INDIANA — A total of 10 Progressland wrestlers will compete at Saturday’s Southwest Class 2A Regional Tournament at the Kovalchick Complex on the campus of IUP.
West Branch’s Landon Bainey (106) and Glendale’s Brock McMillen (138) nabbed top seeds at their respective weight classes, while Vikings Zeke Dubler (160) and Warrior Ethan Yingling (215) are seeded fourth in the 8-man brackets.
Glendale’s Suds Dubler (172) and Brock Smeal (285) and P-O’s Marcus Gable (120), Austin Foster (138), Hunter Weitoish (160) and Parker Moore (285) are also in the tournament, which will advance the Top 5 to next week’s Super Regional right back at the Kovalchick Complex.
The top five from the Southwest Region will be joined by the Top 3 place winners from the Northwest Region.
McMillen (13-0), a two-time regional champ and three-time placewinner is one of four returning titlists. He is joined by Chestnut Ridge’s Callan Bollman (113), who won at 106 last season, Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington (132), who was the 126-pound champ and Moore, who won the 195-pound championship for the Mounties.
Burrell’s Ian Oswalt, who McMillen defeated 3-1 in Sudden Victory in the championship finals last season, is once again on the opposite side of the bracket as the No. 2 seed at 138. He will face Foster in the quarterfinal round.
Bainey (15-0) is one of six freshman in the 106-pound bracket. He gets fellow frosh Parker Sentipel of Burgettstown in his quarterfinal bout. Tyrone’s Korry Walls is the only returning regional qualifier at 106.
At 120, Gable matches up with second-seeded Niko Ferra (Burrell). Ferra was seventh at 106 last season. Bishop McCort freshman Mason Gibson is the top seed at the weight class. Tyrone’s Hunter Walk, who took third at 113 last season, is also on Gable’s side of the bracket.
Zeke Dubler, a 2020 fifth-place finisher at 113, will see plenty of firepower in his bracket, headlined by Laurel’s Grant Mackay, who was fourth at regionals last season and a state qualifier in class 3A wrestling for North Allegheny. Dubler could see him in the semis if he gets past North Star freshman Connor Yoder in the quarters.
Westmont Hilltop’s Hudson Holbay, who was seventh last season at 152 and Chestnut Ridge’s Luke Moore (sixth at 152) loom on the bottom of the bracket.
Weitoish, who took third at 160 (and eighth at states) last year at regionals, could have to contend with Burrell’s AJ Corrado in the semis should both win their openers. Corrado was the runner-up at both regionals and states at 152.
Forrest Hills’ Ryan Weyandt, who beat Weitoish in the district finals last week, is the second seed. Weyandt was fifth at regionals and PIAAs last season at 152.
At 172, Suds Duber matches up with Frazier freshman Rune Lawrence (21-1) in the quarters with a possible semifinal bout with Chestnut Ridge’s second seeded Daniel Moore. Moore was sixth at 160 last season.
Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall, a two-time state placewinner and returning regional bronze medalist in the top seed at the weight class.
Moore will have to defend his title the hard way at 215, starting off with top-seeded Dayton Pitzer (Mount Pleasant) in the quarters. Pitzer is a returning class 3A regional and PIAA champion. Yingling, who beat Moore in the sectional finals, matches up with Meyersdale’s Bryant Most in his quarterfinal bout and will face one of the returning regional champs in his next bout.
Huntingdon’s Briar Deline, who beat both Moore and Yingling last week on the way to a District 6 title is on the bottom half of the bracket.
At 285, Smeal is in a loaded bottom half of the bracket, matching up with returning regional runner-up Mitch Miles of Laurel Valley in the quarterfinals. Returning fourth-place finisher Marvin Beatty is on deck for the winner. The top seed at heavyweight is Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens, who won the region last season and finished fourth n the state. He was third at PIAAs the prior year.
Wrestling begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. The day will be broken into four sessions.
