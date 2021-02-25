ALLPORT — The West Branch girls basketball team took a 19-1 lead on Moshannon Valley on Wednesday night and never looked back, defeating the Damsels 48-38.
Senior Sarah Betts led the Lady Warriors with 22 points, 12 of which came before Moshannon Valley hit its first basket of the night.
That came with 5:36 to play in the second quarter when the Damsels’ Sydney Bubb drove to the hoop and got fouled, hitting the bucket and her and one to cut the score to 19-4.
But it was too little, too late for Moshannon Valley as the Lady Warriors kept a 10-point cushion most of the way.
“Sarah has been super consistent the whole year for us,” said West Branch head coach Justin Koleno. “The way she attacks the basket now, it’s hard to be the opposing team. She’s a great leader off the court too. She keeps the morale together in some of the tougher games and she juices us up in games like this.
“She will be missed. College teams are getting redshirts for COVID and I wish I could get that for Sarah.”
Moshannon Valley did go on a 10-2 run in the second quarter to pull to within 23-12, thanks to the rebounding of Emily Davis, who finished the night with 10.
“Emily Davis is non-stop hustle,” said Damsels head coach Jillian Kane. “She rebounds. She uses her body and she’s the best rebounder on our team. Sarah (McClelland) does as well. But I tell the girls it can’t just be those two all the time.”
After taking a 28-12 lead into the half, the Lady Warriors came out of the locker room and went on a 7-2 run to widen the lead back to 35-14.
But the Damsels answered with a 10-3 run to keep it at 38-24.
“Rebounding has been an issue for us and I thought tonight that was an issue for us,” said Koleno. “They had two 10-point runs there and they were getting three shots a possession, so eventually they are going to go in.”
Jenna Mertz finished the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Warriors, while Erin Godin added six points. Ella Miller had five rebounds.
“The girls were ready to play today from the first whistle,” said Koleno. “I thought the lead we got at the beginning of the game was the lead we kept pretty much.
“Bubb is a good player and we knew that coming in she was going to be enemy No. 1. We did a good job on her in a couple different defenses. It allowed us to keep the lead.”
West Branch improved to 3-10 overall and 2-7 in the Inter-County Conference.
Bubb led the Damsels with 24 points, while Sarah McClelland had six.
I just told them they played a much better second half, especially the second quarter.
“We have to fix little things,” Kane said. ‘They picked it up a little bit more in the second half.
“But right under the basket, those should be automatic shots and keep telling them they need to go up strong. They are young. Hopefully we continue to work on it and we will be strong going up to the basket.”
Moshannon Valley hosts Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Moshannon Valley—38
Bubb 9 4-5 24, Davis 1 0-0 2, Murawski 1 0-2 2, Demko 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0, McClelland 3 0-0 6, Wharton 1 0-0 2, Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kiner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 4-7 38.
West Branch—48
S. Betts 9 3-6 22, Kalke 1 0-0 3, Mertz 5 1-2 12, Miller 1 0-0 3, Cowder 0 0-0 0, Parks 1 0-0 2, H. Betts 0 0-0 0, Godin 2 2-2 6, Shingledecker 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 0 0-0 0, Smeal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 6-10 48.
Three-pointers: Bubb 2. S. Betts, Kalke, Mertz, Miller.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 1 11 16 10—38
West Branch 13 15 14 6—48