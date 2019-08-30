HYDE — Sophomore quarterback Oliver Billotte threw for 335 yards and 4 TD passes and added four short touchdown runs, including a 1-yard plunge with 6 seconds left in Friday’s game to lead Clearfield to a 56-49 victory over Penns Valley in a thriller at the Bison Sports Complex.
“Oliver stepped up, the receivers stepped up and the offensive line did a good job protecting him,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “It was a team effort.”
Billotte hit on 17 of his 27 pass attempts, spreading the ball around to six different receivers, as he did his best to keep up with Ram senior quarterback Aaron Tobias.
Tobias, who torched the Bison defense for 419 yards and three scores in last season’s 56-42 Clearfield win, connected on 18 of his 28 passes for 420 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s a heck of a quarterback,” Janocko said. “Their scheme is good. They have some receivers. They have playmakers. It was a shootout.”
The teams combined for 1052 yards of offense with 755 coming through the air.
And while both offenses had their way most of the night, it was the Bison defense that had the series of the night early in the fourth quarter.
After the Rams had tied the game at 42-42 on Tobias’ fifth touchdown toss of the night, a 23-yard strike to Austin Fisher, the Ram defense got the ball right back when Logan Snyder intercepted Billotte and returned the ball to the Bison 36.
It was the only turnover of the night for either team.
After an incomplete pass, Tobias ran for an 8-yard gain on second down to set up a third-and-2 at the Bison 28.
Clearfield’s front threw Colton Winkleblech for a 1-yard loss on third down and then stopped Snyder for no gain on a completed pass to get the ball back on downs.
“We knew Penns Valley would do what they did, they’re a great team,” Janocko said. “Our kids played the whole game. Bad things happened. They made some plays, but we didn’t quit playing. We played the whole four quarters. That stand was the difference in the game.”
Bison Brett Zattoni then led an 8-play, 71-yard drive that saw the bruising back rush 6 times for 40 yards. Zattoni had just 13 yards on 10 carries in the first half, but he and the Clearfield offensive line took over down the stretch. Zattoni ended the game with 111 yards on 23 carries.
“I was happy for (Brett),” Janocko said. “He was struggling there, we were struggling running the ball in the first half. But he’s a terror when he gets in the secondary. There are more things to come from him.”
Billotte, who connected with Karson Kline, who made an acrobatic catch at the sideline, for a 30-yard gain in the series, finished the drive off with a 1-yard sneak to put Clearfield on top 49-42 with 3:28 to go.
But Penns Valley answered immediately with a 3-play, 70-yard drive, keyed by a Tobias to Snyder 55-yard pass play. Snyder caught six passes for 194 yards in the game.
Tobias scored from 8 yards out with 2:25 to go and Gage Ripka booted the extra point to tie the game at 49-49.
That was plenty of time for the Bison offense.
Billotte hit Ian Billotte on a 26-yard play early in the drive then found Matt Pallo for a 4-yard gain that turned into a bigger play for Clearfield, thanks to a 15-yard penalty on the Rams.
Penns Valley committed 6 infractions for 75 yards in the game.
Zattoni and Billotte alternated carries to get the ball to first-and-goal on the Ram 6.
It took four plays, but Billotte plunged in from the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left in the game and Zach Hess added the eighth and final PAT of the game to give Clearfield the thrilling 56-49 victory.
“This was huge,” Janocko said. “It gave them confidence. They learned how to play four quarters. You have to come back and play after the other team makes some big plays.”
Clearfield led 14-10 after one quarter thanks to a 1-yard Oliver Billotte run and a 19-yard scoring strike to Jake Lezzer, who caught six passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns and had a third that was ruled incomplete after the official said he did not get a foot down in the end zone.
Penns Valley closed the gap to 21-20 at the half when Ripka booted a 45-yard field goal as time expired. He also had a 24-yard field goal in the first.
Billotte and Lezzer hooked up on a 15-yard scoring play for Clearfield’s only score of the quarter.
Clearfield outscored Penns Valley 21-15 in the third to take a 42-35 lead to the final quarter.
Billotte had a 29-yard TD pass to Matt Pallo and a 53-yard score to Ian Billotte as well as a 3-yard run to account for the Bison scoring.
Tobias had an 87-yard bomb to Fisher and a 28-yard scoring strike to Ripka and added a 2-point conversion run. Fisher had six receptions for 151 yards and three TDs, including a 23-yarder early in the fourth that set the stage for the wild finish.
Clearfield travels to Central next week. The Dragons knocked off Tyrone 12-7 last night.
Penns Valley hosts Bald Eagle Area.
EXTRA POINTS: Penns Valley held a 276-162 edge in total yardage at the half, but the Bison closed the gap in the second half, ending up trailing 558-494 ... Pallo caught 4 passes for 44 yards, Ian Billotte had two catches for 79 yards, Kline caught two balls for 46 yards and Nick Domico had two receptions for 23 yards ... Billotte ran for 38 yards on 15 carries ... Winklelblech led the Ram ground attack with 63 yards on nine totes ... Tobias ran for 40 yards on five carries.