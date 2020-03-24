Back in the early 2000s, I was going through some issues, one the loss of my job, that had me feeling isolated and, at times, bored at home.
Obviously, the current global health crisis has many, many people stuck at home feeling the same way I felt nearly two decades ago.
A few ways I was able to pass the time or enjoy myself was to take in a movie or watch a sporting event on TV. Those options are not available right now, but something that is out there and has been for a long time are sports simulations.
I’m not talking about a fantasy game that is based on current sports leagues, there are leagues out there online that are made up of fictional players that are a lot of fun and very realistic.
One such site is drivethelane.com, which was the main league that helped get me through some tough times in the early 2000s.
It’s a college basketball league that features a regular season, conference tournaments and a national tournament as well as recruiting and practice options.
For those that are missing March Madness, this might be a site to look into. For those trying to get a sports fix, this and many other sites out there could give you some solace as you are trying to find a way to fill your time and keep some sanity.
I can actually still remember a couple fictional players (Hayden Moss and Kelvin Wicker) from my first team when I started in 2002. It’s incredible how these fictional players and teams came to life and how I looked forward to games that were (and still are) played on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
One of my fondest memories pertaining to the game was sitting in a motel room at Hershey with the late Jim Butler after a long day at the PIAA Wrestling Championships, waiting for the games for that night to upload.
It just so happened that I was in the NTT Championship game (the game’s equivalent to the the National Title game at the end of March Madness) that night, and I won the first of my three national titles while playing the game.
I spent the next at least the next 30 minutes explaining the league to Jim, who thought it sounded like a lot of fun.
Over the years, I probably introduced at least five, maybe 10 people to the site and many of them still play and branched out to other sports sims.
There are many, many great simulations out there across the gauntlet of sports. I’ve played baseball, football, hockey, soccer and even horse racing through online simulation sites. (The horse racing game is phenomenal by the way).
So if you are looking for a new hobby or something to fill the time you have recently been allotted as you practice social distancing at home, I cannot recommend online sports simulations enough.