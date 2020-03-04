HERSHEY — As has become tradition, each year I write a PIAA State Wrestling Championships preview for The Progress dedicated to the late Jim Butler.
Jim served The Progress for many years and made all of our lives a lot richer in the process. So wrestling fans, here’s your primer and enjoy the wrestling.
CLASS AA
106
Returning medalists — none. Returning qualifiers — none.
Breakdown — The Northeast Region appeared to have a stranglehold on the medal haul here with a handful of highly touted wrestlers, including freshman Cade Wirnsberger of Meadowbrook Christian — ranked No. 1 by PA Power Wrestling. Wirnsberger was eliminated and Mountoursville’s Branden Wentzel emerged as the champ and PIAA favorite. Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman won the Southwest Region and should contend should he get by Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe and Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Evan Magg. No sure thing here.
Pick — Wentzel.
113
Returning medalists — 5. Returning qualifiers — 13
Breakdown — Gary Steen of Reynolds, third a year ago and the 2018 state champion, returns in search of his second title. He will be joined in the top bracket by Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brett Ungar, a 2019 New Jersey state champion and two-time medalist. Ungar transferred from Hunterdon Central. Steen logged a 6-4 win over Ungar in the Ironman finals while Ungar returned the favor with a 3-1 sudden-victory win in the PIAA Class AA Duals. The bottom bracket sizes up as a shootout between South Park’s Joey Fischer, fourth last year, and Gavin Bradley of Athens, who was sixth. Kai Burkett of Chestnut Ridge is the darkhorse.
Pick — Steen.
120
Returning medalists — 8. Returning qualifiers — 16
Breakdown — Returning PIAA champion Sheldon Seymour of Troy returns and is up from 106 pounds. He could receive a quarterfinal test in the top bracket from three-time medalist Nate Smith of Bishop McDevitt (5-7-3) or Chestnut Ridge’s Nathan Holderbaum, fourth last year. Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brandan Chletsos, sixth last year, won the Escape the Rock and shut out Smith 3-0 in the South East Region finals. His competition in the bottom bracket will come from returning medalists in SW Region champ Ryan Michaels of Elizabeth Forward (third), Southern Columbia’s Kole Biscoe (second) and two-timer Gable Strickland of Benton (fifth, fifth).
Pick — Chletsos.
126
Returning medalists — 8. Returning qualifiers — 12.
Breakdown — Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Ryan Crookham is a defending champion and the prohibitive favorite. He’s ranked No. 2 in the nation and his only loss was a 4-3 decision to No. 1 Nic Bouzakis of Wyoming Seminary in the Ironman finals. He should rule the top bracket. Jackson Arrington of Forest Hills, also a defending champion, suffered his lone loss in a 5-2 setback to Finn Solomon of Franklin Regional in the King of the Mountain finals. His top challenge in the bottom bracket is expected to come from Returning runner-up Levi Haines of Biglerville.
Pick — Crookham.
132
Returning medalists — 6. Returning qualifiers — 13.
Breakdown — Returning state champion and two-time finalist Brock McMillen of Glendale suffered all three of his losses in the Escape the Rock. He is 32-0 otherwise and defeated two-time medalist Ian Oswalt (4-5) of Burrell, 3-1 sudden-victory in the Southwest Region finals. McMillen, the top seed, should face his toughest challenge in the top bracket from the winner of the preliminary round bout between Kaeden Berger of Reynolds and Luke Fegley of Middletown. The bottom bracket sizes up as a battle between Oswalt and Brockway’s two-time medalist Anthony Glasl (6-5). St. Joseph’s Amonn Ohl and Adam Jacob of East Pennsboro could be sleepers. McMillen wrestles a lot of close bouts, but usually wins them all.
Pick — McMillen.
138
Returning medalists — 6. Returning qualifiers — 10.
Breakdown — A pair of returning runners-up occupy the bottom bracket in Trinity’s Patrick DeMark and four-time qualifier Kenny Kiser of Saegertown. DeMark was second in 2018 while Kiser picked up his silver a year ago. DeMark opens with two-time medalist Zack Witmer (5-4) of St. Joe’s Academy with NE Region champ and former sixth-place finisher Patrick Edmondson possibly waiting in the quarterfinals. Two-time, third-place medalist Kaden Cassidy of Bedford is the top seed and his toughest opposition in the top bracket could come from Saucon Valley freshman Jake Jones, who won the Southeast Region.
Pick — Kiser.
