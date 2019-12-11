Suggested Scripture(s): Psalm 22; Matthew 2:13-18; 1 Corinthians 13
I wanted to let the residents of both Centre and Clearfield Counties know about a special Advent/Christmas service of worship known as “Blue Christmas” that will be held for the public in Clearfield a week from tonight, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield located at 119 N. 2nd St. across the street from our local post office.
I am pleased to share leadership with Pastor T.J. McLeod, Clearfield’s newest pastor, who serves Trinity United Methodist Church.
A similar service will also be held for the public on this same date, Thursday, Dec. 19, in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church in Philipsburg at 7:30 p.m. This service will be led by Pastor Katie Hopper and Stephen Ministers at FPC, Philipsburg. The church is located at 509 E. Presqueisle St. in Philipsburg.
Just what is a “Blue Christmas” service of worship? For many persons, the season of Christmas is not a time of celebration and joy, but instead a time of grief, sadness, loss, hardship, illness, or loneliness. In the Charles Schultz television Christmas Special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, in expressing his disappointment about another day going by and not receiving even one Christmas card, Charlie Brown sadly says, “I know nobody likes me, why do we have to have a holiday season to emphasize it!”
Regardless of the reason, for many this time of year may bring only sadness or regret. There may have been events in the previous 12 months that are to blame for these feelings, while for others, these feelings of one kind or another may reoccur this time every year. A Blue Christmas time of worship helps us acknowledge these feelings by reminding us that it was a hurting, bitter, violent, despairing, and yes, a “blue” world into which Jesus was born.
Many of the Psalms in the Old Testament are called “laments” and in the Gospel of Matthew, we are told of a jealous King Herod who seeks to kill the newborn Jesus by slaughtering all of the young children under the age of two in Bethlehem. Quoting from the prophet Jeremiah, Matthew grieves with these words: “A voice was heard in Ramah, wailing and loud lamentation, Rachel weeping for her children; she refused to be consoled, because they are no more.” – Matthew 2:18
Based on Scripture and prayers of reflection, worshipers at either of these two services are enabled to be comforted with the presence of Christ in their grief and hurt, light candles for themselves or in prayer for or in memory of loved ones or other losses in their lives, and if desired, opportunities to be anointed with oil and prayed for individually.
This service of worship attempts to help us acknowledge our sadness, anger, and hurt in the context of the fulfilled hope we have in Jesus Christ, born to die for us, and yet also, born to be raised that we would be forgiven, made dead to sin, and be made alive for eternity: 1 Peter 2:24. Please let these words be your special invitation to one of the two services listed above or mention this information to someone you know this season who is in great distress, whatever the reason.
And also for this week: I hope you will enjoy the following words entitled, 1 Corinthians 13: A Christmas Version. A good friend and lay leader in the church I served in Danville, Ill. for many years, found this on the internet – no resource or author, etc. was given; but I received my friend’s permission to use the words for this week and since no author can be identified, I have adapted some of the words for a wider audience:
If, I decorate my house perfectly with plaid bows, strands of twinkling lights and shiny balls, but do not show love to my family, I’m just another decorator. If, I slave away in the kitchen, baking dozens of Christmas cookies, preparing gourmet meals, and arranging a beautifully adorned table at mealtime, but do not seek to help and feed the hungry and show love to those in need, I‘m just another cook. If, I work at the soup kitchen, carol in the nursing home and give all I have to charity, but do show love to everyone around me – family, friend, stranger, enemy – it profits me nothing. If, I trim the spruce with shimmering angels and crocheted snowflakes, attend a myriad of holiday parties and sing in the choir’s cantata, but do not focus on all I know who need love and care, I’ve missed the point of Christmas.
In other words…Love stops the cooking to hug a child. Love sets aside the decorating to tell someone – in person, phone, internet, or the stranger or friend at the door – that we love them and greets them with a handshake, smile, or holy kiss. Love is kind, though harried and tired. Love doesn’t envy another’s home that has coordinated Christmas china and table linens. Love doesn’t yell at the kids to get out of the way, but is thankful they are in the way. Love doesn’t give only to those who are able to give in return but rejoices in giving to those who can’t.
I hope you all have a blessed Advent and Christmas season filled with the hope, peace, joy, and love found in Jesus Christ.