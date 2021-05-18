Tuesday
Baseball
DuBois at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.
Glendale at Williamsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Union at West Branch, canceled
Softball
Clearfield at DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
Glendale at Curwensville. 4:15 p.m.
Bellwood-Antis at Moshannon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
West Branch, P-O at District 6 Class AA Championships, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Baseball
Kane at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.
Purchase Line at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Clearfield at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.
Purchase Line at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.
DuBois at Philipsburg-Osceola, 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
District 9 class 3A Championships at Brookville, 3 p.m.
Thursday
Baseball
District 6 playoffs
Quarterfinals
Class AAA
(8) Bellwood-Antis at (1) Central, 4 p.m.
(5) Bald Eagle Area at (4) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
(6) Central Cambria at (3) Richland), 4 p.m.
(7) Philipsburg-Osceola at (2) Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Class AA
(8) Northern Cambria at (1) Portage, 4 p.m.
(5) Southern Huntingdon at (4) United, 4 p.m.
(7) Claysburg-Kimmel at (2) Marion Center, 4 p.m.
Class A
(8) Penns Manor at (1) Saltsburg, 4 p.m.
(5) Conemaugh Valley at (4) Moshannon Valley, 4 p.m.
(6) St. Joseph's Academy at (3) Juniata Valley, 4 p.m.
Friday
Baseball
Clarion-Limestone at Curwensville, 4:15 p.m.
District 6 Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Class AA
(6) Mount Union at (3) Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.
Class A
(7) Blacklick Valley at (2) Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Softball
Hollidaysburg at Clearfield, 4:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Glendale, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday
No events scheduled
Sunday
No events scheduled
Monday
Softball
District 6 Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Pairings, TBA
May 25
No events scheduled
May 26
Baseball
District 6 Playoffs
Semifinals
Class AAA
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Class AA
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Class A
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
May 27
Softball
District 6 Playoffs
Semifinals
Class AAA
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Class AA
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
Class A
Quarterfinal winners, TBA
May 28
Track and Field
PIAA Class AA Championships at Shippensburg, TBA
May 29
Track and Field
PIAA Class AA Championships at Shippensburg, TBA
May 30
May 31