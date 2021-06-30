BIGLER — Nearly 70 years after its inception, the first members of the Bigler Little League team reunited on June 26 at the town’s annual Strawberry Festival.
Players from the 1951 team were presented hats by the current 2021 Bigler team. In addition, the entire 1951 team was presented with a citation by Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. sponsored by the state senate, as well as a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives sponsored by Tommy Sankey. Representative Sankey also played in the Four Leaf Clover League for four years.
Both citations will be permanent display at the Bigler YMCA.
Five members of that original team — Jim Walker, Dave Bock, Pat Smeal, Walter Wagner and Chauncey Miller — were in attendance at the Strawberry Festival.
They shared memories of the the first season and the excitement in created in the local fan base.
The also talked about the dedication and patience of their first two managers — Lyle Miller and Fred Albert.
The Bigler Little League team was founded in April 1951 by a group of 59 parents and youth at the Bigler Elementary School. A presentation was made by Carl E. Stoltz, founder of the Little League movement in Williamsport. He was accompanied by Clearfield Little League organizer George Barnes.
The outcome of the meeting was the formation of the Bigler Area Little League.
The new league consisted of four teams — Bigler, Woodland, Wallaceton and West Decatur. The villages were similar in population and each had a brick plant as the major employer.
The first games ever played in the new league were part of a doubleheader on July, 9 1951. In the opening game, Wallaceton defeated West Decatur 11-7. In the nightcap, Woodland toppled Bigler 13-1. Wallaceton went on to win the league championship that year.
In 1952, the name of the league was changed to Four Leaf Clover Little League, and two additional teams — Morrisdale and Hawk Run — were added.
That was also the first year the league fielded an all-star team. They lost to Philipsburg 2-1 in the first round.
The following year, Karthaus was added to the league. Eventually the league expanded to 10 teams made up of players from small villages in eastern Clearfield County.
Since the league’s establishment in 1951, over 5,000 youth have participated in the more than 10,000 games played with Bigler winning the championship 10 times. This year’s Bigler’s team finished second behind league winner Allport.
Of the original four teams, only Bigler has fielded a team in all 70 years of the league’s existence. Bigler has also had the same sponsor — Bradford Coal — for all 70 years.
C. Alan Walker helped put together the reunion and supplied all of the information for this article.