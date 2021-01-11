PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola’s Brandon Myers comes from one of the biggest coaching families in Progressland.
In fact, he said he has spent most of his life being prepared by his dad, Jake, and brothers Bill and Doug.
Myers played both baseball and basketball throughout school. He earned a scholarship to play baseball at Slippery Rock University and played at The Rock for four years. A back injury derailed him from pursuing a career in the sport.
So Myers fell into coaching very early after college. He has coached several sports, including both baseball and basketball.
The Mountie alum is in his second season as head coach for the varsity girls basketball team. He was also a volunteer assistant under his brother Doug for three seasons for the varsity girls team.
Myers has also spent the last three years as the junior varsity head baseball coach. Before that he spent three seasons as the middle school head baseball coach.
He served for two years as a volunteer coach for the varsity boys basketball team under Matt Curtis, and was the fifth and sixth grade boys basketball coach for a season.
Outside of high school, Myers serves as the Philipsburg Legion baseball team’s head coach. Myers was also the head coach for the Philipsburg Blue Sox 16U baseball team for four years. He even served as a softball coach for the Philipsburg Hurricanes softball program for four years.
Myers took the time to answer a few questions for the third installment of the our new series spotlighting Progressland high school coaches in all sports.
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... I coach because I love everything that youth athletics can do for kids and the community they are from. I love guiding kids through the life lessons that high school sports throw at them. If someone can look back and say I made a positive impact on their life, there is no higher honor as a coach.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... The hardest part of coaching for me is having an athlete that isn’t a good teammate and not willing to work on becoming a better teammate. No matter how talented someone is, if they can’t be a good teammate, they won’t get very far in anything they do. Being a good teammate isn’t only important in whatever sport(s) you play in your youth, but it translates into your life and career after high school and after college.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... My first thought of what keeps me coaching is my passion. My passion for going to practice every day, my passion for getting better at those practices and my passion for seeing my players improve over the course of a season and having them accomplish their goals.
As big of a role as passion plays in my coaching, it’s also about the kids I get to coach and teach. Having coached in Philipsburg for more than 10 years, the hundreds of athletes I’ve worked with have been just an absolute pleasure.
My real job off the court is ... Outside of being a coach, I am the Purchasing Manager at DiamondBack Truck Covers in Philipsburg. DiamondBack has been unbelievable with their flexibility of letting me be creative with my hours. They love that I am heavily involved in the community.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... My dad, Jake, and brothers, Doug and Bill, have easily had the biggest impact on my life when it comes to sports. They were preparing me for my coaching career long before I ever knew I’d become one. My dad has been involved in youth sports forever and my brothers aren’t far behind. Every program they’ve been a part of has experienced nothing but success, so the experience I’ve received and continue to receive from them is invaluable. I also need to mention Steve Frank and Matt Curtis. Steve (current P-O varsity softball coach) gave me my first ever coaching job in the Philipsburg Hurricane summer program when I graduated high school and Matt had me on his staff when he took over the boys basketball program. I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done for me.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... My favorite basketball game so far is definitely when we beat Curwensville at home last winter on Senior Night. We played them early in the season at their place and they pounded us; it wasn’t pretty. When we played them again at the end of the season, it was an unreal experience. We were down one of our seniors and top players – Kyleigh Kennedy – due to a season-ending knee injury. The game was close the entire time, back and forth until the end. Lindsey Bordas hit a 3 with less than a minute left to put us ahead and then hit a foul shot at the end to seal it. The atmosphere in the gym was electric and I still get goosebumps thinking about that night and how proud I was of our girls.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... I think running a program through the pandemic has allowed me to learn new things and become more patient with just about everything, but I don’t think it has changed my style of coaching. Since we got back in the gym in June, we’ve obviously wanted the girls to feel safe about coming in, but we always want them to feel that way. It’s definitely taught us to appreciate those around us more and to appreciate the game more because so much can happen in a small amount of time.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... When not coaching sports, I love spending time with my wife, Brittany, and our two dogs, Simon and Corky. I also love spending time with family and friends doing just about anything from watching tv to playing cards. I think the past year has taught all of us to try to live in the moment as much as possible because who knows what’s coming next.