145
Returning medalists — 5. Returning qualifiers — 13.
Breakdown — Bald Eagle Area’s Gage McClenahan was seventh as a freshman and runner-up as a sophomore in Class AAA. He sat out last season with an injury and won the SW Region Class AA title this year with a 5-4 victory over Erik Gibson of Forest Hills, who is a returning third-place finisher and defeated McClenahan, 5-2, in the District 6 finals. Despite McClenahan’s status, he was seeded fourth. The top seed went to Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley, who placed sixth in 2018 and is 36-0 on the season. The weight classes other unbeaten is Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant, who is 37-0 on the year and in the bottom bracket. Gibson, 37-2 and also in the bottom bracket, will be tested in the preliminaries by Midd-West’s Avery Bassett, who posted a 10-8 sudden-victory win over Gibson in the Super 32 Challenge in October. Tristan Pugh of Berlin Brothersvalley and SE Region champion Thomas Spirk of Saucon Valley could surprise.
Pick --Gibson.
152
Returning medalists — 6. Returning qualifiers — 10.
Breakdown — St. Joe’s Academy’s Caleb Dowling is a three-time medalist (4-2-3) and the top seed. He will likely meet returning sixth-place finishers Trenton Harder of Bermudian Springs and Tyler Martin of Bishop McDevitt in the preliminaries and quarterfinals, respectively. Second-seeded Sully Allen of Sharon was fifth a year ago and is in the bottom bracket along with two-time medalist A.J. Corrado (5-7) of Burrell and Malachi DuVall of Penns Valley, who was seventh a year ago. SE Region champion Ben Haubert of Palisades could be in the mix.
Pick — Dowling.
160
Returning medalists — 4. Returning qualifiers — 8.
Breakdown — It’s probably no surprise that with two returning state champions, the aforementioned number of medalists and qualifiers are low for this weight. Two-time state champion and three-time medalist Thayne Lawrence of Frazier is the top seed and will be joined in the top bracket by returning fourth-place finisher Gavin Garcia of Southern Columbia. Andrew Cerniglia of Notre Dame-Green Pond is also a returning state champ and was fourth as a freshman. He has had a brilliant season and is the second seed. St. Joe’s Academy’s Keegan Rothrock was third a year ago and joins Cerniglia in the bottom bracket. The Lawrence-Cerniglia bout will be the most highly anticipated meeting of the Class AA finals.
Pick — Cerniglia.
170
Returning medalists — 4. Returning qualifiers — 10.
Breakdown — A rematch of two bouts wrestled in the 2019 championships may be in the works in this weight class where Saucon Valley’s Matt Arciuolo and Tyler Stoltzfus of St. Joe’s Academy are the top two seeds. Arciuolo, the top seed, defeated Stoltzfus 6-3 and 3-2 to finish third. Returning runner-up Trent Schultheis of Freedom and two-time seventh-place finisher Cade Linn of Southern Columbia join Arciuolo in the top bracket. Stoltzfus, who was fifth as a sophomore, will be challenged by NE Region champion Cael Crebs in the bottom.
Pick — Arciuolo.
182
Returning medalists — 1
Returning qualifiers — 9
Breakdown — Defending champion Dayton Pitzer of Mount Pleasant was sidelined with a pre-season injury and didn’t wrestle a bout this season. Enter Austin Walley of Ellwood City, fourth last year, as the heir apparent. Walley’s lone loss was in the Powerade semifinals at 195 and he dropped to 182 for the post-season. He is top-seeded with SE Region champion and three-time state qualifier Dane Csencsits of Saucon Valley seeded second. The third seed is Mountoursville’s unbeaten Dylan Bennett, who qualified as a freshman, but was eliminated last year. The fourth seed is Bryce McCloskey of Reynolds, who handed Kane’s Cameron Whisner his only loss in the NW Region finals.
Pick — Walley.
195
Returning medalists — 1. Returning qualifiers — 4.
Breakdown — Gaige Garcia of Southern Columbia is in a class of his own here. He is three-time medalist (5-3-1) and the defending champion. Two of the three qualifiers who join him are SE Region champion Ethan Rode of Newport and SE runner-up Danny Lawrence of Mahanoy, who will meet the other qualifier — Brockway’s Eric Johnson — in the preliminaries. Rode, the second seed, is on a collision course with NW Region champion Braydon Herbster.
Pick — Garcia.
220
Returning medalists — 4. Returning qualifiers — 7.
