HOUTZDALE — The Spike Island Pirates, a newcomer this season to the Federation League, continued their strong start Sunday with a 5-2 victory against Sykesville at the Houtzdale Woodward Recreation Park.
Spike Island (3-1) used a five-run bottom of the fifth, and its second straight dominant performance from righty starter Ryan Whitehead on a Sunday, to capture its first win against one of the regular Fed League teams.
It’s lone loss (9-0) came against defending league champion Brookville last Tuesday.
Whitehead, coming off a complete-game one-hitter that featured 17 strikeouts against Kuntz Motor Company (Heburnia) in the season opener, went the distance again Sunday vs. the Senators. He took a two-hitter into the seventh before Sykesville scored two unearned runs off the tall righty. He allowed the two unearned runs on four hits while striking out 12 and walking just one.
The Pirates scored all the runs Whitehead needed in the fifth as it bunched together six hits in the inning against Sykesville veteran Dan Wascovich to push five runs across the plate. Tommy Stephen had a big 2-run home run to jump-start the inning that also featured RBI singles by Parker White and Whitehead.
Outside of that big half inning, the game was otherwise a pitchers’ duel between Whitehead and Wascovich, who went about their business in completely different styles.
Stephens led the Spike Island attack, going 3-for-3 with the homer and two RBIs. He finished a triple shy of the cycle and had two of the Pirates’ five extra-base hits in the win.
“With Ryan, we’re extremly confident with him on the mound,” said Spike Island manager Drew Bryan. “At the start, we had a couple bad at-bats. I think sometimes we let the let off the gas pedal when he is pitching and get a little complacent because we do have so much confidence in him.
“Towards the end of the game, we had better at-bats the second and third times through the lineup and were able to pick him (Whitehead) up because he was throwing a great game. It was good to see, because early in the game we were trying to pull everything. In the fifth, we started to stay back and used the whole field and hitting got contagious for us.
“And, it felt good seeing a guy like Tommy start if off because he was a little frustrated earlier in the season with his at-bats. Our last scrimmage on Friday, he hit a double and I felt that was the one at-bat he needed to get doing. When he is confident, he is a really good hitter.”
Whitehead came out firing on all cylinders and was perfect through three innings, striking out the side in both the second and third.
Wascovich worked around a one-out double by Jeremy Whitehead in the second and singles by Stephens and Jacob DeSimone in the third to keep it scoreless.
Whitehead had two hits in the game. Sykesville (0-4) threatened for the first time in the top of the fourth.
Jared Baummer led off with a walk and hustled around to third on a double over the third base bag by Brandon Sicheri. Ryan Whitehead then got some help from his defense, as the third baseman fielded a chopper off the bat of Brandon Walker and fired home to get Baummer for the first out. Whitehead then used a strikeout and comebacker to strand a pair of runners in scoring position.
The game remained scoreless into the bottom of the fifth, which is when the Pirates started to solve the crafty Wascovich.
Nate Gustkey led off the frame with a double and promptly scored when Stephens deposited a Wascovich pitch over the fence in center to make it 2-0. Cody Cox kept things going with a single to right and was bunted to second by DeSimone as the Pirates turned over its lineup.
Wascovich got Nick Coudriet to pop up for the second out, but the Pirates were far from done in the inning and they used a little two-out magic to score three more times. Those runs proved to be the difference in the game.
Parker White plated what proved to be the game-winning run with a single to to right. He went to third on a double by Michael Kitko. White sprinted home on a wild pitch, while Kitko scored the Pirates fifth and final run when Ryan Whitehead singled to left.
Whitehead then worked around a one-out single by Brandon Simbeck in the sixth before the Senators finally got to him in the seventh after Brandon Walker reached on a leadoff error. Walker promptly scored from first on a double to left-center by Devon Walker.
Jake Felix followed with a single, but the Pirates cleaned things up when they turned a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Ryan Walker. Devon Walker scored on the play to set the final at 5-2.
Spike Island returns to action Tuesday against Pulaski at the high school field at DuBois Central Catholic. Sykesville hosts undefeated DuBois (4-0) on Tuesday.
Sykesville—2
Brandon Sicheri cf 3010, Brandon Walker lf 3100, Devon Walker 2b 3111, Jake Felix 1b 3010, Ryan Walker 1b 3000, Peter Downer dh 30000, Dan Wascovich p 0000, Zach Spellen 3b 2000, Ben Glasl 3b 0000, Tino Inzana rf 2000, Jason Billotte rf 0000, Brandon Simbeck c 2010, Jared Baummer eh 1000. Totals: 25-2-4-1.
Spike Island—5
Nick Coudriet 2b 3000, TJ Wildman 2b 0000, Parker White ss 3111, Michael Kitko 1b 3110, Ryan Whitehead p 3011, Jeremy Whitehead cf 3020, Michael Kephart 3b 3000, Zach Witherow 3b 0000, Nate Gustkey c 3110, Tommy Stephens eh 3132, Gavin Emigh pr 0000, Ben Gustkey pr 0000, Kyle Moore rf 1000, Cody Cox rf 2110, Jacob DeSimone lf 1010, David Meersand lf 0000. Totals: 28-5-11-4.
Score by Innings
Sykesville 000 000 2—2 4 0
Spike Island 000 050 x—5 11 1
LOB: Sykesville 3, Spike Island 6. DP: Sykesville 0, Spike Island 1. 2B: Sicheri, D. Walker; Kitko, J. Whitehead, N. Gustkey, Stephens. HR: Stephens. SAC: DeSimone, SB: B. Walker.
Pitching
Sykesville: Dan Wascovich-6 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Spike Island: Ryan Whitehead-7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher: R. Whitehead. Losing pitcher: Wascovich.