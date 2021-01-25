HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team hosted a quad meet Saturday, coming away with a 3-0 record on the day.
The Bison defeated Curwensville (42-12), Montoursville (35-28) and DuBois (33-28) to improve its dual meet record to 6-2 on the season.
The Golden Tide dropped all three of its matches, falling to the hosts as well as DuBois (39-30) and Montoursville (50-22).
Evan Davis (106-113), Nolan Barr (126), Justin Hand (132-138), Karson Kline (152-160) and Oliver Billotte (285) led the Bison by all going 3-0 on the day. All three of Davis’ wins were first-period falls.
Barr’s 5-3 win in Sudden Victory over DuBois’ Brandon Orr closed out that dual meet and clinched the win for the Bison. With the Bison clinging to a 29-28 lead with two bouts to go against Montoursville, Barr also had a crucial 4-0 decision over Warrior Cole Johnson, and teammate Hand followed with an 11-4 decision over Lucas Sherwood as those two wins helped Clearfield hang on against Montoursville.
Clearfield opened the day with the 42-12 win over the Golden Tide.
Barr started things off with a first-period pin of Nik Fegert to give the Bison the early 6-0 lead.
Curwensville’s Ryder Kuklinskie answered with a 5-4 decision over Luke Freeland to cut the Bison lead in half, but the hosts picked up close decisions in the next three bouts to extend the advantage.
Hand topped Zach Shaffer 6-2, Will Domico (145) edged Mitchell Sutika 1-0, and Kline held off Logan Aughenbaugh 9-7 to make the dual score 15-3.
Chase Irwin broke the Bison momentum with a 6-5 victory over Wyatt Reorda at 160. Irwin led 5-0 late in the third when Reorda reversed him to his back for a 5-point move. But Irwin was able to escape in the waning seconds to earn the win.
But Clearfield rattled off five consecutive wins, including four 6-pointers, to put things out of reach.
Carter Chamberlain (172) and Billotte (285) each picked up forfeits, while Hayden Kovalick (215) and Davis (106) notched first-period falls. Bison 189-pounder Mark McGonigal added a hard-fought 12-8 decision over the Tide’s Jake McCracken.
Curwensville’s Jacob Carfley closed out the meet with a forfeit at 113. Carfley was one of two Tide wrestlers to go 2-1 on the day. Damian Brady (106) was also 2-1. Kuklinskie was the lone Curwensville wrestler to go 3-0, picking up a forfeit against Montoursville and a 2-0 decision over DuBois’ Cadin Delaney.
The Golden Tide slipped to 1-4 on the season.
Curwensville is back in action Wednesday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Clearfield travels to Huntingdon on Tuesday.
Clearfield 42, Curwensville 12
126—Nolan Barr, CL, pinned Nik Fegret, CU, 1:26. (6-0).
132—Ryder Kuklinskie, CU, dec. Luke Freeland, CL, 5-4. (6-3).
138—Justin Hand, CL, dec. Zch Shaffer, CU, 6-2. (9-3).
145—Will Domico, CL, dec. Mitchell Sutika, CU, 1-0. (12-3).
152—Karson Kline, CL, dec. Logan Aughenbaugh, CU, 9-7. (15-3).
160—Chase Irwin, CU, dec. Wyatt Reorda, CL, 6-5. (15-6).
172—Carter Chamerlain, CL, won by forfeit. (21-6).
189—Mark McGonigal, CL, dec. Jake McCracken, CU, 12-8. (24-6).
215—Hayden Kovalick, CL, pinned Duane Brady, CU, 1:19. (30-6).
285—Oliver Billotte, CL, won by forfeit. (36-6).
106—Evan Davis, CL, pinned Damian Brady, CU, 0:57. (42-6).
113—Jacob Carfley, CU, won by forfeit. (42-12).
120—No bout. (42-12).
Clearfield 33, DuBois 28
132—Hand, CL, dec. Cadin Delaney, D, 7-2. (3-0).
138—Chandler Ho, D, pinned Patrick Knepp, D, 1:44. (3-6).
145—Austin Mitchell, D, pinned W. Domico, CL, 3:39. (3-12).
