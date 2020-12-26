The 2020 high school football season will certainly be one to remember.
While the six Progressland teams had a cumulative record of just 15-29, the fact they all got play at least six games (up to nine for some) was a big positive since the season was pushed back and in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clearfield was the lone team with a winning record, going 4-2. The Bison won another District 9 title and got to play in a PIAA subregional where they fell to Bedford.
Clearfield leads the way with nine first-team selections.
West Branch, which ended the campaign with three straight wins after a 1-5 start put five players on the first team.
Glendale and Philipsburg-Osceola both had four make the cut. Curwensville landed three on the first team and Mo Valley had one selection.
The team was selected with the help of input by area coaches as well as weighing personal observation, postseason all-star teams, strength of schedule and overall team success.
Here is a closer look at the 2020 Progressland Football All-Star Team:
Quarterback: Oliver Billotte, Junior, Clearfield — In his second season as the Bison signal caller, Billotte improved his QB rating from 94.6 to 106.4, which led all Progressland quarterbacks. Billotte completed 70 of his 128 pass attempts for 1,146 yards, while throwing 12 TD passes and just three interceptions. His passing yardage led the area, despite the Bison playing just six games.
A Progressland first teamer last year, Billotte added 248 yards on the ground to go with seven touchdown runs. His combined 19 TDs (12 passing, 7 rushing) led the area and his 42 points tied him for sixth in scoring.
Also a Mountain League first-team all-star at defensive line, Billotte had 14 tackles and two sacks, both of them coming in a season-opening shutout of Penns Valley.
Running Back: Kaleb Stamm, Senior, Philipsburg-Osceola — The Mountie senior opened the season with a bang, picking up 156 yards and scoring two touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Huntingdon that snapped P-O’s losing streak in the Mountain League. Stamm eclipsed the century mark in four of P-O’s seven games and piled up a season-high 171 in the Mountie finale against Northern Cambria
A Mountain League first team selection on both offense and defense, Stamm led Progressland in rushing yards (770) and was tied for fourth in points (48). Stamm also caught four passes for 84 yards and a score and had an 82-yard kick return for a TD. His 64 tackles at linebacker was second only to Glendale’s Boston Bloom.
Running Back: Will Herring, Senior, West Branch — Leader of the Warrior ground attack, Herring finished his senior season strong with 100-yard performances in each of his last three games, including a season-high 136 in a win over Curwensville. Herring went over 100 yards in five of West Branch’s nine games and ended the season with 748 yards (second only to Stamm) and nine TDs. An ICC second-team running back, he also caught eight passes for 210 yards and two scores and added a kick return for a score to give him a total of 12 touchdowns. His 72 points was tops in Progressland.
A Progressland first-team defensive specialist last season, Herring collected 50 tackles in 2020 to go with 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, three passes defended, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Wide Receiver: Jake Lezzer, Senior, Clearfield — After suffering a season-ending injury in Week 6 of his junior campaign, Lezzer came back better than ever in 2020. A three-time Progressland first-teamer, Lezzer hauled in 31 receptions for 563 yards and four touchdowns with his best game (10-176) coming against Mountain League heavyweight Central.
A first team Mountain League all-star on both sides of the ball, Lezzer totaled 21 tackles and had three passes defended as teams shied away from his side of the field.
Wide Receiver: Baine Seilhamer, Senior, Glendale — One of two Progressland players to make the ICC first team, Seilhamer hauled in 27 passes for area highs in yards (600), yards per catch (22.2) and touchdown receptions (9). Seilhamer went over the 100-yard mark in five of the six games he played with a season-high 149 in the opener against Everett. Seilhamer’s 62 points was second only to Herring.
A first team Progressland all-star at defensive back as a junior, the Viking senior recorded 48 tackles, good for an 8.0 per game average, and added a pair of interceptions
Wide Receiver: Noah Hoffner, Senior, West Branch — A dangerous weapon in the Warriors’ balanced offensive attack, Hoffner hauled in 28 passes for 520 yards and two touchdowns. He was third in Progressland in receptions and second only to Seilhamer in yards receiving and yards per catch (18.6).
An ICC second-teamer at receiver, Hoffner was also solid on defense. He had 18 tackles, a sack and three passes defended as a member of the Warrior secondary. This is Hoffner’s second-straight Progressland first-team selection.
