ALLPORT — There are very few people in Progressland who know more about the sport of volleyball or how to coach it better than West Branch head coach Terry Trude.
Trude has played the sport in college and has continued to enter tournaments as an adult. He is passionate about the sport and helping kids not only learn the sport, but learning to be better people through it.
He is a graduate of West Branch and began helping the school’s first volleyball coach Patricia Kelley coach the very first team in 1994. He took over as head coach in 1996 and has not looked back.
The Lady Warriors have won 17 league championships, including 12 Inter-County Conference and five Moshannon Valley League titles during his tenure. The team was the District 6 Class A champs in 2014 and the district runner-up in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2020.
West Branch made the PIAA Elite 8 in 2009 and the PIAA Final Four in 2010.
As head coach, Trude has an overall record of 644-160 and an ICC record of 190-4.
He has continued to turn out competitive teams year in and year out at a Class A school that didn’t even have a team until 1994.
Trude also helps other area volleyball players by coaching several AAU teams (Phanatics, Panthers and Slam), something he has done since 2004.
Outside of volleyball, Trude has also coached basketball at West Branch. He was an elementary and junior high coach, along with serving as a varsity assistant. He coached an AAU team from 2006-2016.
Trude has also helped coach baseball for the Kylertown Minor League, Morrisdale Little League, Four Leaf Clover and Central PA Warriors.
The longtime West Branch coach took the time to answer a few questions for the first installment of our new series spotlighting Progressland high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... I really enjoy coaching and working with student athletes. I am an extremely competitive person and I also enjoy being a spectator at an array of sporting events so I think it is in my blood at some level. I love to see kids accomplish a task if it is as simple as learning to serve the ball over the net or becoming an elite level athlete at the state level too.
I have been blessed to have my family (Taylor, Kody, and Rhonda) help me and our program throughout this entire process. From coaching at all levels, organizing events, and just being supportive in every aspect of our program, it has been great to have our family share this unique experience.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... I struggle with trying to get everyone playing time throughout the season. A majority of our kids put a lot of time in the off-season and of course the expectation would be to be able to play more at the high school level. We have developed a lot of depth so it is sometimes harder to get kids more playing time with the number of kids in our program.
A lot of coaches would say the most difficult aspect of coaching high school sports is dealing with the parents. I have been so fortunate regarding this issue. The majority of parents and student athletes have been so great to work with and have supported every aspect of what we try to accomplish.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... I really enjoy the relationships/friendships with all the area coaches, meeting new families, and working with the area youth to promote the sport of volleyball. The West Branch Volleyball players take a lot of pride with their tradition and staying relevant. I do not want to disappoint them at any level and I am proud that they take pride in what they accomplish, as well as having pressure to perform at a higher level.
I get tremendous support from our Athletic Director, Davey Williamson and our Trainer, Ashlee McQuown. If we didn’t have their support, I do not think our program would move forward or have the same experience. I hope the student athletes on our teams can say we work hard but we also have a lot of goofy/fun times that we can share, which makes everything rewarding and memorable.
My real job off the court is ... I am currently employed as a Centre County Probation and Parole Officer-Supervisor. I have been fortunate to have this opportunity to work in both a law enforcement field as well as a coaching position with the school. My employment allows me to flex my schedule to accommodate my coaching position in the fall.
Without this consideration, I would not be able to be employed in both positions. Both positions allow me to work with youth in our area, with an emphasis of not only being a mentor but coach as well, so it has been a good fit and a great opportunity for me.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... Patricia Kelly hired me as an assistant coach at West Branch in 1994 after she started the program in 1993. I am very thankful that she gave me this opportunity.
One of my coaching mentors was Mickey Dinnino. I met Mickey in high school after he moved from Ambridge High School to West Branch High School and helped with learning the sport of volleyball since he played in the WPIAL conference.
Several years later, we set up AAU Volleyball Programs for Philipsburg Osceola and West Branch and had a combined team (Phanatics) that was sponsored by Mizuno. I wanted to set up a program in a small school that would be able to compete at a high level and also to be relevant when it comes to being mentioned as one of the top teams in Pennsylvania.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... I enjoyed all of our epic games with Northern Cambria. Many were 5 set matches in District 6 playoffs, as well as PIAA State Championship Playoffs.
Our PIAA playoff run from 2009-2011 where we competed at York High School with the best teams and fans in the state. (Having the opportunity to share this experience, with my daughter, Taylor Trude, and my entire family was a very special time.
Lastly, our District 6 playoff game in 2017 with Central Cambria with many players giving their all, including injuries and then having the opposing team celebrate a victory but being denied after Skylar Ceprish kicked the ball over the net on match point, on a diving attempt to give us another opportunity to garner the victory.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... You take things for granted in life sometimes and you don’t really appreciate the simple things. I am grateful for just having the opportunity to play this past season but also feel sad for the seniors in all sports that cannot play or are losing the ability to create and share their high school experiences and memories made with their families, teammates and peers.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... I enjoy landscaping, mowing grass (Which my family makes fun of me), fitness, and cultivating/taking care of 40 blueberry bushes on my property. Our family likes to travel and go to warm places.
Is there anything else you would like to add about yourself ... Kody and myself occasionally do a Tiktok video and became TikTok famous for posting a volleyball video to music with over 7 million views. Also, I still play in competitive volleyball tournaments throughout the state despite my age.