HYDE — The Clearfield boys golf team has just two returning letterwinners this season, but also has a group of four newcomers to help round out the roster.
While a couple of the newcomers do have some experience at the club level, only senior letterwinner Luke Roach and junior letterwinner Alex Lansberry have high school varsity matches under their belts.
That should make for a very interesting season, according to head coach Chad Gearhart.
“I definitely have a mix (of skill levels) and I really don’t know what to expect during a match,” Gearhart said. “There are definitely some athletes, but they are all new to competition golf. So it’s going to be an adventure each match.”
Roach, a 3-year letterwinner, has advanced to play at the District 9 Tournament in each of the last two seasons, shooting 100 each time. Lansberry earned his first letter last year.
The rest of the team consists of senior Matt Pallo, juniors Ryan Gearhart and Adam Miller and sophomore Ethan Evilsizor. Also with the Bison as team manager is returning junior letterwinner Eric Fletcher, who is recovering from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
“It’s nice to have a full team, but it’s always nice to have a few more to cover for injuries and things that come up,” Gearhart said.
In addition to the lack of varsity experience on the team, the Bison also have to deal with the loss of early-season tournaments that were removed from the schedule when the PIAA pushed the start of fall sports back two weeks.
“We lost two open tournaments, which is good experience going into our league matches,” Gearhart said. We haven’t had anything to prepare us.”
The Bison will also have some on-course challenges to deal with this season as protocols put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic will likely change the way some of them approach the game.
“The big one is not touching the pin,” Gearhart said. “Some people prefer the pin out of the hole. And some of the courses there will be no rakes, so you never know what you’re going to get into in some of these sand traps. Everybody is doing something a little bit different from course to course.”
That all said, Gearhart and the Bison have some very basic goals for this season.
“We’re looking for improvement,” Gearhart said. “I’m hoping that we do have districts at St. Marys, and we have a good showing there.”
Clearfield opens its season today in a Mountain League match at Bald Eagle Area.
“We’re looking to improve as the year goes on,” Gearhart said. “We’re starting out on a difficult course for kids at Skytop. We’re going to go in, give it our best and see what happens.”
Seniors
Matt Pallo, *Luke Roach
Juniors
*Eric Fletcher, Ryan Gearhart, *Alex Lansberry, Adam Miller.
Sophomore
Ethan Evilsizor
*Returning letterwinners