HYDE — Mercury Swaim ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 197 yards and three scores — all to Steven Ressler — to lead Bedford to a 40-21 victory over Clearfield Friday evening at the Bison Sports Complex in a District 5-9 class 3A subregional playoff.
Ressler caught seven Swaim passes for 153 yards, hauling in TD tosses of 33, 69 and a backbreaking 24-yarder late in the third quarter that had the visitors on top 40-14.
“I think the matchup of the night was (Clearfield’s) Lezzer and Ressler, and Steven certainly had one heck of a night,” Bedford head coach Kevin Steele said. “Steven is one heck of a football player and Mercury had a heck of a night as well. He threw the ball well, and that’s a credit to our offensive line. We had lots of people have big nights, and that’s why we were able to come out on top.”
Steele picked up his 100th career victory with the win.
Neither team could gain much traction in the first quarter until Swaim connected with Gregory Eversole for a 33-yard connection that jumpstarted the first Bedford scoring drive.
Four plays later, Swaim found Ressler wide open down the seam for a 33-yard score. The PAT was no good, but Bedford led 6-0 with 20 seconds late in the first.
Clearfield looked to answer on its next possession, moving from its 35 to the Bedford 24 before fumbling the ball away. Spencer Ebersole recovered the loose ball at the 18, but Bedford gave it right back a play later with Logan Firanski pouncing on a loose football and returning it to the 11-yard line.
Oliver Billotte scored from 2 yards out three plays later and Graeson Graves hit the PAT to give the hosts a 7-6 lead with 9:02 left in the half.
It didn’t take long for Bedford to answer, however, as Swaim and Ressler hooked up for a 69-yard score 52 seconds later to give the visitors a lead it never relinquished. The 2-point conversion failed, but Bedford held a 12-7 advantage with 8:08 to go in the second quarter.
Clearfield moved the ball again on its next series, going from its own 10 all the way to Bedford’s 38. A 25-yard Billotte to Lezzer pass play started the drive before six straight runs got the hosts to the 38.
But Bedford sacked Billotte on third down, one of six sacks in the game, and Clearfield was forced to punt.
“I thought we ran the ball effectively at times,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We did have one costly turnover inside the 20. There were just a couple plays here and there that swayed the game. I think it should have been closer. But credit to them.”
After Graves pinned Bedford at the 16, it marched 84 yards in 11 plays, getting back-to-back Swaim runs to cover the final 30 yards. His 10-yard run with just 20.7 seconds left in the half and a Lizzy Martz PAT gave Bedford a 19-7 lead at the break.
Clearfield was able to stop Bedford’s initial drive of the second half, thanks to an Ian Billotte interception. But the hosts were unable to take advantage, fumbling the ball back three plays later.
Bedford took over at the 24 and, after losing three yards on first down, were helped out by a 15-yard penalty on the defense. Bedford took advantage and got a 10-yard TD run from Ethan Weber with 6:09 to go in the third, making it a 26-7 lead.
“That penalty really swayed the whole game,” Janocko said. “I’m not saying it was. I ‘m not saying it wasn’t. I’m not making excuses, they’re a real good football team, but that kind of changed momentum. We had them stopped and we got called for targeting. They called it. They saw it, and that’s the way it is.”
After Billotte was sacked on fourth down on the next Clearfield series, Bedford took over at the 48 and found paydirt five plays later when Swaim and Ressler teamed for their third TD pass of the game, this one covering 24 yards. A Martz PAT made it 33-7 with 2:02 left in the third.
Clearfield responded with a 7-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by an Oliver Billotte 1-yard sneak on the first play of the fourth quarter.
But Bedford put the game away with 5:39 to play when Swaim got loose for a 54-yard score.
Clearfield punched it in one final time with 48.9 seconds left to play on a Billotte to Nate Natoli 10-yard score that was set up by a 38-yard pass to Karson Kline a play earlier.
Kline caught five balls for 97 yards and had a first-quarter interception. Lezzer had four receptions for 52 yards. Billotte completed 14 of his 29 attempts for 214 yards.
“I thought we played well the whole game,” Janocko said. “Bedford is a real good team. But a couple plays just swayed the whole thing.
“Our kids will bounce back. We’re going to try and find another game for next week.”
Bedford, which improved to 8-0, meets the winner of todays Central-Tyrone battle in a PIAA matchup next week.
“We want to enjoy this one for a few minutes,” Steele said. “We’ll get a lot closer to home next week with either Central or Tyrone. It should be a great game no matter who we play, and we’re just happy to be playing.”
BEDFORD 40
CLEARFIELD 21
Score by Quarters
Bedford;6;13;14;7;—;0
Clearfield;0;7;0;14;—;0
First Quarter
B—Steven Ressler 33 pass from Mercury Swaim, (kick failed), 0:40.
Second Quarter
CL—Oliver Billotte 2 run, (Graeson Graves kick), 9:02.
B—Ressler 69 pass from Swaim, (pass failed), 8:08.
B—Swaim 10 run, (Lizzy Martz kick), 0:20.7.
Third Quarter
B—Ethan Weber 10 run, (Martz kick), 6:09.
B—Ressler 24 pass from Swaim, (Martz kick), 2:02.
Fourth Quarter
CL—Billotte 1 run, (Graves kick), 11:57.
CL—Nate Natoli 12 pass from Billotte, (Graves kick), 0:48.9.
;B;C
First downs;18;20
Rushes-yards;37-251;37-114
Comp-Att-Int;9-16-2;14-29-0
Passing Yards;197;214
Total Plays-Yards;53-448;66-328
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-2
Punts;2-25.0;6-29.7
Penalties-Yards;6-73;5-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bedford—Mercury Swaim 19-143, Ethan Weber 5-67, Steven Ressler 4-26, Spencer Ebersole 3-7, Trenton Price 4-5, Elijah Cook 2-3.
Clearfield—Mark McGonigal 10-50, Oliver Billotte 20-47, Jason Plubell 6-10, Karson Kline 1-7.
PASSING
Bedford—Mercury Swaim 9-of-15, 197 yds., 3 TD, 2 Int. Steven Ressler 0-of-1.
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 14-of-29, 214 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Bedford—Steven Ressler 7-153, Gregory Edwards 1-33, Ethan Weber 1-11.
Clearfield—Karson Kline 5-97, Jake Lezzer 4-52, Logan Firanski 2-36, Nick Domico 1-13, Nate Natoli 1-12, Jose Alban 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Karson Kline, Ian Billotte