 6, Orzechowski 2 0-1 4. Totals: 23 17-25 70.
Clearfield—58
Winters 4 4-5 13, Pallo 2 0-0 4, Rumsky 6 3-3 17, Lopez 3 0-0 6, Walker 6 4-6 16, Peacock 1 0-1 2, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 11-15 58.
Three-pointers: Lindholm 4, Sommers 2, Farrell; Winters, Rumsky 2.
Score by Quarters
DuBois 20 12 24 14—70
Clearfield 12 8 26 12—58