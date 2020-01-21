HYDE — After falling to DuBois in a physical battle on Monday evening, the Clearfield boys basketball team was right back in the wolves den Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex against Mountain League power Huntingdon.
The Bison held a 31-28 at the break, but couldn’t keep the high-powered Bearcats down in the second half, falling by a 72-56 score.
Huntingdon shot 12-of-16 from the field in a decisive third quarter that saw it erase the halftime deficit by outscoring the Bison 26-10.
“Give Huntingdon credit. They are so fast and athletic,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “They are really skilled and play unselfish. Those kids have been playing varsity basketball for a long time at an elite level.
“We went against a team like that and played real well in the first half. In the third quarter, I thought we were still playing hard, but I think the back-to-back nights hurt us a little bit, especially having to play DuBois and Huntingdon. Two physical teams that are fast and you have to be going 100 percent. Our kids gave everything they had.”
Andrew Miller (6), Jackson Ritchey (7) and Nick Gearhart (8) combined to score 21 of the Bedarcats’ 26 third-quarter points and nearly all of them came off layups.
“They did a good job of getting in the paint on us,” Glunt said. “We were just a step slow and on offense all our shots were short. we just couldn’t get anything to go in. Huntingdon did a good job.”
Clearfield shot just 4-of-14 in the third quarter and were 9-of-29 in the second half, while the Bearcats hit 19 of their 27 second-half shots for a sizzling percentage of 70.3
Ritchey ended with a game-high 21 points and added nine rebounds, while Geahart netted 20 points, pulled down six boards and dished out six assists.
Miller added 10 points and led all players with 10 rebounds.
The Bearcats beat the Bison 18-10 on the glass in the second half after a fairly even first half.
Clearfield got off to good start against the Bearcats, taking a 17-16 lead after one.
Matt Pallo led the Bison with six points, while Cade Walker netted four.
The Bison led by as many as six points in the second quarter, taking a 29-23 advantage with about two minutes left before the break.
Walker scored seven more points in the second, while Karson Rumsky had five.
But Huntingdon closed to within three of the lead by the break then surged to the lead with 5:12 left in the third quarter as it came out of the locker room and went on a quick 9-4 run.
The Bison never led again as Huntingdon pulled away for its 12th victory of the season.
Walker paced Clearfield with 17 points and seven rebounds. Cole Miller was also in double figures for the Bison with 11.
Clearfield slipped to 8-6 overall and 5-4 in the Mountain League. The Bearcats are 6-1 in league play.
The Bison are back in action Friday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Huntingdon—72
Cooper 1 0-0 2, Harman 7 0-0 15, Miller 4 2-8 10, N. Gearhart 9 4-6 22, J. Ritchey 8 5-7 21, R. Ritchey 0 0-0 0, Poorman 1 0-0 2, Bryson 1 0-0 2, Rigby 0 0-0 0, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 11-21 72.
Clearfield—56
Winters 1 3-4 6, Pallo 4 0-0 8, Rumsky 3 2-4 9, Lopez 0 2-2 2, Walker 7 3-4 17, Peacock 0 2-2 2, Miller 3 2-2 11, R. Gearhart 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Purkett 1 1-2 3, Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 14-19 56.
Three-pointers: Harman. Rumsky, Miller 3.
Score by Quarters
Huntingdon 16 12 26 18—72
Clearfield 17 14 10 15—56