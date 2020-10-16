For the second time since the beginning of football season, I find myself astonished at the rate high school sports seem to take precedence over guidelines and rules.
I love sports, especially high school, it’s one of the reasons I’ve stayed at The Progress for 20 years. It’s how I make my living.
But the lengths that some will go to as way of getting around guidelines and regulations during this unprecedented time amazes me.
If you haven’t guessed by now what this column is about, let me explain.
On Friday morning, a member of the Redbank Valley High School administration called Curwensville to let them know that a student in the Keystone School District, had tested positive for coronavirus.
Through contact tracing, that student was found to be close enough to the football program that Keystone canceled all athletic activities for 14 days. That included its football game against Conemaugh Valley this afternoon.
Contract tracing also included the football team that it played the week previously — Redbank Valley.
Now, from having a similar experience to draw off of in Week 1 when a student at Clearfield had COVID-19, shutting down activities for two weeks AND forcing the team it played that week, Penns Valley, to also quarantine for 14 days, the answer to the earlier dilemma should have been solved quickly.
Unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way.
On Friday afternoon, Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold told the online website District 9 and 10 Sports, that it was Curwensville’s decision to cancel the game.
The story then went on to refer to the 44-0 loss the Tide suffered at the hands of the Bulldogs on Sept. 11, implying that the Curwensville Area School District was canceling the game to avoid a loss.
If that were true, then why would Curwensville cancel its Homecoming, an event which takes plenty of planning and usually involves a week of spirit days that culminates with a football game and a dance.
I’ve been around the Tide football team for 20 years and I can guarantee no one is running from an opponent. Head coach Jimmy Thompson is cut from the same cloth as his mentor Andy Evanko. His teams will take their lumps while giving 100 percent.
By saying the Tide are basically trying to avoid a loss just takes away from the real conclusion that one of the two schools in question wants to follow guidelines and rules and the other doesn’t.
What Redbank Valley’s reasoning is for still wanting to play a game instead of following the recommended 14-day quarantine by the Department of Health and PIAA, I won’t speculate.
But I will tell you that I talked to Curwensville’s administration by phone on Friday and was told that they scrambled to get advice from the Clearfield County Department of Health and District 9 to make the best possible choice for their players and students.
In the end, the county DOH recommended canceling the game to avoid potential exposure to COVID-19.
The school district followed that recommendation and told Redbank Valley’s administration Friday afternoon they would not be playing the game.
In the end, it came down to what was important — the kids.
And Curwensville showed that there are some things that aren’t worth the risk — like putting high school sports above the health and wellbeing of your students.
Kudos to them.
NOTE: The Redbank Valley School District put out the following on its website Friday night.
”This afternoon, Friday, October 16, 2020, a ‘One Call’ was placed to notify you that the varsity football game with Curwensville for this evening was cancelled. This cancellation was at the request of Curwensville School District. Since that ‘one call’ new information has been obtained that would have resulted in the cancellation of the game.
”On Thursday, October 15, 2020 Redbank Valley was notified that a student with the Keystone School District tested positive for COVID-19. We immediately contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health to determine how this would impact Redbank Valley since our football teams played on Friday, October 9, 2020. Late Thursday afternoon, a recommendation was provided, but additional clarification was needed before a final decision was made.”
”We have continued to communicate back and forth with the Department of Health on Thursday and Friday seeking direction and clarification regarding the interactions of the football players and potential contact during the football game.”
”Coach Gold completes a temperature and symptom check daily on all football players. Our football team has not shown any symptoms or fever as of Friday afternoon.”
”At 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, final clarification was provided to administration from the Department of Health. As a result of the interactions during the football game with Keystone High School, eighteen Redbank Valley football players are being required to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of potential contact. This is an order by the Department of Health and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. The quarantine will be through Oct. 23, 2020.”