HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team scored the first nine points in Thursday’s game against visiting Penns Valley and surged to a 19-2 lead after one quarter of play at Bison Gymnasium in both team’s Mountain League opener.
The Bison cruised from there, taking down the Rams 57-37 to even their season record at 1-1.
Karson Rumsky and Cole Miller combined for 13 of the Bison’s 19 first-quarter points, and Matt Pallo had a late 4-point play to help the Bison finish the frame on a 10-0 run.
“Penns Valley’s coach (Rob) Irwin did a great job getting them ready to play,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “This is their first game. They were like we were (Wednesday) night. But we were able to come out and play our game. We played unselfishly, we rebounded the ball well and we didn’t have many turnovers.”
The Bison built the early lead and added to it in the second thanks to some great ball movement, working the ball down low, then kicking it back outside for open looks.
Rumsky and Miller were the beneficiaries of many of those passes, leading the team in scoring with 21 and 16 points, respectively. Rumsky had seven field goals and was 7-of-7 from the free throw line, while Miller drilled four 3-pointers and added two more buckets from inside the arc.
“We were able to get the ball inside-out on threes,” Glunt said. “Jake Lezzer, Morgen Billotte, Isakk Way all had great passes. They made that one more pass to get a wide open shot for Cole, a wide open shot for Karson. It was just a great team effort.”
Clearfield held a 33-8 advantage at the half, holding the Rams to a shooting percentage of just 20 percent through the first two quarters of play.
Penns Valley surpassed its first-half point total in the third quarter with 10, but still fell further behind the Bison, who netted 12 in the frame with Billotte and Ryan Gearhart each hitting 3-pointers to help Clearfield take a 45-18 lead to the final quarter.
There, Penns Valley’s Zach Braucht found his stroke, pouring in 15 of his team-high 19 points over the final eight minutes to help the Rams close the gap on the scoreboard to 20. Braught also had a game-high nine rebounds.
“I told the kids we’ve been playing him since he was a freshman and he can put 20 on us right now, and he did in the fourth quarter because he just started making everything,” Glunt said. “He’s so talented. He’s a good kid too. But we had a lead and we kept battling and were able to come out with the win.”
The Bison were 10-for-10 from the free throw line against the Rams, following up a 20-for-24 performance from the charity stripe in Wednesday’s game against DuBois.
Clearfield is back in action this evening, traveling to Westmont Hilltop. The Bison were originally scheduled to host Bishop Guilfoyle, but that game was cancelled early Thursday. Clearfield was able to move quickly to find another opponent, which Glunt says is the name of the game during the pandemic-shortened season.
“We just need to play,” Glunt said. “Playing the game is a win. It really is. Every time we get a chance to play a game it’s a win. So we’re going to play as many games as we can because we’re not guaranteed tomorrow.”
Penns Valley—37
Emel 0 0-0 0, Crater 3 0-0 6, Braucht 8 0-0 19, Niewiniski 2 0-0 4, Aston 2 0-1 4, Culver 1 2-2 4, Welshans 0 0-0 0, Brodzina 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-3 37.
Clearfield—57
Pallo 1 1-1 4, Ryan 1 0-0 2, Winters 3 0-0 6, Rumsky 7 7-7 21, Miller 6 0-0 16, Gearhart 1 0-0 3, Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Billotte 1 2-2 5, Way 0 0-0 0, Greslick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 10-10 57.
Three-pointers: Braucht 3; Pallo, Miller 4, Gearhart, Billotte.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 4 4 10 19—37
Clearfield 19 14 12 12—57