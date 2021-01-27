Clearfield native Andrew Janocko was recently named the Minnesota Vikings Assistant Coach of the Year by Vikingswire.USAToday.com.
Janocko was moved to wide receivers coach for the 2020 season and helped round that unit into one of the best in the NFL.
Adam Thielen, coming off an injury-marred 2019 campaign, had 74 receptions for 925 yards and 14 touchdowns, which was third highest among receivers. And rookie Justin Jefferson caught 88 balls for 1400 yards (fourth-most in the NFL) and seven scores.
Jefferson told the Star Tribune that Janocko played a huge part in his development.
“He’s been doing so much to help me, especially with all of the things that have been going on with COVID, not being able to report until like July, not having preseason,” Jefferson said told Stephen Goessling of the Star Tribune. “Andrew has definitely been going out of his way to help me learn the plays, make sure I’m good with everything that we’re going over. His energy toward us getting better is beyond crazy. He has so much love for the game and for us receivers. He will do anything to help us.”
Janocko has been with the Vikings since the 2015 season and helped coach the offensive line for much of his tenure, most recently serving as the assistant offensive line coach in 2019 before taking over as receivers coach in 2020.
In 2012-13, Janocko got his start in NFL as an offensive line assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under head coach Greg Schiano.
Janocko also served as a graduate assistant under Schiano at Rutgers in 2011.
Janocko will be entering his ninth season as a coach in the NFL in 2021.