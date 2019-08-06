Israeli communications manufacturer Spacecom’s latest satellite will take the ride into orbit for free Tuesday night if it launches on time on a SpaceX rocket as planned.
The rare free of charge trip is perhaps the bookend to a chapter that opened in 2016, when an issue with a Falcon 9 rocket caused an explosion during a static fire test at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. That payload, Spacecom’s $200 million Amos-6 satellite, was lost.
This week’s planned launch will be SpaceX’s first ferrying a Spacecom payload — satellite Amos-17, this time — since the 2016 accident. To prepare for it, the company conducted a successful static first test last week and then opted to perform a second one on Saturday after it replaced a suspect valve.
With both complete, the new launch date is now Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station’s launch complex 40. The launch window runs from 6:53 p.m. to 8:21 p.m.
The launch will be an opportunity for SpaceX to showcase how much the company has grown in the past three years. Then, the explosion was caused by a problem with a pressure vessel, known as a COPV, in the second-stage liquid oxygen tank, SpaceX found.
The company has since developed a new COPV design, which has been flying since the end of last year, and has had 45 consecutive successful mission since returning to flight after the explosion.
The lost satellite, Amos-6, was going to lease some of its capabilities to Facebook to provide Internet connectivity to developing areas, said Spacecom CEO David Pollack, who recalled at a press conference last week the response from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the time of the accident.
“When the satellite was destroyed, Mark Zuckerberg was in Kenya and he (told) his followers that his satellite was destroyed,” Pollack said. “I’m very glad a big customer like this relates to that satellite as his satellite because they had great plans for that satellite — we had big plans for that satellite.”
Pollack called the explosion a “significant setback” for the company. So why return to SpaceX after the bad memories?
“The decision to go back to SpaceX is like a decision from scratch,” Pollack said, pointing to SpaceX’s successes since the accident. “They do a very good job.”
For this mission, SpaceX will launch in expendable mode without landing legs to focus on lifting the 14,330-pound, Boeing-built Amos-17 satellite, which will bring Internet connectivity to parts of Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Without landing legs, SpaceX won’t be attempting a landing of its booster as it typically does.
The weather is currently 40% “go” for launch, according to the Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron, due to the threat of thunderstorms in the region. If the launch doesn’t go off Tuesday, SpaceX may have to wait some time.
The range will then have to reassess whether it has the resources to turn two launches around in 24 hours because, just down the way, pad 41 is also gearing up to launch Thursday with an Air Force military satellite.
“We would like to get to the point where we could launch within 24 hours. And so we’re working toward that, to be able to do that in future endeavors,” said the 45th Space Wing’s Brig. Gen. Douglas Schiess. “It would be very dependent upon which … space launch complexes those were at, what range sources resources they needed.”