The Pirates have made another round of changes within baseball operations, multiple sources told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Monday, allowing general manager Ben Cherington to continue to reshape his staff.
Among the cuts are former big league coach Nick Leyva, along with strength coach Jim Malone and head athletic trainer Bryan Housand.
Not all the changes were firings. In fact, several involved situations where the employee was either a contractor or the Pirates chose to not renew his contract — around eight in all, the moves were made to take things in a different direction.
Leyva this past season held the title of senior advisor in player development, his fourth in an off-field role. Before that, he spent six years as a coach on the big league staff — four at third base, the final two of those at first. Leyva was the club’s infield coach from 2011-16.
After serving as a coach for the Cardinals back in the mid-1980s, the Phillies named Leyva — at just 37 — their manager on Oct. 3, 1988. Leyva managed Philadelphia through April 24, 1991, before he was fired.
Leyva spent 14 seasons as a minor league manager, compiling a record of 714-777 (.479). He also spent time as a coach with the Blue Jays and White Sox.
Housand was in his 20th season with the Pirates, his third as the head athletic trainer at the major league level. Malone recently completed his third season as the Pirates strength coach.
Before that he worked at Campbell University and has also spent time with the Royals, Mets, Indians, Padres and Cardinals organizations.