CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa scored 26 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and had eight blocks in a 44-21 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday night at Patton Hall.
“Alyssa ... my goodness is she a good basketball player,” said P-O head coach Brandon Myers. “That was the difference in the game. I assume that might be a career game with points, boards and whatever else.”
The Lady Tide held just a 12-8 lead after the first quarter, but it was all the hosts from there.
“I am pleased with the way the girls played,” said Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett. “We talked in the locker room about how everyone contributed. Everyone had points but Austyn Guiher and she did things in other areas that contributed to the win.
“You don’t have to score points to contribute, and when everybody is doing that, this is what happens.”
Bakaysa got started early, knocking down eight of her team’s 12 points in that first quarter.
The other two baskets went to Skylar Pentz, who finished the night with six.
Philipsburg-Osceola did lead 6-4 before the Lady Tide went on a 8-0 run to take a 12-6 lead.
Olivia Hutton hit a bucket at the buzzer to make it 12-8.
Curwensville picked up where it left off in the second quarter, going on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter to widen the advantage to 22-8.
The Lady Mounties scored two of the final three baskets in the half, giving the hosts a 24-13 heading into the locker room.
“We have had a bunch of games now where the first few minutes look promising and then a few things happen that don’t go our way and it flusters us,” said Myers. “We’ll fix that.
“But overall, and I think the scoreboard doesn’t show, is that we had better energy than we did last night (against Mo Valley). We pushed the ball better and we did a better job of not falling asleep. Our defense played a little better.”
The Lady Tide opened the third quarter with a 8-0 run to go up 32-13.
The Lady Mounties finally got their lone basket of the frame with just over a minute remaining.
Bakaysa ended the third with three quick buckets in under a minute to give Curwensville a 38-15 lead.
The fourth quarter ended in a 6-6 tie with two buckets from P-O’s Megan Holencik and one from Khendyl Sharrer and three from Bakaysa to set the final at 44-21.
Joslynne Freyer added eight points for the Lady Tide and forced several turnovers.
“Joslynne is so aggressive,” Desmett said. “She’d chase a ball in the rafters if she thought she could get it. I enjoy the hustle. Everyone just did a great job tonight.”
Pentz and Guiher each had six rebounds, while Guiher also had five assists.
Curwensville improved to 4-5 overall. The Lady Tide head to Glendale on Saturday.
Hutton led the Lady Mounties with nine points, while Megan Holencik had six points and five rebounds. Alayna Webster also had five rebounds for P-O.
“With our girls, the effort was better and the energy was better,” said Myers. “So it’s a step in the right direction.”
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 0-10. The Lady Mounties travel to Penns Valley on Saturday.
There was no junior varsity game.
Philipsburg-Osceola—21
Hutton 4 0-0 9, Holencik 3 0-0 6, Potter 1 0-0 2, Sharrer 2 0-0 4, Thorp 0 0-0 0, Webster 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Wellings 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 0-0 21.
Curwensville—44
Bakaysa 13 0-0 26, Freyer 4 0-0 8, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Henry 2 0-0 4, Pentz 3 0-0 6, Cossar 0 0-2 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 0-2 44.
Three-pointers: Hutton.
Score by Quarters
P-O 8 5 2 6—21
Curwensville 12 12 14 6—44