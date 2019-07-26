The West Branch 15- and 16-year-old Teener League All-Star team has been making a habit of playing close games that end in walkoffs.
Unfortunately most of those games have led with it on the wrong side of the decision.
That was the case Friday morning at James A. Anderson Field at Lawrence Township Rec Park as West Branch fell to Altoona Sheetz 5-4 in the opening game of the VFW State Tournament.
Altoona scored the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“That was our fifth game and four of them have been walk-offs,” West Branch head coach Aaron Tiracorda said. “We’ve won one and lost three walk-offs. We’ve only been the home team once.”
West Branch threatened in its first at bat as leadoff hitter Zach Tiracorda singled and Doug Kolesar walked before a passed ball allowed both runners to move up a base.
But faced with two runners in scoring position and nobody out, Altoona pitcher Kyle Wilson struck out the West Branch 3-4-5 hitters to escape the inning unscathed.
West Branch was at it again in the third, getting a bunt single from Tiracorda and a double from Kolesar to put two runners on with no outs.
But Wilson once again handled the meat of the West Branch order, striking out the side to keep the game scoreless.
“Early in the game we had second and third with nobody out and then K, K, K. It happened twice,” Coach Tiracorda said. “When you don’t take advantage, you leave yourself in a situation where you get beat on a walkoff. We need to get those runs home. We just need to put the ball in play.
“Hats off to (Altoona) for getting the job done. The kid made some pitches. (Wilson) was a little bit crafty. I think he may have found another mile an hour or two when we had second and third and nobody out. He struggled at times and gave us opportunities, but we couldn’t capitalize.”
After squandering golden opportunities in both the first and third innings, West Branch took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth, and it did it without the help of a base hit.
Michael Fester led off by drawing a walk. After an out, Kolesar was hit by a pitch and Kyle Moore walked to load the bases.
John Myers followed with a 10-pitch at bat, earning a walk to force in Fester and give West Branch a 1-0 lead.
Altoona made a pitching change after the Myers walk, bringing in Nate Cornelius, who struck out the first batter he faced for the second out of the frame.
But Aaron Myers followed and drew a 5-pitch walk off Cornelius to knock in Kolesar, making it 2-0.
An infield error allowed Cody Cox to reach base and Moore to score to give West Branch a 3-0 advantage.
After falling behind 3-0 and managing just one hit — an Aaron Carrothers second inning single — off Kolesar through the first three innings, the Altoona bats came alive in the fifth.
Dylan McNelly led off with a sharp single to left and Carrothers followed with a 2-run homer over the left field fence to cut the Sheetz deficit to 3-2.
Wilson followed with a solo shot to tie the game up.
Consecutive singles from Cornelius and Tyreke Green followed, putting runners in the corners.
A double steal was unsuccessful as West Branch cut down the Altoona runner at home, but Green went on to steal third and then scored on an error to put Altoona on top 4-3.
Kolesar came out after the Green single. He allowed four runs on six hits in 4+ innings of work. He walked one batter and hit three others, while striking out four.
“I think it might have been a sigh of relief (when West Branch got the lead) and Doug relaxed a little bit and then got his butt kicked,” Tiracorda said. “And he might have lost a mile an hour or two because they weren’t hitting him at all and then in that fifth inning, they started hitting him. Those hits were no jokes.
“So he loses a little speed and they go from fouling pitches off to hitting laser beams into the gap or into the bullpen.”
Altoona held the 4-3 advantage into the seventh, but with two outs and nobody on base, pinch hitter Kyle Kolesar started a rally.
He singled to left and was replaced on the base paths by Aaron Myers, who moved to second when Cox drew a walk.
Logan Folmar followed and smacked the first pitch he saw for a run-scoring single to tie the game up.
“I have to give them credit,” Tiracorda said of his team. “They’ve been battling all year. This group can get their butt kicked for a couple innings, but they’re able to let it go and come back and get back in the game.
“And I have to give Kyle Kolesar some credit. He’s been having some troubles at the plate, but I put him in there late in the game and he rips a single and that led to the tying run.”
But Altoona was able to end it in the bottom of the seventh on Marcus Day’s two-out single.
Michael Boston scored the winning run after reaching on a fielder’s choice and moving to second and third on consecutive West Branch errors.
Carrothers and Cornelius led Altoona’s 9-hit attack with two each.
Tiracorda and Folmar both had two hits for West Branch. Folmar doubled and was left stranded at second in the second inning.
Both teams are back in action today at 9:30 a.m.
Altoona plays Schuylkill in a winner’s bracket game at the Lawrence Twp. Rec Park.
West Branch tangles with Bellefonte in an elimination game at Sherman Park in Curwensville.
West Branch—4
Tiracorda 2b 4020, D. Kolesar p-ss 2110, Moore cf 3100, J. Myers 3b 3001, Martin lf 4000, A. Myers ss-1b 2101, K. Kolesar ph 1010, Cox 1b-p 3010, Folmar rf 4021, Fester c 3100. Totals: 29-4-7-3.
Altoona—5
Green cf 4110, Boston eh 3100, G. Rossman 3b 4010, Day ss 3011, Mauk 1b 2000, Hileman lf 2000, McNelly rf 2110, Carrothers c 3122, Wilson p-2b 2111, Carmel 2b 1000, Cornelius p 2020. Totals: 28-5-9-4.
Score by Innings
West Branch 000 030 1—4 7 3
Altoona 000 040 1—5 9 1
Errors—J. Myers 2, Cox; G. Rossman. LOB—West Branch 10, Altoona 10. DP—Altoona. 2B—Folmar, D. Kolesar; Hileman. HR—Carrothers (1 on, 5th), Wilson (solo, 5th). HBP—D. Kolesar (by Wilson, by Cornelius) Boston (by Kolesar), Hileman (by Kolesar), Wilson (by Kolesar). SB—Greene 2. CS—Auker.
Pitching
West Branch: D. Kolesar—4+ IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Cox—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Altoona—Wilson—4 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO; Cornelius—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Cornelius. LP—Cox.
Time—2:04.