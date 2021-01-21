CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa scored 20 points, ripped down 17 rebounds and swatted 9 shots, coming one block away from a triple double, to lead the Lady Tide to 48-32 win over visiting Moshannon Valley Wednesday evening at Patton Hall.
Bakaysa scored 16 of her team-leading 20 in the second half to help Curwensville quickly erase a 22-20 halftime deficit on the way to the 16-point decision.
“We definitely need that from her every night,” Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett said. “We need that from her, night in and night out.”
Curwensville got off to a solid start, thanks to a strong first quarter from Skylar Pentz, who scored eight of her 12 points in the opening frame, helping the Lady Tide take a 16-12 lead.
But after shooting 7-of-15 in the first the Lady Tide went cold, hitting on just two of their 18 second-quarter shots. Curwensville also turned it over nine times in the second.
Sydney Bubb and Emily Davis were the catalysts on defense for the Damsels, combining for for six steals in the second quarter alone. The steals led to several offensive chances and the Damsels took advantage, going on a 10-0 run and ending the half with a 22-20 lead.
Bubb scored nine of her game-high 25 points in the second. Davis recorded six steals in the game.
But the script flipped in the third quarter as it was the Damsels, who were playing their first game of the season, that went cold from the field and had trouble with turnovers. Mo Valley was just 1-of-12 from the floor and committed seven turnovers.
Meanwhile, Bakyasa started taking charge in the paint.
She scored eight points in the frame, while Krya Henry added four. Curwensville got plenty of second-chance opportunities as it used its height advantage to dominate the boards and grow its lead.
“This is only our third game, but we’ve been preaching to the girls that it’s there,” Desmett said. “We just need to have the confidence to do it. I think once they felt the confidence, it just kept growing.”
Curwensville outscored the Damsels 14-3 in the third to take a 34-25 advantage to the final frame.
It was more of the same in the fourth as Mo Valley continued to struggle with its shot, going 3-of-15, while Curwensville’s work on the boards kept leading to second-chances and points.
“We didn’t have a lot of time to get conditioned,” Mo Valley head coach Jillian Kane said. “But we tried our best. I tried to rotate them through so nobody was getting too tired. But they were tired. Sydney played the whole game.
“I think my girls played well for the first time being together. We have eight freshmen. We’re very young. I thought they played the 1-3-1 well, but there is always something to work on.”
One thing Kane says the Damsels need to improve on is balance on offense. Bubb had all but five of their points.
“I told the girls that we can’t rely on just one player to score,” Kane said. “We need at least three girls to be in double digits. So my goal is for all my players to be offensive threats this season and have the same energy on defense.”
Curwensville had Bakaysa and Pentz in double figures, while Henry (8) and Joslynne Freyer (6) were also able to knock down a few shots. Henry added 12 rebounds and Pentz grabbed nine.
“The more girls that score, the more people the the other team has to worry about and they can’t double and triple team Alyssa,” Desmett said. “And that opens her up.
“We were still a little sloppy. I’m not too happy about the turnovers. But we’ll take the win. Hopefully it will be a confidence booster and we can grow from here.”
Curwensville improved to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Both teams play again today.
The Lady Tide host Brockway, while the Damsels visit Claysburg-Kimmel.
Moshannon Valley—32
Bubb 9 5-6 25, Wilson 2 0-0 4, Davis 0 0-0 0, Demko 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Kiner 0 0-0 0, Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Wharton 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11 6-8 30.
Curwensville—48
Bakaysa 8 4-5 20, Freyer 3 0-0 6, Guiher 1 0-0 2, Henry 3 2-3 8, Pentz 5 2-2 12, Carfley 0 0-0 0, Cossar 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-10 48.
Three-pointers: Bubb 2.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 12 10 3 5—30
Curwensvillle 16 4 14 14—48