ALLPORT — West Branch forward Trinity Prestash continued her recent tear scoring goals and keeper Sarah Betts recorded another shutout to lead the Lady Warriors to a 4-0 victory over visiting Curwensville on Tuesday afternoon.
Prestash scored all four goals, giving her 15 in the Lady Warriors’ last five games, and Betts stopped all 12 shots she faced to register the sixth shutout of the season. And Betts was also key in helping get the Lady Warriors off to a fast start in the second half with a booming punt that led directly to a backbreaking goal.
Trailing 2-0 at the break, Curwensville came out with some pep in its step in the early moments of the second half, pushing the ball deep into the Lady Warrior end where the pressure led to a corner kick, the Lady Tide’s first of the game.
But the corner kick ended up working to the Lady Warriors’ advantage when Betts leaped into the air to snag the ball and then send it the other way with a punt that landed at midfield and bounced over the Curwensville defense.
Prestash sprinted to the ball which was already rolling toward the Curwensville goal, took a few touches and fired it past keeper Maura Bunnell just 1:18 into the half to up the West Branch advantage to 3-0.
“Sarah’s punts are amazing,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “You look at them and the distance they travel and her accuracy, it’s just awesome. So our girls get to practice with that and they know where to chase them down and how to track them. That’s just props to Sarah for having a leg on her like that. We will take a punt from Sarah any time.”
The Betts’ punt and subsequent goal from Prestash quickly took the wind out of the visitor’s sails.
“We made a nice drive up here and got a corner and then there was the big punt and we missed a touch and the ball jumped right to their striker, and it was pretty much over,” Curwensville head coach Brian Spencer said.
“We just have too many balls that we don’t touch on punts. I preach to the girls that the first touch is the most important touch. And when you don’t get a touch and the other team gets a run because of it like what happened today. And (Prestash) is quick and for somebody to run her down, it’s more than likely not going to happen.”
Prestash gave the Lady Warriors a quick 1-0 lead just 2:47 into the game when she broke into the box and got behind the defense for a one-on-one chance against Bunnell, which she buried.
“We tend to want to come out flat,” Fenush said. “That’s how we suffered our loss to Northern Bedford. So it’s easier to start on top. I think the goal right away was really helpful, as well as not getting lax after that.”
West Branch continued to keep possession and pressuring the Lady Tide net as Lauren Timblin rung a shot off the crossbar and both Prestash and Emmie Parks both sent hard strikes just wide of the mark.
But the Lady Warriors were able to get another ball on net when Olivia Straka ran on to a through ball and sent a quick touch past the defense to Prestash, who cashed in on an open look at the net at 15:30 for a 2-0 lead.
After that, the Lady Tide were able to do a better job keeping the short passes out of the middle of the field and got a few counterattacks, ending the half trailing in shots just 8-6.
Emma Rebar had three, Chloe Davis collected two and Haylee Mullins picked up one, but all six shots came from outside the box and were right at Betts, who made the stops.
“Their game is a little bit of send it ball, and they have speed,” Fenush said of the Lady Tide. “And that’s something we don’t have so we try to counteract that. But our defense (Madison Kephart, Olivia Stavola, Paige Washic, Leah Heller, Eleyna Hanslovan), you put those guys in front of Sarah? They’ve been working their tails off. That’s a fresh new group. Some of them had varsity experience last year, but none of them had experience at their current position.
“They are rising to the challenge, and it’s awesome. We said at the beginning of the year that this group had a lot of talent and it was just a matter of how much work they wanted to put in, and it’s starting to show.”
Prestash’s early second-half goal made it 3-0 and the Lady Warriors completely controlled play for much of the rest of the half.
They had three corner kicks in the final 40 minutes and cashed in on one when Prestash’s header off a Mariah Hayles kick found the back of the net at 60:43.
Prestash now has 23 goals in 12 games this season.
“She studies the game and tries to help her teammates with it,” Fenush said of Prestash. “You can’t ask for much more from a captain. Trinity is up top leading the offense and Sarah is in the back instructing the defense and that’s just a testament to those two girls as athletes.
“Trinity has won a cross country meet, Sarah suits up for football every Friday night, there are a lot of great athletes on this soccer team.”
Betts stopped six more shots in the second half, all of them right at her.
“I don’t know how many shots we had, but they were all right to the goalie,” Spencer said. “They weren’t hard to fend off. And that’s the problem. You need your shots to be a foot outside of the goalies’ reach so they have to move and maneuver it away and you get a second chance. But when you kick it right at them and they catch it, you don’t get a second opportunity.”
With the loss, the Lady Tide slipped to 8-5 on the season.
“I talked to the girls and told them, ‘we have to win a big game,’” Spencer said. “This is a big game for us. This is our best year under my tenure, but to make that next step we have to win a big game. West Branch, Mo Valley, Brockway, we have to beat one of the upper teams. Until we do that ... we’re better, theres no doubt, but we haven’t made that step. We have to get to that next level.”
West Branch, winners of nine straight, improved to 10-2-1 with the win and have rematches on the horizon with teams that have put blemishes on its record.
“We have a lot of tough games coming up.” Fenush said. “There are so many things that we can still improve on. But every day the girls show something different that they need to be proud of. And today was closing down on speed.
“Chloe Davis has one of the best left feet I’ve ever seen in PIAA soccer. We came in knowing that and knowing (Enna) Rebar has scored a lot of goals. To be able to shut them down, hats off to our defensive girls and the hard work they put in.”
West Branch hosts Northern Bedford Thursday.
Curwensville travels to Punxsutawney on Saturday.
West Branch 4,
Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Trinity Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 2:47.
2. Prestash, WB, (Olivia Straka), 15:30.
Second Half
3. Prestash, WB, (unassisted), 41:18.
4. Prestash, WB, (Mariah Hayles), 60:43.
Shots: Curwensville 12, West Branch 18.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 12, West Branch (Sarah Betts 12, Leah Heller) 12.
Corner kicks: Curwensville 2, West Branch 4.