Breakdown — This weight class became much more interesting early in the season when returning 285-pound runner-up Jake Ryan of Mount Union decided to take up permanent residence. He and Glendale’s Cory Johnston, sixth a year ago, have traded victories and both are in the top bracket along with NE champion Cameron Wood of Montoursville, who was fourth last year and is the top seed. Brookville’s Nathan Taylor, who won the NW Region is the fourth seed. The bottom bracket sizes up as a battle between second-seeded Kolby Flank of Wilson, fifth last year, and third seed Duane Knisely of Chestnut Ridge, who has beaten both Ryan and Johnston. Returning state qualifiers Joey King of Maplewood and Cael Black of Eisenhower will provide competition. Flank owns a win over Ryan in the Ultimate Warrior finals, but it’s Knisely who has the recent hot hand. Plenty of quality here.
Pick — Knisely.
285
Returning medalists — 4. Returning qualifiers — 9.
Breakdown — Brookville’s Colby Whitehill was unbeaten a year ago en route to his first state title after an eighth-place finish as a sophomore. He is once again unbeaten and the top seed. Joining him in the top bracket is SE Region champion Bronson Strouse of Tamaqua. Three medalists dot the bottom bracket with returning third-place finisher Jalen Stephens of Meyersdale the second seed. The other returning medalists are third seed Lear Quinton of Southern Columbia (fourth) and Church Farm’s Emmanuel Lawal (eighth). Also dangerous down below are two-time qualifier Nickolas Warnke of Saucon Valley, qualifier Marvin Beatty of Marion Center and Guy Rocco John-Daniello, who knocked off Lear in the PIAA Class AA Duals. Laurel’s Mitch Miles, whose only loss was to Stephens in the SW Region final, is the darkhorse.
Pick — Whitehill.
CLASS AAA
106
Returning medalists — none. Returning qualifiers — 3.
Breakdown — There are no returning medalists, but also no lack of competition. Cathedral Prep’s Jacob Van Dee is the top seed despite having a pair of losses to fifth-seed Mac Church of Waynesburg and a 7-0 setback at the hands of third-seeded Tyler Kasak of Bethlehem Catholic, who is 16-0, edged Church 4-3 and won the Northeast Region. Church, the SW Region champion, won the Powerade, was second in the Ironman and fifth in the Beast and is 42-5. It’s strange that second-seeded Keanu Manuel of Downingtown East joins Van Dee as a returning qualifier and eliminated Van Dee from last year’s tournament. Manuel is 37-1 on the year with his only loss to Malvern Prep’s Dayton DelViscio at 120 pounds. Van Dee is 37-3. Southcentral champ Matt Repos of Central Dauphin is the fourth seed and Nic Allison of Mifflin County is the other returning qualifier. The action should be wild and hard-fought, but maybe not as crazy as the seedings.
Pick — Kasak.
113
Returning medalists — 6. Returning qualifiers — 13.
Breakdown — Defending champion Carter Dibert of Franklin Regional and will have plenty of competition. He’s the top seed and will be joined in the top bracket by returning medalists Aiden Lewis of Cedar Cliff (fourth), Mason Prinkey of Connellsville (fifth) and fourth-seed Julien Maldonado of Boyeertown (eighth). Dibert and Prinkey should meet in the preliminaries with the winner facing the victor of returning qualifiers Dante Frinzi of Bethlehem Catholic and Mason Leipart of Dover in the quarterfinals. Cumberland Valley’s Ben Monn, a four-time qualifier who has placed sixth twice, is the second seed and should face third-seeded Braxton Appello-Fries of Easton in the semifinals. Appello-Fries was seventh last year. The sleeper could by Ethan Berginc of Hempfield who could meet Monn in the preliminaries.
Pick — Dibert.
120
Returning medalists — 6. Returning qualifiers — 10.
Breakdown — Seneca Valley’s Tyler Chappell is a returning runner-up, the SW Region champion and the top seed. He will be joined in the top bracket by two-time, fourth-place medalist Matt Mayer of Bethlehem Catholic, SE Region champion Nathan Lucier of Coatesville and NW champion Lane Aikey of Bellefonte. The bottom bracket will be a dogfight. Manheim Central’s Will Betancourt, a four-time qualifier and two-time medalist (7-5) is the SC Region champion and the second seed. He is on course to meet West Chester Henderson’s Killian Delaney, a four-time qualifier and two-time medalist (2-8) in the quarterfinals. Nazareth’s Andrew Smith is the third seed. The NE champ is a two-time medalist (6-7) and will face a stiff test in the quarterfinals when he meets the winner of the bout between Council Rock North’s Kyle Hauserman and Carlisle’s Rafael Portilla. Hauserman was third last year while Portilla is a four-time qualifier.
