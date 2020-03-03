HERSHEY — For the sixth straight season, the Clearfield wrestling team has a McGonigal competing at the PIAA Class 3A Championships at Hershey’s Giant Center.
Luke McGonigal made the journey from 2015 to 2018, winning silver and gold in his final two appearances. Younger brother Mark went last season as a freshman and is back this year, competing at 152 for the second straight year.
He’ll be joined by classmate Oliver Billotte to give the Bison two PIAA qualifiers for the first time since the elder McGonigal and Travis Ogden did it in 2016.
“We are looking forward to Mark and Oliver competing in the PIAA championships,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said.
“This is Mark’s second trip on two tries, so he knows exactly what to expect in Hershey.
“This will be Oliver’s first, but he has a great attitude and is looking forward to the challenge. Both of them are tough kids, but only sophomores, so they will be trying to make a name for themselves. Their goal will be to compete in every match, give a great effort, and go as deep into the tournament as they can.”
Mark McGonigal (33-7), the third-place finisher out of the Northwest Region wrestles Penn Manor junior Colt Barley (36-5), the South Central fifth-placer, in a pigtail bout.
The winner moves on tp tangle with Southeast champ Cameron Robinson (40-2) of Council Rock North in the Round of 16. Robinson is a four-time qualifier, who placed second last year and fifth as a sophomore.
Nazareth senior Nate Stefanik (NE-2, 34-5), who has placed eighth and sixth at states is also in McGonigal’s half of the bracket.
Returning state champion DuBois senior Ed Scott (36-0), the Northwest Regional champ and four-time PIAA qualifier who also placed third a freshman, is the top-ranked wrestler in the state.
Southwest Region champ Cole Spencer (38-0) of Pine-Richland, who placed eighth two years ago, is also in the top half of a loaded bracket along with Hatboro-Horsham senior AJ Tamburrino (35-3) and Bethlehem Catholic senior Matt Lackman (23-5). Tamburrino placed third a season ago.
Billotte, who wrestled at 220 most of the season, bumped up to heavyweight for the postseason and won a District 4-9 class 3A title and placed second in the Northwest Regional Tournament.
Billotte (34-4) opens against fourth-ranked William McChesney (28-4) of Greensburg-Salem in the Round of 16. The winner is likely to face Sun Valley senior Hunter Catka (38-0) in the quarterfinals. Catka, won a state title two years ago and was a bronze medalist as a junior.
Exeter senior Robert Unruh (43-2), the South Central champ is also in Billotte’s side of the bracket.
Hempfield junior Isaiah Vance (38-1), the Southwest champ who placed fourth at states a year ago is on the opposite side of the bracket along with Northwest champ Thomas Pollard (34-0), who beat Billotte in overtime in last week’s regional final.
The PIAA Class AAA Championships get underway Thursday at 4 p.m.