The 2020 season was one of great success for Progressland, alot of that coming from Philipsburg-Osceola’s magical run to the Class AA state title game.
The Lady Mounties came up short, but earned a well-deserved silver medal for their efforts. P-O finished the season with a 20-1 record. The Lady Mounties were also Mountain League champions and District 6 champions, defeating rival Bald Eagle Area in four sets.
West Branch finished the season with a 21-2 record, falling in the District 6 Class A game to West Shamokin. With district champs only getting a bid to states because of the pandemic, the Lady Warriors’ season ended much earlier than it could have in a regular year. West Branch won its 12th Inter-County Conference title in 13 years with a victory over Everett.
Glendale also had a premature end to its season. The Lady Vikings finished the regular season at 15-3, but a case of coronavirus forced them to withdraw from playoffs, where they had earned a number four seed.
Curwensville also had a winning season and won a playoff game. The Lady Tide finished the season at 10-8.
Clearfield and Moshannon Valley also made strides in their team rebuild, with each winning games this season.
Glendale, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch had a total of six girls make the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team, and all six graced the Progressland first team.
Player of the Year was a runaway, with Lady Mountie freshman Reese Hazelton exploding on the scene. West Branch head coach Terry Trude called Hazelton, “a very talented player at an early age and great teammate, as well. Her character, training, and poise separate her from other outstanding players in this region. She is the biggest impact player in volleyball in Central PA in my coaching career.”
Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor echoed that sentiment, saying Hazelton was the best she had seen in 20-plus years coaching.
Coach of the Year was also a runaway this year, with Dave Eckberg taking Philipsburg-Osceola to the state title game with just one senior on his squad. The Lady Mounties dominated in most of their regular season matchups, easily winning the Mountain League and the District 6 Class AA title. P-O’s lone loss came to Trinity in the Class AA title game.
Philipsburg-Osceola has three players on the team, while West Branch has two and Glendale has one.
Here is how the squad breaks down:
Coach of the Year — Dave Eckberg, Philipsburg-Osceola: Eckberg has done really great things at Philipsburg-Osceola. The Lady Mounties have had contenders year in and year out. Eckberg’s calm demeanor gives his team focus and when the Lady Mounties found themselves in a tough spot, a good pep talk was usually all they needed to get out of it. Eckberg has placed an emphasis on aggressive serving to help balance out the team’s previous lack of height. With the introduction of Hazelton this season, the Lady Mounties were able to use those previous lessons to develop into a powerful team, despite having just one senior on the roster.
Player of the Year — Reese Hazelton, Philipsburg-Osceola: Anyone who saw Hazelton play this season had the same thing to say. The super freshman is one of the best in the state and didn’t back down from a challenge from taller and more experienced hitters. She finished her first varsity season with 481 kills, 292 digs and 32 blocks. She was also a 94 percent server for the Lady Mounties with 173 points, including 56 aces. Hazelton’s biggest game came against Maplewood, where she had 38 kills, 19 digs, 13 service points and two blocks in an epic five-set win in the PIAA quarterfinals. Hazelton was named the Mountain League MVP, as well as to the District 6 first team and PVCA Class AA all-state.
First Team — Kalista Butler, Philipsburg-Osceola: If there was one word to describe Butler, it would be consistent. That may sound boring, but the Lady Mountie setter is anything but. The junior covers all of the court and gets to passes most setters wouldn’t. She has a knack for turning any bad pass into a perfect set, allowing her team’s hitters to gain the edge on the competition. Butler surpassed the 1,000 assist mark as a sophomore and will go past 2,000 early next year.
She finished the season with 738 assists in 2020, giving her 1860 for her career. Butler also had 156 digs, 23 kills and eight blocks, as well as 151 service points and 33 aces. She was named to both the Mountain League and District 6 first teams, and was tabbed as a PVCA all-stater this season. This is her third straight first team Progressland nod.
First Team — Janey Johnson, Philipsburg-Osceola: Johnson is just fun to watch, plan and simple. The diminutive libero packs a punch, or rather, a pretty darn good dig. Johnson covers alot of the court and has proved to be one of the best liberos in the state. Johnson is also very key at the service line. She finished the season with 164 service points, second on the team behind Hazelton, and added 35 aces. She also was third on the team in digs with 241. Johnson was a District 6 first team all-star and was named to the PVCA all-state team as well. Last season, Johnson was a Progressland second teamer.
First Team — Morgan Glace, West Branch: Glace is another dynamic setter, who is one of the best in the state. She has continued to get better, racking up her 1,000th assist last season. This year, she finished with 703 assists, giving her over 2,000 for her career. The Lady Warriors relied heavily on Glace this season and she didn’t disappoint. She also finished the season with 180 service points and 32 aces. She also netted 122 digs, along with 17 kills and two blocks. Glace was an Inter-County Conference and District 6 first team all-star. Her PVCA all-state nod this season was her second straight. She is a three-time Progressland first team all-star.
First Team — Taylor Myers, West Branch: In most seasons, Myers would be on top of the hitter categories as the defending 2019 Progressland Player of the Year. Despite not repeating, she still had a fantastic season with 295 kills and 44 blocks. Myers is one of those hitters who are quiet, but deadly. Her hard-hitting and volleyball knowledge of where to place the ball is second to none. She is also a very potent server. She finished the season as a 90 percent server with 174 points and 51 aces. Myers also finished with 156 digs.
She was named to the first team of both the Inter-County Conference and District 6 all-star teams. Myers was also a PVCA all-stater. She is a three-time Progressland first team all-star.
First Team —Olivia Reese, Glendale: Reese is a force to be reckoned with on the court. She’s above average in just about all categories and has been solid for the Lady Vikings since she was a freshman. Reese had 247 digs this season to go along with 125 kills. She also had 105 service points and 43 aces. The Lady Vikings had their season cut short due to coronavirus or Reese’s stats would be even higher. She is a District 6 and Inter-County Conference first teamer, as well as a PVCA all-stater. This is her third time on the Progressland squad.
Second team nods go to Clearfield’s Lauren Ressler, Curwensville’s Emma Caldwell, Glendale’s Kyla Campbell, Philipsburg-Osceola’s London Cutler, Paige Jarrett and Jayden Perks and West Branch’s Emma Morlock.
Honorable Mentions go to Clearfield’s Morgan Cheek and Paige Rhine, Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa, Glendale’s Alyssa Sinclair, Moshannon Valley’s Casey Ream and West Branch’s Abby Gallaher and Ella Miller.