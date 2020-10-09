PHILIPSBURG — Things couldn’t have started off any better for the Philipsburg-Osceola Mounties Friday night at its multipurpose field as they hosted the Bald Eagles. On the ninth play of the initial drive of the game, Mountie Aaron Depto jumped the route of a Garrett Burns pass and took it 50 yards to the house and the home team took a 6-0 lead with 7:40 left in the first quarter.
But that would be all P-O could put on the board as the Eagles scored 28 unanswered from there for a 28-6 win as the Mounties were plagued with inconsistency the entire night.
“That’s what we’ve been and what I talk about each week is consistency,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said. “And that’s what happens. We can’t string those drives together because we’re shooting ourselves in the foot here and there. And that’s part of it. It’ll come and you’ve got to be patient. Rome wasn’t built in a day. That’s where we’re at.”
P-O tried to go for two after a Bald Eagle penalty moved things forward, but the Ryan Whitehead run failed and P-O led 6-0 early. Fans in attendance after that sat through a clock malfunction that saw the officials keep the game clock — as it wasn’t fixed until the start of the second half.
After both teams traded drives, the Eagles got the ball at its own 19-yard line. After a two-yard run on the first play, Burns then uncorked one over the middle as one Bald Eagle player tipped it, but Owen Irvin nabbed the deflection and took it 79-yards to the house. Dillon Barnyak’s extra point gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead — a lead they would not relinquish — with 1:40 left in the first quarter.
P-O got the ball three times in Eagles territory on the night — at the 23, 19 and 10-yard lines, respectively — only to come away with nothing.
“We moved the ball,” Vroman said. “But I don’t know how many times we were inside the 20 and didn’t score. The thing is, we have a breakdown here and there and we’ve got to be more consistent. That’s where we’re at ... Are things better? Yeah. Is it where we want to be? No. It’s the consistency part. That’s important.”
Near the three minute mark before the half, Bald Eagle tacked on another score to take a 14-6 lead into the break, thanks to a two-yard quarterback keeper by Burns. The Eagles junior led the game with 273 yards passing and three touchdown along with his rushing touchdown and 31 yards.
Burns threw a 27-yard score to Camron Watkins as he was walloped as he released the ball by P-O’s Matt Martin and the Eagles held a 21-6 lead with 5:17 left in the third quarter.
P-O got its offense rolling at the end of the third quarter and into the beginning of the fourth on a nine-play drive that included a fake punt run by Hunter Weitoish. Kaleb Stamm picked up 27 yards on the drive as the Mounties got down to the Bald Eagle 19-yard line, but Stamm could only pick up one yard on a fourth-and-3 play that gave the ball back to the Eagles.
“There were times in the run game where we really looked good,” Vroman said. “But other times, we had a missed assignment that would hurt us. That’s just the nature of it. We’re trying to get things fixed. That’s what we’ve got so you’ve just got to keep plugging away.”
The next drive saw the Mounties get it to the Eagles’ 10-yard line but a Whitehead pass fell incomplete on fourth-and-3. Three plays later, Burns pitched it forward to Gavin Eckley and he took it 20 yards for the score with 4:53 left in the game, setting the final at 28-6.
Stamm led P-O on offense with 59 yards rushing on 15 carries while Weitoish added 37 yards on eight carries.
Vroman said not all was lost on the night, as the Mounties did hold the Eagles at times and made big plays defensively. But penalties were an issue for both teams, with each team getting hit eight times, including multiple personal fouls. One of those Mounties penalties was costly in that it appeared David Meersand picked off Burns, but the officials called Meersand for pass interference.
“There were a lot of good things on defense,” Vroman said. “We got some pressure on the quarterback. We had some costly penalties. That one pass interference penalty killed us. So there were a couple penalties that came at a really, really bad time and really hurt. That’s really unfortunate but they made plays and we didn’t.”
With the loss, P-O falls to 1-3 on the season and travels to Tyrone next week.
“We’ve got to keep battling though and we’ve got to get some things fixed,” Vroman said.
BALD EAGLE AREA—28
PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA—6
Score by Quarters
Bald Eagle Area;7;7;7;7;—;28
P-O;6;0;0;0;—;6
First Quarter
PO—Aaron Depto 50 interception, (run failed), 7:40.
BE—Owen Irvin 79 pass from Garrett Burns, (Dillon Barnyak kick), 1:40.
Second Quarter
BE—Garrett Burns 2 run, (Dillon Barnyak kick), 3:00.
Third Quarter
BE—Camron Watkins 27 pass from Garrett Burns, (Dillon Barnyak kick), 5:17.
Fourth Quarter
BE—Gavin Eckley 20 pass from Garrett Burns, (Dillon Barnyak kick), 4:53.
___
;BEA;PO
First downs;20;7
Rushes-yards;32-113;34-123
Comp-Att-Int;19-36-1;3-12-1
Passing Yards;315;4
Total Plays-Yards;68-428;46-127
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-0
Punts;1-28.0;5-37.8
Penalties-Yards;8-75;8-88
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Bald Eagle Area—Hayden Vaughn 10-44, Garrett Burns 14-31, Gavin Eckley 2-26, Max Yestko 3-10, Tre Greene 1-6, Logan Lehman 1-0, Nate Fry 1-(-4).
Philipsburg-Osceola—Kaleb Stamm 15-59, Hunter Weitoish 8-37. Ryan Whitehead 9-29, Nate Gustkey 1-(-1), Carter Webster 1-(-1).
PASSING
Bald Eagle Area—Garrett Burns 17-of-34, 273 yds., 3 TD, 1 INT; Owen Irvin 1-of-1, 32 yds.; Max Yetsko 1-of-1, 10 yds.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Ryan Whitehead 3-of-12, 4 yds., 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Bald Eagle Area—Owen Irvin 4-151, Camron Watkins 3-67, Gavin Eckley 6-47, Hayden Vaughn 4-35, Mike Snyder 1-10, Kyler Cunningham 1-5.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Aaron Depto 1-2, Kaleb Stamm 1-2, Hunter Weitoish 1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS
Bald Eagle Area—Kyler Cunningham.
Philipsburg-Osceola—Aaron Depto.