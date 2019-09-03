HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team opened its season Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex, dropping a 1-0 decision to visiting Huntingdon in a defensive struggle.
The Bearcats scored the game’s only goal when Andrew Bounaccorsi beat Bison keeper Graeson Graves at 34:59 after a Bison defender missed clearing James Bounaccorsi’s cross pass from deep in the left wing to the far post.
Both teams had just five shots on goal in the game.
“Both teams played great defense,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “It was just that one mistake that cost us the game unfortunately. But it was the first game and we needed to get the jitters out of the way. We had a lot of newer guys out there, but I think we’ll get it together.”
While a defensive mis-step might have led to Huntingdon’s lone goal, the Bison back line of Hayden Williams, Nate Barr and Trevor Williams each stepped up in various parts of the first half to stop Bearcat runs.
“Each one of them did a great job back there,” Trinidad said. “They each played their position really well and stopped some one-on-ones that Huntingdon probably shouldn’t have had, but they did. There is just some incredible speed back there and we’re definitely thankful for a great defense.”
Clearfield had three shots in the first half, two off Andrew Lopez headers, but it was unable to find the back of the net.
The Bison had more chances in the second half, pressuring the Bearcats into five corner kick opportunities, but again they just weren’t able to take advantage.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and we had some more opportunities,” Trinidad said. “Unfortunately we just couldn’t cash in.”
Crae Ruiz had the best chance at putting the Bison on the board midway through the second half when he danced through the Huntingdon defense and fired a Howitzer at the far post.
But Huntingdon keeper Isaac Snare made a diving save to keep Clearfield off the board.
“He had no space and he was able to bend it around their player, and the keeper just came out of nowhere and made a beautiful save on a beautiful shot,” Trinidad said. “That could have been a gamechanger.”
Nicholas Ryan also had a quality shot later in the half on a header off a corner kick, but once again the Bearcat keeper was there to deny the Bison.
Clearfield slipped to 0-1 and 0-1 in the Mountain League, while Huntingdon evened its overall mark at 1-1, 1-0 in league play.
“We have a great team,” Trinidad said. “To lose to a great team like Huntingdon in a close game, you can’t be too unhappy with that. I think it’s a positive and we can make some adjustments moving forward and I think we can have a successful season.”
The Bison are back in action Thursday at Tyrone.
Huntingdon 1, Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Andrew Bounaccorsi, H, (James Bounaccorsi), 34:59.
Shots: Huntingdon 5, Clearfield 5.
Saves: Huntingdon (Isaac Snare) 5, Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 4.
Corner Kick: Huntingdon 1, Clearfield 5.