Tight End: Aaron Depto, Senior, Philipsburg-Osceola — Making his third appearance on the Progressland all-star team, Depto led all area tight ends in receptions with 10, which was ninth among all players. Four of those 10 catches went for touchdowns.
Also a scoring threat on defense, Depto intercepted two passes, returning both for TDs. He made 33 tackles, five going for a loss, and added two sacks, three passes defended and a fumble recovery. Depto’s 36 points was eighth best in Progressland.
Athlete: Thad Butler, Junior, Curwensville — Dangerous every time he touched the ball, Butler scored three different ways during the season and many of his TDs were splash plays. He totaled seven scores — five rushing, one receiving and one on a kick return — and his 42 points were tied with Billlotte for sixth in Progressland.
An honorable mention on the District 9 Small School South All-Star team, Butler was seventh in Progressland in rushing with 431 yards, averaging an area-best 8.3 yards per carry, and was fifth in receptions with 24. He had two 100-yard rushing games and had another game with 80 yards on just three runs, including a 70-yard score. He also recorded an 80-yard kickoff return for a TD.
Offensive Line: Colt Bickford, Senior, Glendale — A two-time Progressland first-team all star, an ICC first teamer and a Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State selection, the 6-6, 305-pound Bickford plowed through defenders and helped the Viking offense average 280 yards per game. Bickford, also an ICC honorable mention at defensive line, racked up 58 tackles, including a season-high 11 against Tussey Mountain, and added three sacks.
Offensive Line: Zane Inguagiato, Senior, Clearfield — The leader of a young Bison line, Inguagiato helped Clearfield’s offense average 32.3 points and 325 yards per game. The 6-4, 290-pound senior was also named to the Mountain League first team at guard.
Offensive Line: Josh Steele, Junior, Clearfield — Another key cog on the Bison line, the 6-1, 300 pounder was tabbed as a second team Mountain League all-star at tackle. Also a stalwart on the defensive line, Steele was in on several big plays throughout the year, including grabbing an interception against P-O and notching a big tackle for loss when he dropped the Huntingdon punter behind the line.
Offensive Line: Josh Lesko, Senior, Philipsburg-Osceola — The anchor on a solid Mountie line, Lesko helped pave the way for Stamm’s Progressland-leading rushing total, while earning a Mountain League second-team nod for his efforts. The 6-0, 215-pounder also helped lead P-O to a Progressland-best 189.7 rushing yards per game.
Offensive Line: Ethan Yingling, Senior, West Branch — One of two (Bickford) returnees to the Progressland first team offensive line, Yingling was a key to West Branch’s balance on offense. The Warriors gained 1,359 yards on the ground and 1,005 through the air and ended the season on a three-game winning streak that saw the offense average nearly 30 points per game.
A second-team ICC offensive lineman and honorable mention at linebacker, Yingling made a team-high 53 tackles (seventh in Progressland), while adding 1.5 sacks and an interception.
Kicker: Graeson Graves, Senior, Clearfield — After waiting his turn behind two-time Progressland first teamer Zach Hess, Graves turned in a near-perfect senior season, hitting on 26 of his 27 extra points and both field goals. His 32 points scored were tied for 10th in the area.
A Mountain League first team placekicker, Graves was also a solid punter, averaging 34.8 yards per attempt.
Defensive Line: Scott Condon, Senior, Curwensville — As consistent as they come, Condon made at least six stops in every game and had a season-high 10 tackles, including three for loss, against West Branch. Condon had 11 TFL’s and two sacks and caused a pair of fumbles and was named to the District 9 Small School South All-Star team.
Defensive Line: Dakota Fetterolf, Junior, West Branch — A second-team ICC all-star, Fetterolf was a handful for opposing offenses. He made 27 tackles and had 2.5 sacks as a disruptive force in the trenches. He was also a starter on the offensive line for the Warriors.
Defensive Line: Hayden Kovalick, Junior, Clearfield — With a motor that never stopped, Kovalick was at his best in the Bison’s biggest games, racking up a season-high six tackles and adding a sack in Clearfield’s D-9 title win over St. Marys. For the season (which totaled six games.), the Mountain League second-teamer had 26 tackles to go with a sack, an interception and a forced fumble.
Linebacker: Nick Domico, Senior, Clearfield — Despite playing only six games, Domico racked up 57 tackles, good for fifth in Progressland. His 9.5 tackles per contest were second best. The first-team Mountain League linebacker recorded a season-high 15 stops in the D-9 title game against St. Marys and added 11 more the next week against Bedford.
