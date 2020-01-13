The Pirates plan to use several former players to fill the role left by Steve Blass on TV and radio for the 2020 season, multiple sources told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday.
Current color man Bob Walk will continue in his current role for AT&T SportsNet and 93.7 FM The Fan, the sources said, while fellow analyst John Wehner — who has mostly done road games since Blass stopped traveling in 2005 — will keep a fairly similar role, as well.
There’s a chance Wehner could do more games than before, but the Pirates are still finalizing the group behind him and Walk, sources said. Other names you could potentially hear include Michael McKenry, Kevin Young and Matt Capps, in addition to others on a less-frequent basis.
McKenry should be the most familiar. He’s been a studio analyst with AT&T SportsNet since 2018. Young has been a special assistant on the Pirates’ baseball operations staff since 2014.
Young played 1,205 MLB games, including 1,150 with the Pirates over 11 years and was a terrific defensive first baseman with some pop. He’s also been a mentor for current Pirates first baseman Josh Bell. McKenry caught for three MLB teams in his seven-year career, including 187 games for the Pirates from 2011-13.
Capps, who like Young was a seventh-round draft pick by the Pirates, saved 67 games as a reliever in Pittsburgh from 2005-2009, including 27 in 2009.