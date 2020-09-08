HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team had a stellar 2019 season, finishing with a record of 13-3, winning a Mountain League title and making it to the District 9 Championship where it lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to Bradford.
The Bison lost six important players to graduation and have some holes to fill, but Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad says the team has what it takes to do just that.
“When you win the Mountain League title and lose your entire defense, your center midfielders and one striker, you think it’s going to be a rebuilding year,” he said. “Not in Clearfield. We have some great players ready to step up and fill some very big shoes.”
Among them are 10 letterwinners, many who filled important roles on last year’s squad. Back as returning letterwinners are seniors Graeson Graves, William Haile, Crae Ruiz, Nick Ryan, Jason Stanko, Seth Visnofsky and Luke Winters, junior Luke Sidorick and sophomore Camden Gormont.
“We will rely heavily on our seniors and our letterwinners from last year,” Trinidad said. “With the guidance and leadership or our captains, Graeson Graves, Nick Ryan, Crae Ruiz and Luke Winters and experience of the other letterwinners, we have hopeful expectations. They are ready to step up and showcase their talents on the pitch.”
In addition to the letterwinners, Clearfield has 16 other players, including eight freshmen hoping to make an impact.
“We are blessed again to have good numbers on our roster,” Trinidad said. “We have some quality players ready to step up and play on that varsity pitch with that valued Clearfield soccer jersey. They are all working very hard and we will rely on all of them throughout the season.”
While the Bison have a plethora of returning talent, Trinidad says that many positions are still up in the air as he and assistant coach Ben Johnson switch a few things up.
“We are changing up a lot of things this year, so positions are still open and very competitive,” Trinidad said.
One position that is set in stone, however, is keeper, where stalwart Graves returns for his senior campaign.
“Graeson Graves will be returning as our goalkeeper and will be key to our success,” Trinidad said.
Behind Graves and a core of talented players, the Bison have some big goals this season.
“They are coachable, competitive and ready to defend our Mountain League title,” Trinidad said of his team. “When you make changes, it is always a risk, but I am confident in our players and their abilities.
“Our goal is to play our best, that we are a competitive team and will play our hardest in each game and if we can accomplish that, we will be in the running for some titles this year.”
Clearfield opens the season Saturday at noon, hosting Brookville.
Roster
Seniors
*Graeson Graves, *William Haile, *Crae Ruiz, *Nick Ryan, *Jason Stanko, *Seth Visnofsky, *Luke Winters.
Juniors
Bryan Achmoody, Mathias Croft, David Graham, *Luke Sidorick.
Sophomores
Evan Davis, *Camden Gormont, Todd Hallman, *Zachary Krager, Cole Miller, Thomas Rotella, Denis Swales.
Freshmen
Jaden Albert, Warren Diethrick, Evan Forcey, Micah Johnson, Maxwell Maines, Hunter McKinney, Gus Kulling, Ryan Welker.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
12—Brookville, noon. 14—at Bald Eagle Area. 16—Tyrone. 22—at Bellefonte. 24—at Huntingdon. 28—Penns Valley. 30—Philipsburg-Oseola.
October
1—Central. 3—DuBois, 10 a.m. 6—at Central, 4 p.m. 8—Bald Eagle Area. 12—at Tyrone, 4 p.m. 14—Bellefonte. 19—at Brockway. 20—Huntingdon. 22—at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted