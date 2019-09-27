HOUTZDALE — It was a happy Homecoming for Moshannon Valley Friday night at CNB Bank Stadium as the Black Knights rolled up 480 yards of offense in a 44-24 win over Williamsburg.
Joe Bacher was crowned Homecoming King during the halftime ceremony and played like royalty on the gridiron in both halves, rushing for 168 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries, while also catching three passes for 71 yards.
And his 239 all-purpose yards could have been even higher had his 44-yard TD run early in the first quarter not been called back due to an illegal formation.
“We needed this,” Black Knight head coach Michael Keith said. “I went in the (postgame) huddle and said, ‘isn’t it nice to score points?’ It’s fun to score touchdowns.
Bacher wasn’t the only Knight to have a big game as backfield mate Scott McCoy ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 14 bruising carries and quarterback Ben Murawski connected on four of his seven pass attempts for 118 yards as Mo Valley, which had put up just one TD in its last three games, lit up the scoreboard.
“That’s what we need to do,” Keith said. “We can’t just depend on Joe. We have to get other people more involved in the offense. And throwing the ball has been getting better and better. Having Ben back is a big help. If we can continue to do that, move the ball, complete a pass here and there, we’ll be alright.”
Bacher’s negated 44-yard TD run ended the Knight’s first possession of the game, but the Mo Valley defense quickly forced a three-and-out and got the ball back for the offense at its 25 after a Lambert Palmer 34-yard punt.
The Knights went on a 10-play (all runs), 75-yard scoring drive with Bacher getting the payoff on a 6-yard score to make it 6-0. Dylan Honan’s extra point was blocked.
Another three-and-out helped along by a Nathan Beers 12-yard sack gave the ball back to the Knights, who drove 61 yards in just four plays to make it 12-0.
Murawski connected with Honan on a 47-yard pass play to convert a third-and-9, and McCoy took it the final 13 yards on the next play with 1:30 left in the quarter.
Williamsburg picked up its initial first down of the game on the second quarter’s first play when Adam Uplinger connected with Palmer on an 11-yard pass.
Uplinger hit two more pass plays, including a 27 yarder to Drew Hileman before finding Palmer again, this time for an 11-yard TD. Uplinger found Ian Crouch for the 2-point conversion, and just like that the Pirates were back in the game, 12-8.
Mo Valley moved deep into Williamsburg territory again, but stalled out on the visitors 5, where it turned the ball over on downs.
But disaster struck for the Pirates on the next play when Uplinger, who was under heavy pressure, unloaded the ball to the sidelines while still in the pocket. He was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, which by rule is a safety.
Mo Valley got the ball back at the Williamsburg 46 after the ensuing free kick and quickly marched to paydirt, getting a 5-yard McCoy run and Honan extra point to make it 21-8. Honan’s PAT came from 25 yards away after a penalty.
The Black Knight defense followed that up by stopping Williamsburg on a fourth down play at midfield and Mo Valley took over at its own 49.
“You could feel that we were taking control of the game,” Keith said. “And that’s the first time this year we’ve done that — taken control of the game. Hopefully this is a boost in the right direction for the rest of the year.”
Bacher scored from three yards out with 1:01 left in the half and Honan made the PAT to make the score 28-8.
The Knights got the ball back one more time before the half when Ethan Webb picked off Uplinger.
Murawski ran for 15 yards and then hit Bacher for a 33-yard gain before McCoy powered ahead for 7 yards to set up a 25-yard field goal attempt by Honan, who drilled it to make the score 31-8 at the half.
Despite the big lead and longer halftime due to the Homecoming ceremony, the Black Knights were able to keep up the intensity as they came out of the break.
Michael Kephart intercepted a pass on Williamsburg’s first possession and returned it to the Pirate 44. Two plays later, Bacher was off on a 39-yard touchdown run to boost the host’s lead to 37-8.
“That’s a credit to the kids,” Keith said of the fast second-half start. “That was our challenge to them this week. Play the game with emotion. Play excited. And for the most part we did.”
Williamsburg got a 41-yard touchdown run from Tyler Clark late in the quarter and Palmer ran in the 2-point conversion to trim the Mo Valley lead to 37-16, but the Knights recovered an onside kick at the Pirate 46 and Bacher scored touchdown No. 4 three plays later on a 23-yard jaunt.
Honan’s PAT made the score 44-16 with 1:07 left in the third.
Clark’s 41-yard run put Williamsburg into the positive in rushing yardage.
Before that play, the Pirates had rushed 15 times for negative-18 yards. They ended the game with 25 yards on 20 carries.
Mo Valley ran 57 times for 362 yards and had a total of 64 plays to Williamsburg’s 47.
Nikolaus Smeal had nine carries for 32 yards and David Honan ran six times for 25.
Uplinger completed eight of his 13 pass attempts for 77 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Palmer was 8-of-14 for 112 yards, including a 40-yard TD to Uplinger, which finalized the scoring. He was also intercepted by Webb, who had two on the night.
Summer Adams was crowned Homecoming Queen.
The Black Knights improved to 2-4 and host Glendale on Oct. 4.