Also a first-team Mountain League tight end, Domico caught seven passes for 102 yards and a score.
Linebacker: Boston Bloom, Senior, Glendale — The only Progressland player to register double digit tackles in every game he played, Bloom piled up 87 in seven games to lead the area in both total stops and per game (12.4). He had a season-high 17 against Tussey Mountain a week after collecting 15 versus Bellwood-Antis.
An ICC honorable mention, Bloom also had four sacks, caused two fumbles and blocked a kick.
Linebacker: David Honan, Junior, Moshannon Valley — The Black Knight junior hit double digits in tackles in three games, notching a season-high 11 against Mount Union. He totaled 64 for the season, including four for a loss, tying him with Stamm for the second-most in Progressland. He also recovered two fumbles.
On offense, Honan played running back a few games for the Knights, carrying 18 times for 38 yards, but a midseason change to offensive line helped spark Mo Valley to wins in its final two games of the season.
Linebacker: Matt Martin, Junior, Philipsburg-Osceola — A steady performer on both sides of the ball for the Mounties, Martin collected 45 tackles this season, including a season-high 11 against Bald Eagle Area and followed that up with a 9-stop performance versus Tyrone. Martin was also selected a Mountain League honorable mention at linebacker for his efforts.
On offense, Martin carried the ball 23 times for 112 yards and nabbed six receptions for 55 yards.
Defensive Back: Karson Kline, Junior, Clearfield — Following a solid sophomore season, the Bison junior stepped into an even bigger role in 2020 and was a playmaker on both sides of the ball. Kline was tied for the most passes defended in Progressland with eight and was tied for fourth in interceptions with two, both coming in the playoffs.
A first-team Mountain League defensive back and second team receiver, Kline recorded 18 receptions (sixth in the area) for 283 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensive Back: Camden Kopchik, Senior, West Branch — After leading Progressand in interceptions (four) last season as a junior, Kopchik returns to the first team with three picks (tied for second in the area) to go with eight passes defended, which tied Kline atop the leaderboard. He added 28 tackles and recovered two fumbles.
On offense, Kophcik had three receptions for 59 yards and a TD.
Defensive Back: Nate Natoli, Junior, Clearfield — After a productive start to the season on offense at receiver, where he caught three passes for 38 yards in a season-opening shutout of Penns Valley, Natoli became a standout for the Bison in the secondary at the year progressed. He led Progressland with four interceptions and returned one for a TD in Clearfield’s D-9 Championship win over St. Marys. Natoli added 27 tackles and a pair of passes defended.
Defensive Back: Ty Terry, Junior, Curwensville — After the Tide defense gave up nearly 160 yards per game through the air in their first two contests, the Curwensville secondary made things tough on opposing aerial attacks, holding three of the its final five opponents to less that 65 yards through the air.
Terry, who totaled 18 tackles to go with an interception, two passes defended and a forced fumble was a key to the turnaround in the defensive backfield. He was also a big part of the offense, recording a Progressland-best 33 receptions. He also had 340 yards and two TDs and landed on the District 9 Small School South All-Star team.
Defensive Specialist: Suds Dubler, Junior, Glendale — Productive on both sides of the ball, Dubler earned a second-team ICC designation at defensive back after piling up 51 tackles in just six games played. That included a season-high 13 against Tussey Mountain and 11 versus both Everett and Northern Bedford. Dubler also played at linebacker during the season to fill in for injuries.
Also a threat on offense, Dubler rushed for 530 yards and four touchdowns and grabbed 13 receptions for 196 yards and a score. His rushing total was third-highest in Progressland and his receptions put him in the Top 10 at No. 7.
Honorable mention selections are as follows: Clearfield’s Ian Billotte and Logan Firanski, Curwensville’s Duane Brady, Curtis Caldwell, Dan McGarry and Jake Mullins, Glendale’s Marqueze Brown, Ethan Cavalet, Logan Cree, Zeke Dubler, Garret Misiura, Britton Spangle and Brock Smeal, Mo Valley’s Jayden Coder, Michael Kephart, Levi Knuth, Connor Williams and Aaron Wonderling, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Parker Moore, David Weaver and Hunter Weitoish and West Branch’s Saran Betts, Tyler Biggans, Billy Bumbarger and Jacob Martin.