Weights 106-138 will wrestle the quarterfinals, semifinals and first round of consolations. The 145-285 classes will follow, doing the same.
The lightweights will return at 4 p.m. to wrestle the consey semis and placement rounds, while the heavyweights will finish up with their final session, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Team Key
BEA—Bald Eagle Area, B—Bedford, BBV—Berlin Brothers Valley. BLK—Blackhawk, BM—Bishop McCort, BUR—Burrell, Burgettstown—BGT, CH—Cambria Heights, CN—Carlynton, C—Central, CR—Chestnut Ridge, D—Derry, EF—Elizabeth Forward, FH—Forest Hills, FR–Frazier, F—Freedom, G—Glendale, H—Huntingdon, K—Knoch, L—Laurel, LV—Ligonier Valley, MC—Marion Center, M—Meyersdale, MP—Mount Pleasant, Mount Union—MU MON-Montour, NS –North Star, PC—Penn Cambria, PO—Philipsburg-Osceola, PV –Penns Valley, QV- Quaker Valley, R –Richland, SJ—St. Joseph’s Catholic, S—Somerset, SP—South Park, TM—Tussey Mountain, T—Tyrone, V—Valley, WB—West Branch, WH—Westmont-Hilltop.
Quarterfinals
106 pounds
(1) Landon Bainey, WB, 9, 180 vs. (8) Parker Sentipel, BGT, 9, 19-4. (5) Jack Kazalas, QV, 9, 24-4 vs. (4) Hunter Riggleman, CR, 10, 8-3. (3) Tristen Hawkins, CT, 9, 8-1 vs. (6) Lucas Fye, BEA, 9, 13-4. (7) Korry Walls, T, 10, 12-4 vs. (2) Cooper Hornack, BUR, 9, 22-1.
113 pounds
(1) Calan Bollman, CR, 10, 17-2 vs. (8) Bryce Beatty, MU, 12, 10-1. (5) Trent Hoover, PC, 9, 11-2 vs. (4) Damon Michaels EF, 9, 25-1. (3) Chris Vargo, BW, 9, 11-0, vs. (6) Nathan Pelesky, NS, 12, 19-1. (7) Colin Bartley, L, 10, 21-8 vs. (2) Coen Bainey, BEA, 10, 16-0.
120 pounds
(1) Mason Gibson, BM, 9, 11-0 vs. (8) Gaven Suica, BGT, 9, 21-5. (5) Bryce Rodriguez, CN, 11, 21-3 vs. (4) Trevor Donaldson, M, 11, 14-2. (3) Trevor Husick, TM, 11, 14-2 vs. (6) Hunter Walk, T, 12, 14-2. (7) Marcus Gable, PO, 9, 8-3 vs. (2) Niko Ferra, BUR, 21-6.
126 pounds
(1) Joey Fischer, SP, 12, 15-0 vs. (8) Justin Darlington, PV, 12, 7-4. (5) Camden Koontz, B, 12, 5-2 vs. (4) Cooper Gilham, BEA, 12, 14-4. (3) Easton Toth, FH, 11, 13-3 vs. (6) Joey Sentipal, BGT, 10, 18-4. (7) Peter Chacon, MON, 10, 15-2 vs. (2) Ross Dull, CR, 11, 16-4.
132 pounds
(1) Jackson Arrington, FH, 11, 20-0 vs. (8) Kyle McCollum, BC, 11, 23-3. (5) Kobi Burkett, CR, 10, 12-8 vs (4) Dion Lyons, V, 11, 15-7. (3) Jamison Poklembo, MP, 9, 24-10 vs. (6) Zack Witmer, SJ, 12, 7-1. (7) Ty Watson, PV, 9, 8-3 vs. (2) Hunter Horton, TM, 12, 13-1.
