CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville boys basketball head coach Matt Wassil has spent a lot of time in the Golden Tide program.
He played varsity basketball for three years, from 1995-97, and was part of the District 9 Championship team in 1997.
Not long after his playing career ended, Wassil was back on the court in a different capacity, starting out as a junior high coach at 21 years old before moving up the ladder to jayvee and varsity roles. He’s now put 21 years into coaching, spending the last 11 as the leader of the Golden Tide varsity program.
Wassil took the time to answer a few questions for the fourth installment of our new series spotlighting Progressland high school coaches in all sports.
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... I think a part of us all coach for the competition. It still gets the blood pumping to compete. I also enjoy teaching the game of basketball to all kids at all levels. We strive to create a family atmosphere where the kids know we care about them in all aspects of their life. The final reason is to hopefully develop characteristics in our kids that will make them successful beyond the basketball court.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... I think the hardest thing is to get everyone to buy into your vision for the program. When I say everyone, I mean the kids and the parents. We live in a day and age when everything is a click away and you get instant gratification. Sports aren’t that way. It takes time for things to happen, and it happens at different rates for different kids. It’s sometimes difficult to get everyone on board with that concept.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... Coaching can be tough at times, but I relate it to a bad golfer hitting that one good shot. When you reach that one kid, or that team has a breakthrough no matter the record, you want to keep going. You want to keep getting better. It’s extremely motivating to see kids grow as people.
My real job off the court is ... I am an elementary teacher at Curwensville. I teach third grade. I think it’s tough to juggle two jobs no matter what your other job is. I don’t think there is a coach in this business that does this job without a supportive family. They make it possible.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... Randy Strickland and Gary Verrelli were two of my mentors. Gary Verrelli was my Jr. High coach and he was the one who really got me to be passionate about the game of basketball. I loved his coaching style, which I would describe as firm but fair. Randy Strickland was my high school coach. He put me in situations that made me grow as an individual and as a leader.Those combined experiences made coaching an easy choice for me.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... I don’t think there is any one that stands out. I try to evaluate each season in its entirety aside from any other season. There are moments within each season that stick out. I will say this. Some of my more proud moments have actually been when my team has lost. I know that might sound odd, but we play a pretty difficult schedule and when our kids compete to their highest ability I am always proud of them. If I have to pick out one thing, I would say sharing the Mo Valley league title in 2018.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... I think the one thing that has changed is that I just want our kids to have the opportunity to play. It’s so easy to get caught up in winning and losing, but these kids really just want to play.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... I love to spend time with my daughter and my family. They are such an integral part to what enables me to coach. I love to go on “adventures” with her and just make memories. I’m also an avid sports fan so you won’t catch me very far from some sort of sporting event whether live or on tv.
Is there anything else you would like to add about yourself ... I like to write. I have never published anything and I probably never will, but writing has always been something I’ve liked to do.