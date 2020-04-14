Clearfield senior Jeremy O’Dell decided to go out for basketball and tennis school year, despite not having played either at the varsity level before.
He was able to make lasting memories during basketball season that he will always cherish.
“When we went into overtime with (Philipsburg-Osceola) and came out on top and the District 9 championship game (against Bradford) were the most intense and exciting games I have been a part of,” O’Dell. “They will always be just a great memory as well as the rest of the season.”
In addition to the memories, O’Dell also broadened his circle of friends.
“It was great to be able to make friendships you never thought could exist and have great bonds with teachers/coaches,” O’Dell said.
Unfortunately for O’Dell, the chance to make even more memories on the tennis courts in his first year on the team was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing schools in Pennsylvania to shut down the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
“I’d much rather be in school, than staying home all day worrying about getting sick with this disease,” O’Dell said.
O’Dell has no doubt been able to fill some of the extra time he now has each day hanging out with friends online playing video games.
“I love to have fun, enjoy time with people, and I am a very competitive gamer,” he said.
O’Dell has crossed paths with a couple high-profile people in the gaming world and has been world ranked.
“I played against one in the YouTube industry named “Badge Plug” and I played NBA2K against an NBA player,” O’Dell said. “I am not so sure if I am ranked anymore, but a year back I was ranked in the top 1,000 in the world on Black Ops 3.”
The son of Larry O’Dell Jr. and Kristal Gauding, O’Dell has three siblings —an older brother Larry O’Dell III (21) and a younger sister Shianne (15) and brother Aaron (13).
He credits his pap as his role model.
“He puts everyone else before himself no matter the situation, and is a great man to be around,” O’Dell said.
After graduation, O’Dell plans to enlist in the United States Army.
“I chose to join the United States Army because I was looking for something that can really open up my future a bit and give me some options,” O’Dell said. “I plan to stick with it through basic training and see where it takes me. With who I am, I feel as if I can do great things going to the army.”