152—Kline, CL, dec. Jake Krause, D, 6-2. (6-12).
160—Ryan Gildersleeve, D, maj. dec. Reorda, CL, 14-2. (6-16).
172—Chamberlain, CL, dec. Ryan White, D, 10-8. (9-16).
189—McGonigal, CL, won by forfeit. (15-16).
215—Kovalick, CL, dec. Zach Gallagher, D, 9-6. (18-16).
285—Billotte, CL, pinned Ja’Reese Stowe, D, 0:34. (24-16).
106—Davis, CL, pinned Aubree Donahue, D, 0:26. (30-16).
113—Kam Stevenson, D, won by forfeit. (30-22).
120—Davey Aughenbaugh, D, won by forfeit. (30-28).
126—Barr, CL, dec. Brandon Orr, D, 3-0 SV. (33-28).
Clearfield 35,
Montoursville 28
138—Freeland, CL, dec. Broc Lutz, M, 4-2. (3-0).
145—W. Domico, CL, dec. Kayden Frame, M, 4-2. (6-0).
152—Isaac Corry, M, pinned Reorda, CL, 1:01. (6-6).
160—Kline, CL, tech fall Josiah Schans, M, 17-2, 5:27. (11-6).
172—Chamblerlain, CL, pinned Caleb Moser, M, 3:26. (17-6).
189—Cael Crebs, M, maj. dec. McGonigal, CL, 9-0. (17-10).
215—Dylan Bennett, M, pinned Kovalick, CL, 0:36. (17-16).
285—Billotte, CL, pinned Lane Stultzman, M, 1:52. (23-16).
106—Brandon Wentzel, M, won by forfeit. (23-22).
113—Davis, CL, pinned Jackson Watkins, M, 0:26. (29-22).
120—Aspen Bressler, M, won by forfeit. (29-28).
126—Barr, CL, dec. Cole Johnston, M, 4-0. (33-28).
132—Hand, CL, dec. Lucas Sherwood, M, 11-4. (36-28).
Montoursville 50,
Curwensville 22
132—Kuklinskie, CU, won by forfeit. (0-6).
138—Shaffer, CU, pinned Lutz, M, 1:48. (0-12).
145—Frame, M, maj. dec. Sutika, CU, 12-0. (4-12).
152—Corry, M, pinned Aughenbaugh, CU, 3:14. (10-12).
160—Schans, M, pinned Irwin, CU, 3:19. (16-12).
172—Moser, M, won by forfeit. (22-12).
189—Crebs, M, pinned McCracken, CU, 1:21. (28-12).
215—Bennett, M, pinned Du. Brady, CU, 1:19. (34-12).
285—Stutzman, M, won by forfeit. (40-12).
106—Da. Brady, CU, pinned Watkins, M, 1:53. (40-18).
113—Wentzel, M, maj. dec. Carfely, CU, 15-2. (44-18).
120—Johnson, M, won by forfeit. (50-18).
126—Fegert, CU, maj. dec. Sherwood, M, 9-1. (50-22).
DuBois 39, Curwensville 30
138—Ho, D, pinned J.D. Strong, CU, 1:00. (6-0).
145—Mitchell, D, pinned Shaffer, CU, 3:32. (12-0).
152—L.Aughenbaugh, CU, pinned Krause, D, 1:31. (12-6).
160—Gildersleeve, D, pinned Dylan Harmic, CU, 2:22. (18-6).
172—White, D, pinned Irwin, CU, 0:43. (24-6).
189—Brennen Moore, CU, won by forfeit. (24-12).
215—Gallagher, D, pinned McCracken, CU, 1:53. (30-12).
285—Du. Brady, CU, pinned Stowe, D, 1:15. (30-18).
106—Da. Brady, CU, pinned Donahue, D, 0:38. (30-24).
113—Carfely, CU, dec. Stevenson, D, 7-6. (30-27).
120—D. Aughenbaugh, D, won by forfeit. (36-27).
126—Orr, D, dec. Fegert, CU, 7-5. (39-27).
132—Kuklinskie, CU, dec. Delaney, D, 2-0. (39-30).