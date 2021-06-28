BROCKWAY — Despite some heavy offensive firepower on both sides, the 6th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game proved to be a defensive struggle.
In the end, a pair of All-State quarterbacks for the South — Brookville’s Jack Krug and Central Clarion’s Calvin German each came up with big third-quarter throws to lead their team to a 14-12 come-from-behind victory.
The North controlled the action on both sides of the ball in the opening two quarters, holding the South to just two first downs while grabbing a 12-0 lead at the half on a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes — one each by Kane’s Zuke Smith and Ridgway’s Ben Briggs.
The difference in the game proved to be Krug’s two-point pass to Karns City’s Nathan Waltman on the South’s first score with 3:06 left in the third. The other three two-point tries — all runs — failed in the game.
The defensive tone of the game was set in the first quarter as the teams traded punts in the opening 12 minutes.
The South collected both its first-half first downs on its opening possession after forcing the North to punt.
Runs of nine and 10 yards by Eli Penny and Krug, respectively, appeared to jump-start the drive, which started at the South 17. Krug hit former Raiders teammate Robert Keth for a 3-yard gain three plays later for another first down, but the South was forced to punt shortly thereafter.
The teams traded punts again, with the North coming away with good field position near midfield late in the quarter after a fourth-down quick attempt by German went off an offensive lineman.
The North took advantage of that field position in its third possession.
Smith ripped off as 26-yard run on third-and-10 to give the North a first down at the South 31. Smith then hit Ridgway’s Alex Bon on a quick receiver screen two plays later and Bon made a defender miss on a 13-yard gain that put the North in the red zone.
Smith hit St. Marys’ Mitchell Reiter on a slant two plays later and he broke a tackle inside the five to score from 17 yards out on the second play of the second quarter. The North’s two-point run failed.
The North defense then came up with a three-and-out to set up the offense, which drove 67 yards on nine plays to double its lead (12-0) on a 3-yard touchdown pass by Ridgway’s Ben Briggs to former Elker teammate Dominic Cherry.
The big play of the drive was the opening one when Briggs hit Smethport’s Ryli Burritt down the sideline for 32 yards. Burritt also hauled in a 10-yard pass on third-and-5 to extend the drive before the two former Elkers teamed up for the North’s second score.
However, the North failed on a second two-point attempt — something that proved to haunt them by night’s end.
The North suffered a big loss late in the half when Smethport’s Braedon Johnson was lost for the rest of the night after taking a big hit on an illegal crack-back block that saw Brookville’s Keth ejected from the game. Johnson had made his presence felt on both sides of the ball in the first half, and his energy was missed after the break.
Johnson was voted the North’s Defensive MVP for the game, while Smith was the team’s Offensive MVP. Smith completed 6 of 14 passes for 66 yards and one score and also ran four times for 60 yards.
Instead, it was the South who came out with more life following the half and got its offense going on the opening drive with German at the helm.
The South quickly moved past midfield as German completed pass of 10 yards to Union’s Tanner Merwin, nine to DuBois’ Dale Kot and 12 to Waltman. Merwin added an 11-yard grab but for another first down but the South eventually turned the ball over on downs at its own 34.
The North quickly countered with a 25-yard pass from Smith to St. Marys’ Jacob Kline, but it too saw a drive end on downs four plays later at its 30.
The South needed just seven plays to find the end zone after that.
Redbank Valley’s Kobe Bonanno powered forward for three yards on third-and-1 to extend the drive, while Waltman later hauled in 12-yard pass from Krug for another first down at the North 41.
Krug went deep on the ensuing play and Kot made a nice leaping catch over a defender and maintained his balance into the end zone on a 41-yard scoring strike with 3:06 left in the third quarter. Waltman hauled in the two-point pass to make it 12-8.
Kot had three catches for 56 yards and the score, while Krug completed 5 of 9 passes for 69 yards. He also ran for 25 yards.
The South defense then made a huge play after a squib kick gave the North the ball at midfield. Briggs couldn’t handle a bad shot gun snap and Bonanno burst through the line and corralled the loose ball at the North 44. Bonanno was named the South’s Defensive MVP for the game.
This time it took the South six plays to hit paydirt again.
Waltman made another first down grab, this one for nine yards on third-and-5 before hauling in a 23-yard TD pass from German with 33 seconds left in the third to put his team up 14-12. The South’s two-point run failed.
Waltman was the South’s Offensive MVP, hauling in five balls for 66 yards and the game-winning score. German was 11 of 19 for 88 yards and a score.
The South defense did the rest from there, forcing a pair of turnovers on downs after the North drove near or into the red zone.
The first of those stops came after Otto-Eldred’s Ethan Smith picked off a Krug pass and returned it to the South 31.
A major penalty initially pushed the North back past midfield, but Smith promptly rattled off a 26-yard run.
However, the North saw the drive end three plays later at the South 22 when Kline was dropped for a two-yard loss.
The North defense forced a quick punt and got the ball back at the South 42.
Briggs promptly completed passes of 17 and 10 yards to Bon and former Elk Rick Delhunty, respectively, to put the North back in the red zone at the 15.
Elk County Catholic’s Bryan Schatz then rumbled for five yards, but Briggs’ next two passes fell incomplete to set up a fourth-and-5 play at the 10 with justover two minutes to play.
Briggs did everything he could to extend the play while under pressure, first rolling out to his right before running back across the field to the left.
He couldn’t outrun Central Clarion’s Hunter Craddock, who sacked him for a 10-yard loss and put the finishes touches on the victory.
The South ran out the clock from there in the two-point victory.
Curwensville was represented by Duane Brady, Curtis Caldwell, Scott Condon and Jace Witherite.