HOUTZDALE — The Spike Island Pirates fell to visiting Brookville 8-3 on Sunday afternoon in Houtzdale.
Michael Kephart had two hits, including a double, and knocked in two runs. Nate Gustkey added two hits and a run scored.
Zach Witherow took the loss in relief, allowing three earned runs on three hits in one inning of work.
Spike Island dropped to 4-6 overall. The Pirates host PGP Huskers on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Brookville—8
Caylor 4121, Geer 4021, Lopez 3121, Bonfardine 3020, T. LaBenne 4001, Ion 3220, Palmer 2100, Plummer 3110, Goheen 1111, Corl 1000, C. LaBenne 3122, McCall 0000. Totals: 31-8-14-7.
Spike Island—3
Wildman 2000, Eckberg 1000, White 3010, Gutskey 3120, R. Whitehead 3000, Stephens 1000, Emigh 0000, Moore 1100, J. Whitehead 2110, Kephart 3022, Coudriet 3000, Meersand 3000, DeSimone 1000, Hahn 1000, Prestash 1000, Kolesar 0000, Witherow 0000. Totals: 28-3-6-2.
Score by Innings
Brookville 120 022 1—8 14 1
Spike Island 000 300 0—3 6 4
Errors—T. LaBenne. Hahn, Kephart, J. Whitehead 2. LOB—Brookville 7, Spike Island 7. DP—Spike Island. 2B—Geer, Goheen, C. LaBenne 2. Kephart. SF—Lopez. HBP—Goheen (by Witherow). CS—Ion (by Gustkey).
Pitching
Brookville: McCall—4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Lopez—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Spike Island: Kolesar—4 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Witherow—1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Hahn—2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Lopez. LP—Witherow