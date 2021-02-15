HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team has enjoyed a lot of success over the past six-and-a-half seasons, and head coach Nate Glunt, now in his seventh year at the helm of the program, is a big reason why.
The Bison have won six straight District 9 titles under Glunt, who has a career record of 121-44. Clearfield has also had four of its 11 1000-point scorers come through the program during Glunt’s tenure.
Before taking over as the head varsity coach, Glunt spent 12 years as a junior high basketball coach. He is also an assistant coach for the varsity football team and has spent 19 seasons in that program. Glunt has also woked with the track and field team at the junior high and varsity level.
He was also a star athlete at Curwensville High School, where he played basketball and football. He is fourth in career scoring for the Golden Tide basketball program with 1,075 points.
Glunt took the time to answer questions for our new series spotlighting Progressland high school coaches in all sports.
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... There are many reasons why I coach. I enjoy working with the kids and seeing them improve and compete is just so much fun for me. The relationships that I build with my players during the noncompetitive time such as eating team meals or traveling to play, and those conversations I have with them are times that I never forget. I also enjoy getting to meet so many new people and other head coaches from other schools. We have a lot of shared experiences and getting to have those new relationships is a lot of fun too.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... Each year new challenges arise that are different from previous seasons. Currently, as we all know, a big challenge is making sure to follow all of the health and safety protocols because it’s very important to keep the kids as healthy and safe as possible. My players and coaches have been fantastic with following these guidelines and have done a great job handling all of the adjustments that they have had to make.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... I keep coaching because it’s so much fun. I love all of it, the practices, offseason program, coaching multiple sports at the same time… it’s what I love to do. The other big reason why I keep coaching is the support I get from my wife and kids. I spend a lot of time in the gym or on a ball field and if I didn’t have them supporting me, I wouldn’t be able to keep coaching.
My real job off the court is ... I am a Health and Physical Education Teacher at Clearfield Junior Senior High School. I enjoy teaching PE and Health and I am thankful to be in the school district where I coach because it enables to me to build relationships with students every day. I get to teach all students about different areas of their lives, which I hope helps them become better people as they continue through school.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... I have had three mentors in my life that have influenced me to get into coaching. My dad who was a head football coach and track coach at West Middlesex High School. My high school football coach.\ Coach Lyle Domico, who offered me a chance to help coach after high school and I have looked up to him for many years. And lastly, my high school basketball coach, Coach Randy Strickland who showed me how fun coaching can be with how he spent time with us on and off the court.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... I don’t have a favorite team. All of the teams are similar yet so different and they provided so many great memories that it’s hard to say I have a favorite. I have enjoyed them all.
With the games, before this year, we have had so many big games that it’s hard to mention one or two that stand out, but getting to play in district championship game is always special. This year, every game is special and I am just thankful for the opportunity to play and am looking forward to continuing to play as many games as possible throughout the rest of the season.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... This year the thing that has changed the most is that I just want our kids to have the opportunity to play games. Practice is important but if I don’t get a lot of time to prepare for a team and we have an opportunity to play, we are going to play because the kids deserve a chance to compete.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... My favorite thing to do when not coaching is spending time with my family. Whether it is going to my kids’ games, going on trips or just spending time at home together, I cherish my time with them and have a lot of fun with them when or wherever possible.