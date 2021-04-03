It was certainly a strange high school girls basketball season in Progressland.
While Clearfield started in early January and was able to get in a 22-game season, COVID-19 made sure no one else got more than 18 with Moshannon Valley only playing 11 times.
The large difference in total games from team-to-team and the helter skelter schedule made picking an all-star team difficult, so The Progress enlisted the help of its seven head coaches to nominate and vote on candidates for Player of the Year.
When the smoke cleared, Glendale’s Kyla Campbell was given the nod for the second straight season. Three others received at least one first-place vote among the coaches and Progress sports staff.
In addition to Campbell, the first team has two more repeat members in Harmony’s Traci Hauser and West Branch’s Sarah Betts.
Joining them on the first team are Clearfield’s Emma Hipps, Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa and Moshannon Valley’s Sydney Bubb. Bakaysa and Bubb were second teamers a season ago.
As for Coach of the Year, the dean of Progressland girls coaches Joey Castagnolo was tabbed for the honor after leading the Lady Bison to a 10-win season and berth in the District 9 Championship game.
The second team consists of Clearfield’s Riley Ryen, Curwensville’s Joslynne Freyer, Glendale’s Lilley Vereshack, Harmony’s Dorey Westover, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Alayna Webster and West Branch’s Jenna Mertz.
Honorable Mention went to Clearfield’s Megan Durandetta, Curwensville’s Kyra Henry, Glendale’s Riley Best, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Megan Holenick and West Branch’s Tory Kalke.
Player of the Year: Kyla Campbell, Junior, Glendale: With the Lady Vikings starting later than everyone else, Campbell and her team were at a bit of a disadvantage with many of their opponents having several more games under their belts when they played them. But that didn’t stop Campbell from leading Progressland in several statistical categories.
Campbell’s 15.2 points per game and 72.3 percent free throw shooting were both the best in the area. She also led all players in free throws made (68) and attempted (94) as well as steals (4.8) per game. Campbell, a Mo Valley league and ICC All-Star, was also second in rebounds per game (11.2), second in assists per game (3.7) and third in 3-pointers made with 24.
Her best scoring game of the season came in a win at Harmony. She scored 25 against the Lady Owls in that one and was in double figures in 13 of the Lady Vikings’ 15 games. Campbell has 809 career points heading into her senior season.
Coach of the Year: Joey Castagnolo, Clearfield: The Clearfield girls basketball team came into the year with six letterwinners, but had only two returning starters and a small roster of just nine varsity players. But the Lady Bison were able to double their win total from 2020, picking up a Progressland-best 10 while making it to the District 9 class 3A Championship.
Clearfield was the top team in Progressland in points per game, scoring 40.8, and made the most 3-pointers per game with 4.5 per contest. The Lady Bison were also the top free throw shooting team, hitting 64.6 percent of their shots. Clearfield had three of the top five free throw shooters in Ryen, Hipps and Cayleigh Walker.
This is Castagnolo’s fifth Progressland Coach of the Year award.
He also won in 99-2000, 2003-04, 2009-10 and 2011-12.
First Team: Emma Hipps, Junior, Clearfield: One of the main reason’s for the resurgence of the Lady Bison, Hipps was among the leaders in nearly all statistical categories. She was seventh in points per game (11.9), third in free throw percentage (69.7), second in total 3-pointers (32) and third in assists per game (3.6). She also pulled down 4.6 rebounds.
A Mountain League All-Star, Hipps had the season’s highest-scoring game, netting 29 against DuBois Central Catholic on Feb. 17. She also scored 23 in a big win over Mountain League foe Central. Hipps hit double figures in 13 of the Lady Bison’s 22 games. She has 495 career points heading into her senior year.
First Team: Alyssa Bakaysa, Junior, Curwensville: The Lady Tide junior announced her presence in a big way in her third game of the season, scoring 20 points, ripping down 17 rebounds and blocking nine shots in a win over Moshannon Valley. Bakaysa stayed atop the Progressland leaders from that point on. She was fifth in scoring (12.8 ppg), third in rebounding (10.9 rpg) and first in blocks (3.8).
Bakaysa, a Mo Valley League first teamer, scored in double digits 11 times and went over 20 on four occasions, netting 26 in wins over Harmony and Philipsburg-Osceola. She has 538 career points.
First Team: Traci Hauser, Senior, Harmony: The Lady Owl senior makes her second appearance on the team after scoring 13.6 points per game, which was second only to Campbell. Hauser was also one of the top free throw shooters, hitting on 66.6 percent, which was fourth in the area.
Hauser was also fifth in total 3-pointers with 19, seventh in assists (1.6) per game and tied for eighth in steals (1.7) per game.
She scored in double figures in 10 of the Lady Owls’ 14 games with a season-high 27 in a comeback win over Philipsburg-Osceola. Hauser, who was tabbed as the Mo Valley League MVP this season, ended her high school career with a total of 784 points.
First Team: Sydney Bubb, Senior, Moshannon Valley: The Damsels only got to play 11 games this season, but Bubb was still able to be among the area’s leading scorers. She started the season off with a season-high 25 against Curwensville, and hit the 20-point mark two more times. Bubb hit double figures in eight of her 11 games.
A Mo Valley League All-Star, Bubb was third in Progressland in points per game with 13.3 and sixth in free throw percentage at 62.7. Her 13 3-pointers was also among the Top 10. Bubb finished her Damsel career with 700 points.
First Team: Sarah Betts, Senior, West Branch: Another area athlete that filled the stat sheet on a nightly basis, Betts was among the Top 5 in nearly all statistical categories. She was fourth in scoring (13.1) and total 3-pointers (20), fifth in assists (2.3) per game, second in steals (2.9) per game and second in blocks (2.9) per game.
Betts, a Mo Valley League All-Star, scored in double digits in 10 of the Lady Warriors’ 14 games.
She had a season-high 24 against Claysburg-Kimmel and ended the season with 22 versus Moshannon Valley. Betts ended her Lady Warrior career with 604 total points.