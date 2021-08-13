The Pirates are adding some reinforcements on the pitching side, as sources told the Post-Gazette on Friday that the club intends to bring up left-handed pitcher Dillon Peters from Class AAA Indianapolis.
Acquired for cash from the Angels on July 19, Peters is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in five games (two starts) with the Indians. He has worked 12 innings, walked six and struck out 15, holding opposing hitters to a .100 average.
Peters pitched an inning in relief Wednesday, allowing a solo homer and striking out two. In his outing before that, on Saturday, Peters tossed five hitless innings while striking out five.
It is unclear whether the Pirates plan to use Peters, 28, in the starting rotation or out of the bullpen, although they need help in both areas.
Peters has pitched for the Marlins and Angels during his career, going 7-8 with a 5.83 ERA in 31 games, including 24 starts. He has 101 strikeouts and 60 walks in 132 2/3 innings, primarily throwing a fastball and changeup, with sliders and curveballs combined counting for the remaining 22.2% of his pitch usage.