138 pounds
(1) Brock McMillen, G, 12, 13-0 vs. (8) Tyler Debnar, BC, 10, 22-4. (5) Ryan Harbert, LV, 11, 20-5 vs. (4) Chad Weist, TM, 11, 15-2. (3) Colton Bollman, CR, 11, 15-6 vs. (6) Ammon Ohl, SJ, 12, 6-2. (7) Austin Foster, PO, 11, 9-3 vs. (2) Ian Oswalt, BUR, 12, 18-0.
145 pounds
(1) Kenny Duschak, BLK, 12, 19-2 vs. (8) Reese Wood, T, 10, 15-2. (5) Dustin Flinn, FH, 10, 16-8 vs. (4) Jack Moyer, CR, 11, 12-5. (3) Ethan Hemminger, S, 11, 8-2 vs. (6) Tyler Cymmerman, D, 12-4, 28-4. (7) Tyler Berish, BC, 10, 24-3 vs. (2) Cooper Warshel R, 12, 13-0.
152 pounds
(1) Grant Mackay, L, 10, 31-3 vs, (8) Gavin Stewart, MC, 11, 18-5. (5) Connor Yoder, NS, 9, 16-5 vs. (4) Zeke Dubler, G, 10, 11-1. (3) Hudson Holbay, WH, 12, 10-0 vs. (6) Justin Richey, QV, 11, 19-6. (7) DJ Slovick, BGT, 11, 18-6 vs. (2) Luke Moore, CR, 11, 17-3.
160 pounds
(1) AJ Corrado, BUR, 12, 24-0 vs. (8) Andrew McMonagle, C, 9, 6-3. (5) Hunter Weitoish, PO 12, 10-2 vs. (4) Trevor Weyandt, CR, 11, 18-6. (3) Austin Broadwater, M, 12, 8-1 vs. (6) Oleg Melnyl, CN, 12, 22-3. (7) Trevor Pettit, BC, 11, 23-4 vs. (2) Ryan Weyandt, FH, 12, 21-2.
172 pounds
(1) Malachi DuVall, PV, 12, 10-0 vs. (8) Noah Gribus, MP, 11, 27-9. (5) Grant Mathias, BBV, 10, 11-3 vs. (4) Ethan Barr, MG, 12, 15-4. (3) Rune Lawrence, FR, 9, 21-1 vs. (6) Suds Dubler, G, 11, 10-2. (7) Hunter Holbay, WH, 12, 9-1 vs. (2) Daniel Moore, CR, 14-6.
189 pounds
(1) Parker Cutchember, QV, 11, 24-4 vs. (8) Tommy Hicks, T, 12, 12-5. (5) Myles Baney, H, 12, 8-4 vs. (4) Bryce Salyers, NS, 12, 13-9. (3) Ashton Dull, B, 12, 8-1 vs. (6) Shane Kemper, BUR, 12, 17-1. (7) Trent Schultheis, F, 12, 27-4 vs. (2) Ian Eckenrode, CH, 12, 13-0.
215 pounds
(1) Dayton Pitzer, MP, 11, 33-2 vs. (8) Parker Moore, PO, 12, 8-4. (5) Bryant Most, M, 12, 6-2 vs. (4) Ethan Yingling, WB, 12, 15-3. (3) Briar Deline, H, 12, 11-1 vs. (6) Eli Reese, K, 12, 10-2. (7) Collin Miko, CN, 12, 17-6 vs. (2) Brady Boburchock, BBV, 12, 14-0.
285 pounds
(1) Jalen Stephens, M, 12, 5-0 vs. (8) Nicholas Murphy, EF, 10, 20-4. (5) Ian Fasano, MP, 12, 31-10 vs. (4) Ben Sharer, PV, 12, 7-2. (3) Marvin Beatty, MC, 12, 21-1 vs. (6) Matthew Watkins, TM, 11, 15-1. (7) Brock Smeal, G, 11, 7-3 vs, (2) Mitch Miles, L, 12, 27-5.