Pick — Hauserman.
126
Returning medalists — 4. Returning qualifiers — 8.
Breakdown — Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps, a four-time qualifier and three-time medalist (7-2-2), is the top seed after avenging his section loss to Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon and winning the SW Region. Phipps’ toughest challenge in the top bracket would appear to come from Council Rock South’s Kyle Waterman, a two-time medalist (5-6) in the quarterfinals and possibly three-time qualifier Sam McMonagle in the semifinals. Council Rock North’s Luke Lucerne, the SE champion, is a four-time qualifier and two-time medalist (6-4) and the second seed. Northeastern’s Cole Wilson, a four-time qualifier who was fourth in 2018, rounds out the returning medalists. Expected to meet the Lucerne-Wilson winner in the bottom bracket semifinal will be Waynesburg freshman Rocco Welsh, who could send either of the seniors to the losers’ bracket.
Pick — Phipps.
132
Returning medalists — 7. Returning qualifiers — 15.
Breakdown — This is arguably the toughest weight class in the tournament. Two-time PIAA state champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon of Seneca Valley won the SW Region title and is the No. 1 seed. He will be expected to meet fourth-seeded Patrick Noonan of Stroudsburg in the semifinals. Noonan, a two-time state qualifier, won the NE Region title with a 1-0 win over Bethlehem Catholic’s Kenny Herrmann, who is a three-time medalist (7-4-2). Although neither is seeded nor a region champion, Herrmann and Greater Latrobe’s Gabe Willochell will be ticketed for a semifinal matchup in the bottom bracket. Willochell, who lost to Herrera-Rondon in the region, posted a 2-0 ultimate tie-breaker win over him to win the Powerade. He has placed sixth and fourth in the state meet. Roudning out the returning medalists are DuBois’ Trent Donahue (sixth), Altoona’s Matt Sarbo (seventh), Waynesburg’s Cole Homet (seventh) and Red Land’s Bryce Brennan (eighth). Herrmann was great all season at 138 and it’s his time.
Pick — Herrmann.
138
Returning medalists — 4. Returning qualifiers — 10.
Breakdown — Three state champions have their hats in the ring here, but only one PIAA winner and that’s Sam Hillegas of North Hills, who claimed titles as a freshman and sophomore before losing to two-time PIAA state champ Julian Chlebove of Northampton and wrestling back for third. Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson, fifth in the PIAA as a freshman, relocated to Missouri and won a state title for Christian Brothers before moving back to the Keystone State. He used two takedowns in a 4-3 win over Hillegas in the SW Region. The third state champion is NE Region winner DeShawn Farber of Nazareth, who won two state titles in Georgia before returning to Pennsylvania and logging a runner-up finish a year ago. T.T. Elhajj of Lower Dauphin is the only other medalist with an eighth and will likely hit top seed Farber in the preliminaries. Hillegas will be next up for the winner, Whew! Henson, the second seed, will likely face the quarterfinal winner between Methacton’s Kibwe McNair and Bethlehem Catholic’s Evan Gleason in the bottom bracket semifinals.
Pick — Hillegas.
145
Returning medalists — 6. Returning qualifiers — 11.
Breakdown — Top-seeded Ty Lisenbigler of Hempfield, fourth last year, is in a loaded bracket and will await the winner of returning medalists Northampton’s Jagger Condomitti (fourth) and Shikellamy’s Cade Ballestrini (seventh) in the quarterfinals. Southeast champion Antonio Petrucelli of Owen J. Roberts is the favorite to reach the semifinals. NE Region champion Cole Handlovic of Bethlehem Catholic, a two-time medalist (6-4) and Catheral Prep’s Paniro Johnson, aslo a two-time PIAA medalist (8-5) appear to be ready to collide in the bottom-bracket semifinals.
Pick — Handlovic.
152
Returning medalists — 6. Returning qualifiers — 10.
