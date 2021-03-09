ALLPORT — West Branch’s Justin Koleno has been the head coach of the Lady Warriors basketball team for the last five years.
But the Bald Eagle Area alum has had vast experience coaching several different sports in his career.
Koleno played football and baseball for the Eagles before moving on to play baseball at Penn State Altoona.
He started his coaching career as an assistant for Bellwood-Antis baseball coach Steve Conlon. Koleno also helped coach lacrosse at State College High.
Now, he is the head honcho for the Lady Warriors and serves as an assistant coach for the varsity football team.
Koleno sat down and took the time to answer questions for our series spotlighting Progressland high school coaches in all sports.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... The toughest thing about coaching is telling some tough truth. It is a necessary part of being successful, and the great players are the ones that want to hear it, however, you wish the best for everyone in your basketball family.
Not everyone starts and not everyone gets playing time. Sometimes you try your hardest and still fail to win. Teaching these tough lessons are also some of the most rewarding parts of the job.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... Watching the players learn how to handle adversity and continue to stay the course is what keeps me coaching – that and fostering a drive to compete. I know those are skills that will remain useful for the rest of their lives.
My real job off the court is ... I am fortunate enough to be an educator at West Branch. There are always challenges with time management because you want to dedicate as much time and energy as you can, but working at the school allows me to be around the present and future players more often. If anything, my job is a benefit to coaching.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... My number one influence to start coaching is my father, Randall Koleno. He taught me countless things in my life, and he used sports as a medium for some of them. He was a youth coach for me in basketball, baseball, and football.
Working hard and being humble has to be among some of the most important things he ever taught me. Even when he didn’t have the title of coach later in sports career, of course, he always and continues to coach me up.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... As a coach, it is too tough to pick my favorite sports moment. Each season feels like the most important when you’re in it – if it doesn’t, are you really in it? As a player, my fondest memory/team was winning states in 2007 with my baseball team under the coaching of Jim Gardner at BEA.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... Coaching during the pandemic had its share of challenges, and it would be a lie to say that nothing changed, but everyone else is in the same boat. Facing struggle in any form is a badge of honor. The girls understood that.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... When I am not coaching, I like to spend time outside at home with my wife and two dogs. We are eagerly awaiting a new arrival to the family in June, so I am sure I will have a new favorite hobby come this time next year.