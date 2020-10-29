HYDE — Nick Graec scored a pair of goals less than two minutes apart and keeper Cullen McAllister stopped all eight shots he faced to lead the third-seeded DuBois boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over second-seeded Clearfield in the District 9 class 3A semifinals Wednesday evening at the Bison Sports Complex.
The teams engaged in a wide-open style from the opening kickoff which produced a lot of space for each side’s playmakers and plenty of opportunities to score.
Neither head coach said the wide-open game was necessarily the plan coming in.
“Our style has kind of been all over the place this year, depending on any given time, injuries and other things,” DuBois head coach Matt Erickson said. “We have 23 kids on the team and 13 are freshmen, so we’ve really been moving things around this year trying to figure out what fits. We finally started tying it together here at the end of the season.”
“It just kind of happened,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said of the wide-open play. “Unfortunately, when you play wide open, sometimes you leave some space there and there’s room for that transition. That works for us well, but it worked for them too.”
It worked twice in a span of 104 seconds as Graeca was able to find a way to get open looks at the net, despite being heavily marked by the Bison.
“He’s a great player and if you give him that opportunity, he’s going to capitalize, and he did twice,” Trinidad said. “And that hurt us.”
Graeca worked a give-and-go with Justin Kalgren to perfection, taking the return pass on a full sprint and having plenty of room to fire a shot past Clearfield keeper Graeson Graves at 33:46.
The Beaver sniper was at it again moments later when he got a breakaway and slotted the ball by Graves at 35:30 to give DuBois a 2-0 advantage and plenty of momentum heading to the break.
“He’s been marked almost every game for three or four years and he finds a way to open space and finds his own freedom on the field,” Erickson said. “He is able to move that ball with those quick one-twos to some of our other players like Justin Kalgren and Brayten Sedor a lot. It gets him that open space and he goes.”
Clearfield did a better job keeping Graeca away from its net in the second half, limiting him to two shots on goal after surrendering five in the first 40 minutes.
The Bison also ramped up their offense and, as the game wore on, came up with several quality chances as they tried to rally against the Beavers.
“We made a couple small changes throughout the second half, but Clearfield stepped it up a lot on us in the second half,” Erickson said. “They came out and played hard and were shooting to get those two goals back. We got lucky a few times and Cullen McAllister made a couple great saves to keep us in that game”
The Bison nearly converted on a couple of corner kicks. Cole Miller’s header off a Luke Winters corner was stopped by McAllister as was a Nick Ryan shot on another corner. Clearfield had nine corners in the game.
Crae Ruiz also nearly put one in when he fired a long range shot from about 30 yards out, but McAllister was able to to tip the ball over the net. Luke Sidorick added his name to the list of near misses when he slammed a shot off the cross bar.
“Everyone played great,” Trinidad said. “They got where they needed to be on the field and got the opportunities. But we either put them over or off to the side or their goalie made some great saves. It was a game of missed opportunities. We played well, we had the opportunities. We just couldn’t capitalize.”
The late Bison push also left them vulnerable to counterattacks, but Graves kept Clearfield within striking distance with several big stops, including doing a full split to make a kick save of a rebound shot off the foot of Sedor.
“We tried to push some guys up towards the end of the game to get some goals,” Trinidad said. “The defense played great. Graeson had some incredible saves.”
Graves had eight saves for the Bison, who finished the season with a record of 10-7-1.
“It was a good season,” Trinidad said. “We did well. We had lots of injuries and starters out and we had guys that stepped up. Evan Forcey, as a freshman, stepped in tonight and played a great game. We asked a lot from a lot of these guys and they played well. It stinks to lose, but I’m proud of these guys for what they did this season.
“And these seniors are a great group of guys. They’re strong leaders and just a strong presence out on the field. I’m really going to miss those guys and we’re going to have to do a lot of rebuilding to replace them. It’s sad to see them go.”
DuBois moves on to play Bradford for the D-9 Championship Monday at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field.
DuBois 2, Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Nick Graeca, D, (Justin Kalgren), 33:46.
2. Graeca, D, (unassisted), 35:30.
Shots: DuBois 9, Clearfield 10.
Saves: DuBois (Cullen McAllister) 8, Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 8.
Corner kicks: DuBois 5, Clearfield 9.