Breakdown — Ed Scott of DuBois stands head and shoulders above the rest of the contenders here. He pinned his way through districts and regionals and has 101 — that’s right — 101 pins in his career. He is 36-0 and the top seed and is joined in the top bracket by fourth seed and SW Region champion Cole Spencer of Peters Township, who is 38-0 and was eighth two years ago. His likely opponent in the quarterfinals will be either third-place medalist A.J. Tamburrino of Hatboro Horsham or Bethlehem Catholic’s highly regarded Matt Lackman, the NE Region champion. Returning runner-up Cam Robinson of Council Rock North is the second seed in the bottom bracket and two-time medalist Nathan Stefanik (6-8) of Nazareth will likely meet him in he quarterfinals. Gettysburg’s Luke Sainato, the Southcentral champion, is the third seed. Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal will be chasing a medal and experience.
Pick — Scott.
160
Returning medalists — 5. Returning qualifiers — 14.
Breakdown — Lower Dauphin’s Clayton Ulrey, a returning runner-up and the Southcentral Region champion, is the top seed and has split bouts with SC Region runner-up Luke Nichter, who is a three-time medalist (6-2-4). They are on opposite sides of the bracket, but there are land mines along the way. SW champion Luca Augustine of Waynesburg sits with Ulrey in the top bracket along with returning fifth-place finisher Colton Zimmerman of Carlisle. Set to make life miserable for nichter in the bottom bracket and returning medalists in Jack Blumer of Kiski Area (third), Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner (sixth) and Nazareth’s Conner Herceg (eighth). Does Lower Dauphin finally get its first champion?
Pick — Ulrey.
170
Returning medalists — 6. Returning qualifiers — 8.
Breakdown — Defending champion Trey Kibe of Mifflin County and 2019 third-place medalist Lenny Pinto of Stroudsburg are the first two seeds, respectively. Third seed Dylan Reinert of Gettysburg looks to be about right and the fourth seed — Mac Stout of Mount Lebanon — has been on a tear. Set to mix up the order are three returning medalists in the top bracket — Angel Garcia of Mariana Bracetti Academy (sixth), Nick Delp of Kiski Area (eighth) and Dominic Falcone of Easton (eighth).
Pick — Kibe.
182
Returning medalists — 4. Returning qualifiers — 10.
Breakdown — Canon McMillan’s Gerrit Nijenhuis, the unbeaten defending champion and three-time medalist (3-3-1) is set after being named Outstanding Wrestler a year ago. Spring-Ford’s Joey Milano, fourth last year, is his prospective quarterfinal opponent with the weight’s other two medalists — Downingtown West’s Maximus Hale (6-5) and Nazareth’s Drew Clearie (6) set to meet in the bottom-bracket quarterfinals. Other qualifierds in the running will be Easton’s Isaiah Reinert, Penn Manor’s Nick Baker, Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon and Caden Wright of Emmaus.
Pick --Nijenhuis.
195
Returning medalists — 2. Returning qualifiers — 6.
Breakdown — Three-time qualifier and two-time medalist Luke Stout of Mount Lebanon (4-2) is the odds-on favorite and has been rock solid. Bethel Park’s Luke Montgomery, seventh a year ago, is the only other medalist and is 28-5 on the year with all five losses to Stout. Don’t be surprised if it’s an all Southwest Region final. Top contenders are returning qualifiers Jacob Lucas (Cumberland Valley) and Jason Henderson (Delaware Valley).
Pick — Stout.
220
Returning medalists — 2. Returning qualifiers — 9.
Breakdown — Once again, two returning medalists return in NW Region champion Dorian Crosby of Cathedral Prep and returning champion Nate Schon of Selinsgrove, who lost a 6-5 sudden-victory decision to Crosby last week. Schon is eighth and first in two appearances while Crosby is fourth and fifth. SW Region champion sophomore Cole Weightman of Belle Vernon is the darkhorse while returning qualifiers Stephen Schott of Nazareth, Downingtown West’s Chase Mielnik and Greensburg Salem’s John Meyers are the top contenders.
Pick — Weightman.
285
Returning medalists — 2. Returning qualifiers — 5.
Breakdown — Sun Valley’s Hunter Catka has been on a seek-and-destroy mission since his loss in last year’s championships. He has a first and third in three appearances at states, is unbeaten and is ranked either first or second in the nation depending on which poll you choose. Hempfield’s Isaiah Vance was fourth a year ago and has two years of state tournament experience. His only loss was in the Powerade finals. The two are a pair of runaway trains on the same track.
Pick — Catka.
(Craig Phillips is a senior writer for the Pennsylvania Wrestling Round-up and has been covering wrestling for more than 40 years.)