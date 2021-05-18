Tuesday

Baseball

DuBois at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.

Glendale at Williamsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Union at West Branch, canceled

Softball

Clearfield at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Glendale at Curwensville. 4:15 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis at Moshannon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

West Branch, P-O at District 6 Class AA Championships, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Baseball

Kane at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.

Purchase Line at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Clearfield at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.

Purchase Line at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.

DuBois at Philipsburg-Osceola, 4:30 p.m.

Track and Field

District 9 class 3A Championships at Brookville, 3 p.m.

Thursday

Baseball

District 6 playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class AAA

(8) Bellwood-Antis at (1) Central, 4 p.m.

(5) Bald Eagle Area at (4) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

(6) Central Cambria at (3) Richland), 4 p.m.

(7) Philipsburg-Osceola at (2) Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Class AA

(8) Northern Cambria at (1) Portage, 4 p.m.

(5) Southern Huntingdon at (4) United, 4 p.m.

(7) Claysburg-Kimmel at (2) Marion Center, 4 p.m.

Class A

(8) Penns Manor at (1) Saltsburg, 4 p.m.

(5) Conemaugh Valley at (4) Moshannon Valley, 4 p.m.

(6) St. Joseph's Academy at (3) Juniata Valley, 4 p.m.

Friday

Baseball

Clarion-Limestone at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.

District 6 Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class AA

(6) Mount Union at (3) Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.

Class A

(7) Blacklick Valley at (2) Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Softball

Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Glendale, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

No events scheduled

Sunday

No events scheduled

Monday

Softball

District 6 Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Pairings, TBA

May 25

No events scheduled

May 26

Baseball

District 6 Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Class AA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Class A

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

May 27

Softball

District 6 Playoffs

Semifinals

Class AAA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Class AA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Class A

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

May 28

Track and Field

PIAA Class AA Championships at Shippensburg, TBA

May 29

Track and Field

PIAA Class AA Championships at Shippensburg, TBA

May 30

May 31

Tags

Trending Food Videos