Clearfield’s Dave Domico, who has been an assistant coach under Tim Janocko for the Bison football program since 1995, was inducted into the Central PA Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame on June 6.
Presenting the award to Domico during the 2021 Lezzer Lumber Football Classic at Tyrone’s War Vets Field were Janocko and Dave’s father Lyle, who coached his son at Curwensville, where he earned four varsity letters.
Dave Domico’s son Nick, a 2021 graduate of Clearfield High School, played in the game and was selected as the North squad’s Defensive MVP.
“It was really neat because the organization is a great organization,” Dave Domico said of his induction. “I remember a lot of the guys that started it. My dad being one. Gawen Stoker was another. A lot of those guys were great people and great coaches, and I’m really honored to be a part of that.
“I don’t think my dad knew anything about it until the day of. But it was definitely a special moment, plus with my own kid playing in the game, it was a really neat night.”
Dave Domico coached the linebackers and running backs for Clearfield from 1995 through 2003 before taking over as head coach of the junior high program for three seasons (2004-2006). He went back to the varsity staff in 2007 as the offensive line coach/offensive coordinator, a position he still holds today.
The Bison have recorded 222 varsity wins during Domico’s 26 seasons and achieved the program’s 600th win with him as the offensive coordinator.
“He’s just been fantastic,” Janocko said. “He’s a smart guy. He’s a family man. And he’s just a really good coach and an even better person. I was really happy to nominate him. I thought he really deserved it and I’m very happy that Dave has been recognized.
“He’s very steady. He has a good offensive mind. Dave’s an intelligent guy. He brings a lot to the table. And you can work with him. He’s very adaptable.”
Domico is the second Clearfield assistant coach under Janocko to be inducted into the CPFCA Hall of Fame, following former long-time defensive coordinator Forrest Campman, who was enshrined in 2014.
“You’re only as good as the people around you,” Janocko said. “I’ve been very blessed with the people I’ve had around me for years. Dave has definitely been one of the staples of our program.”
In addition to football, Domico has also been involved in coaching wrestling, track and field and baseball at different levels and says he really likes them all.
“I really do enjoy working with all of them,” Domico said. “Once you get moving around in the wrestling room or get out on the baseball or football field, you really enjoy it. Once you get working with the kids, times goes quick.”
Domico started coaching wrestling when Scott Collins was the head coach and says that’s how he got to know current head wrestling coach Jeff Aveni.
“I ran the junior high program for a while, took a few years off when the kids were young and got back into it more on a volunteer basis. I ran the middle school track program for a while and coached the throwers in varsity. And I’ve coached youth baseball and filled in in a pinch for a jayvee game once or twice.”
But Domico says football is probably his favorite sport.
“I think football is a unique sport,” he said. “It combines individual focus with the team aspect in a way no other sport does. It makes you focus on your job while there is all kinds of chaos going on around you. There are so many different roles in football.
“Everybody has a specific role to fill and sometimes it may not be the biggest, but it’s still important.”
So why does Domico enjoy coaching so much?
“I’ve been fortunate over the years to get to know a lot of different people in the community and a lot of different families in a way that nobody else gets the opportunity to,” he said. “There are a lot of people I’ve gotten to know on a real personal level, and sometimes you get to know the kids in a way that the parents don’t even get to know them.”
And he has really found it rewarding to coach his own kids and plans to stay with with it for a little while longer as his youngest son Will comes up through the varsity ranks.
“I’ve spent a lot of time with other people’s kids, and I’m going to be there for mine coming through because that has really been enjoyable,” Domico said. “So yeah, at least a few more years.”